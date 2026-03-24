5 Charming Texas Towns That Could Pass For Europe, According To Tourism Guides

German heritage shines across Fredericksburg, Texas, located just an hour north of San Antonio. It's the second German town in Texas, founded in 1846 by the Aldesverein (Society for the Protection of German Immigrants in Texas). From the town's buildings to its cuisine, travelers can experience German customs in Central Texas. As you walk through the historic downtown, you might see German flags hanging against stone buildings, reflecting its 19th-century origins. Many streets and squares retain German names, including the Marktplatz (Market Square) — the central hub of the historic district. Decorated with a giant water wheel and traditional architecture, it brings a touch of the German countryside to the Texas Hill Country.

Along the marketplace and throughout downtown, foodies can get an authentic German meal. Local bakeries, like Old German Bakery & Restaurant, serve freshly baked pastries and breakfast plates, including Holstein Schnitzel. The town also has craft beer halls, like Altstadt Brewery, which won multiple awards in the Texas Craft Brewers Guild, along with a 2026 Texas Craft Brewers Cup for Brewery of the Year. That being said, Fredericksburg hosts an annual Oktoberfest festival, where participants dress in elaborate lederhosen and dirndls.

Beyond its brews, Fredericksburg is also well-known for its grapes. The area is home to more than 75 of the region's 100 wineries. In fact, parts of town almost feel more Italian than German. Travelers can enjoy tastings on various wine trails and tours, making the food and beverage scene the epicenter of Fredericksburg's tourism. Combined with its scenic German-style streets and rich history, it's one of the most romantic small towns in Texas for a weekend getaway. Fredericksburg's European flair keeps centuries-old German practices alive, all while making visitors feel like they are actually there.