5 Romantic Small Towns In Texas For A Couples Weekend Getaway

Texas may be known for its wide-open highways and city hubs, but some of its most memorable romantic getaways are actually tucked away and waiting to be explored at a slower pace. Scattered across the Lone Star State are many small towns that couples return to again and again — from rustic weekend getaways in Texas Hill Country to peaceful coastal retreats along the Gulf. These are places where historic inns, walkable downtowns, scenic drives, and candlelit dinners set the tone for a relaxed retreat.

To narrow down this list of romantic small towns in Texas, we looked closely at traveler reviews, local recommendations, tourism coverage, and mentions across social media and blogs. We also focused on places that consistently stand out for offering the right atmosphere and activities for couples. Romance, after all, is about spending quality time together, preferably surrounded by charming main streets, historic architecture, stunning scenery, and uncrowded attractions.

These five Texas towns have all earned praise for those reasons and for hosting intimate experiences, whether that means wine tasting, relaxing on river cruises, perusing local art galleries, or sleeping the morning away in a bed-and-breakfast. Each spot is small enough to explore without a stressful, jam-packed itinerary, yet offers everything a couple needs to fill a long weekend with romantic memories.