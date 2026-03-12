5 Romantic Small Towns In Texas For A Couples Weekend Getaway
Texas may be known for its wide-open highways and city hubs, but some of its most memorable romantic getaways are actually tucked away and waiting to be explored at a slower pace. Scattered across the Lone Star State are many small towns that couples return to again and again — from rustic weekend getaways in Texas Hill Country to peaceful coastal retreats along the Gulf. These are places where historic inns, walkable downtowns, scenic drives, and candlelit dinners set the tone for a relaxed retreat.
To narrow down this list of romantic small towns in Texas, we looked closely at traveler reviews, local recommendations, tourism coverage, and mentions across social media and blogs. We also focused on places that consistently stand out for offering the right atmosphere and activities for couples. Romance, after all, is about spending quality time together, preferably surrounded by charming main streets, historic architecture, stunning scenery, and uncrowded attractions.
These five Texas towns have all earned praise for those reasons and for hosting intimate experiences, whether that means wine tasting, relaxing on river cruises, perusing local art galleries, or sleeping the morning away in a bed-and-breakfast. Each spot is small enough to explore without a stressful, jam-packed itinerary, yet offers everything a couple needs to fill a long weekend with romantic memories.
Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg is one of the most frequently recommended romantic getaways in Texas, especially among couples looking for wine tastings, walkable streets, and scenic views. Also described as one of America's friendliest cities with wineries and German flair, the town blends German heritage with a thriving winery scene that's made it a favorite for anniversaries and weekend escapes. As one commenter in Facebook's Texas Back Roads group wrote, "Fredericksburg is prime time for a romantic weekend. Wineries shopping, eating, and hiking probably not too far to drive from the big cities." Another user added, "We love Fredericksburg. So many things to do great views, food and music."
Located about an hour north of San Antonio, Fredericksburg makes for a convenient Hill Country getaway that's not overly remote. Plus, there are many romantic accommodations, activities, and restaurants to suit a range of different interests. One highly-recommended hotel for romance is Barons Creekside (between $200 and $400 a night, on average), which has 4.9 stars on Google Reviews. However, that's just one of many secluded cabins, cottages, glamping spots, and charming bed and breakfasts around town.
Reviews of the area often point to the ease of spending an entire weekend without needing a car. Main Street and surrounding blocks are lined with tasting rooms, boutiques, bakeries, and restaurants, while nearby vineyards along Highway 290 offer shuttle services. According to many sources, Fredericksburg has become one of the South's most popular wine destinations, drawing vino-lovers looking for romance. Sunsets at Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, just outside town, are also frequently mentioned as a highlight for couples willing to hike. Plus, come spring, you can spot gorgeous fields of bluebonnets blooming throughout the region. Overall, Fredericksburg's mix of scenery, food, wine, and slow evenings makes it one of Texas' most reliable romantic escapes.
Granbury
Granbury, aka "the celebration capital of Texas," offers romantic vibes built around its beautifully preserved historic square and location on Lake Granbury. This community works well for couples who want charm without a long drive from the city, as it's just about an hour southwest of Fort Worth (meaning it's also not far from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport).
Granbury's walkable square, the state's first to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places, is anchored by the Hood County Courthouse. Dating back to 1871, the square today is surrounded by cafés, wine bars, art galleries, a historic museum, and more. A romantic date night could include strolls around the square followed by a show at the Granbury Opera House. On a weekend getaway, couples can spend the afternoon browsing shops around town, book a wine tasting nearby, and then unwind on a river cruise as the sun goes down. Lake lovers might consider renting a pontoon boat or Sea-Doo at Lake Granbury Marina, and couples looking for a thrill can test their teamwork skills in a themed escape room at Narrow Escape Granbury. The town's historic Brazos Drive-In theater is also popular for movie nights under a starry sky.
Romantic accommodations recommended by reviewers include the Craftsman-style Iron Horse Inn bed and breakfast (around $200 per night), Hotel Lucy (around $200 to $300 per night) and the Inn on Lake Granbury (around $400 per night). Many locals also suggest couples plan a romantic dinner at 1890 Grille & Lounge (reservations encouraged) or Christina's American Table. One visitor posted to Facebook saying they enjoy Granbury for an atmospheric getaway during Christmastime, and another suggested combining it with nearby Glen Rose (less than a half hour away) for a celebratory anniversary weekend.
Marfa, Alpine, and a road-trip to Big Bend National Park
For couples who don't mind a drive, Marfa is an escape that offers an entirely different kind of love story. Set in the high desert of West Texas, Marfa trades shady trees for open skies and cinematic horizons. Originally a railroad water stop in the late 19th century, the town evolved into an unexpected art enclave in the 1970s after minimalist artist Donald Judd relocated here and began transforming former military buildings into large-scale installations. Today, the area is synonymous with contemporary art and the influential Chinati Foundation. Couples can spend mornings wandering through installations, then grab an espresso at The Sentinel, a restored adobe storefront.
Marfa may be tiny and far from your typical romantic stop, but for couples who like out-of-the-box experiences, it leaves a mark. Many have had stunning weddings in Marfa, and it's also convenient to nearby Alpine (about half an hour east), another highly-recommended stop for romance in West Texas. We've combined these spots for a combo weekend getaway, as Alpine offers more in the way of accommodations, dining, and things to do. There are some unique hipster-esque stays in Marfa, though. These include the Desert Sky Airbnb (starting around $250 per night), which enjoys views of the Marfa Lights — strange glowing orbs floating on the horizon.
Couples road-tripping can continue on to Big Bend National Park, about an hour and 40 minutes southeast of Marfa. However, if you're flying in from out of state, the closest city airports are El Paso and Midland, which are both about a three-hour drive away. Still, for those who equate romance with atmosphere, the Marfa and Alpine region of Texas delivers intimacy unlike anywhere else. There are no sprawling shopping districts or crowded boardwalks. Instead, you get open skies, art, and desert vibes.
Wimberley
Wimberley, one of Texas' prettiest towns, has gained a reputation as a peaceful, nature-centered retreat where couples often go to unplug. Tucked between Austin and San Antonio, it sits along Cypress Creek and the Blanco River, woodsy settings for quiet moments with your favorite person. The charming town square features art galleries, boutiques with handmade crafts, wine bars, and cozy cafes, while nearby swimming holes like Blue Hole Regional Park are beloved by many for their beauty and serenity.
While Wimberly is perfect for slow-paced lingering, there's plenty of fun activities for couples to do, from dancing the night away at a classic Honky Tonk to touring nearby vineyards. As one local shared on Facebook, "We love Wimberly and go there often. You really cant go wrong visiting just about any hill country town. Each have a unique charm." Another user added, "I love the shopping in Wimberley. Definitely stop at a winery. Zipline and glasswork. You're not far from San Antonio if you're up for a drive." San Antonio, which is a little over an hour's drive away, is also well-known for its romantic River Walk and Love Lock Bridge.
Many couples opt for secluded cabins or hilltop cottages just outside Wimberly, where deer sightings and starry skies are common. Some recommend Cypress Creek Cottages (starting around $220 per night), which has 4.8 stars out of over 600 Google Reviews. However, there's no shortage of other romantic stays, from charming bed and breakfasts like the Hotel Flora and Fauna (around $150 per night) to luxury hotels such as the Onera Wimberly (starting around $650 per night). This destination is suited for couples who enjoy nature, quiet mornings, and scenic drives, making it one of Texas' often recommended romantic small towns.
South Padre Island
Another romantic choice among Texans, South Padre Island offers something different: a Lone Star State beach getaway. Located along the Gulf's southern tip, this Texas island has tropical charm, stunning wildlife, and miles of beaches for charming, sandy strolls with your love.
A popular the destination for romantic escapes thanks in part to its gorgeous sunrises, South Padre Island offers fun couples activities such as horseback rides along the surf and visits to Sea Turtle Inc., where you can sign up for a private turtle feeding experience for $250. Thrill-seekers could also plan a day at Island Adventure Park, where zip-line, parasailing, and banana boat tours are on offer. Reviewers online suggest checking out The Original Dolphin Watch, with one Tripadvisor review saying, "I do a lot of boat tours, and this was one of the best ever: dolphins, a gorgeous sunset and a pirate ship!" Alternatively, try a catamaran cruise with Southern Wave Sailing Charters, which a different Tripadvisor reviewer praised, saying, "My husband and I would do this again should we ever find ourselves in SPI in the future!"
South Padre Island appeals to couples by offering the feel of a tropical escape without leaving Texas. Those flying in from outside of Texas will find the closest airport is Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport, just over half and hour away by car. In the area, couples will find plenty of beachfront hotels for all budgets. Dining options range from waterfront seafood shacks to fine restaurants, and visitors often recommend Henrietta's Bay Front or Liam's Steak House & Oyster Bar for a romantic dinner. Whether you're spending the day barefoot on the sand or lingering over seafood with the sound of waves in the backdrop, South Padre delivers romance with refreshing ocean air and seaside views.
Methodology
To select five romantic small towns in Texas for a couples weekend getaway, we evaluated several different sources. For social media discussions, we explored platforms such as Facebook and Reddit. Travel blog and tourism board recommendations also provided helpful information, as did regional publications like My San Antonio and Texas Monthly.
We prioritized places with small-town vibes (rather than bustling cities) that consistently appeared in couples-focused travel coverage and received strong reviews for their ambience, scenery, walkability, and romantic experiences. The list also covers a range of towns across various regions, providing couples options near most of the state's major cities.
Each town selected offers a distinct style of romance, whether that be wine country whimsy, historic elegance, or coastal charm. All five are small enough to easily explore over a weekend, yet rich enough in character to feel like a true escape perfect for connecting with your partner.