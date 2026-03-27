Hidden In Colorado's Scenic Wilderness Are The Ruins Of A Once-Thriving, Now Abandoned Ghost Town

Eerie ghost towns are scattered all across Colorado's Rocky Mountains, remnants of the mining industry that was once the state's main driver of economic growth. From the 1800s through the early 1900s, informal settlements sprang up near new mineral mines all throughout the region, drawing eager prospectors who dreamed that they, too, would be able to strike it rich. Prospectors settled these areas in droves, to work the mines and build what would become the backbones of their new towns: the sawmills, boarding houses, single family dwellings, churches, courthouses, and of course, saloons (the settlers were a thirsty bunch, as the ratio of saloons to other kinds of official buildings in these towns were often quite high).

The luckier settlements — like Cripple Creek, a former Gold Rush town with high country adventure and charm — flourished and grew into permanent towns and cities. Others boomed for a while but waned when their mines became less profitable, slowly transforming into Colorado's abandoned ghost towns as residents left to pursue livelihoods elsewhere.

One of these abandoned ghost towns, Caribou, is around 20 miles west of Boulder near the Indian Peaks Wilderness of Colorado's Front Range foothills. Caribou experienced its heyday as a silver mining settlement in the late 1800s. But today, all that remains of the town are a few stone ruins on a windswept hill set against the backdrop of craggy Continental Divide. Yet, whispers of the town's vibrant past echo through these crumbling structures.