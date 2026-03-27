Hidden In Colorado's Scenic Wilderness Are The Ruins Of A Once-Thriving, Now Abandoned Ghost Town
Eerie ghost towns are scattered all across Colorado's Rocky Mountains, remnants of the mining industry that was once the state's main driver of economic growth. From the 1800s through the early 1900s, informal settlements sprang up near new mineral mines all throughout the region, drawing eager prospectors who dreamed that they, too, would be able to strike it rich. Prospectors settled these areas in droves, to work the mines and build what would become the backbones of their new towns: the sawmills, boarding houses, single family dwellings, churches, courthouses, and of course, saloons (the settlers were a thirsty bunch, as the ratio of saloons to other kinds of official buildings in these towns were often quite high).
The luckier settlements — like Cripple Creek, a former Gold Rush town with high country adventure and charm — flourished and grew into permanent towns and cities. Others boomed for a while but waned when their mines became less profitable, slowly transforming into Colorado's abandoned ghost towns as residents left to pursue livelihoods elsewhere.
One of these abandoned ghost towns, Caribou, is around 20 miles west of Boulder near the Indian Peaks Wilderness of Colorado's Front Range foothills. Caribou experienced its heyday as a silver mining settlement in the late 1800s. But today, all that remains of the town are a few stone ruins on a windswept hill set against the backdrop of craggy Continental Divide. Yet, whispers of the town's vibrant past echo through these crumbling structures.
The rise and fall of Caribou, Colorado
A prospector discovered Caribou's silver mine in August 1869, sparking the region's first big silver rush. An informal settlement was established at Caribou as early as June 1870: "The Camp contains two finished log houses, and three more going up. The larger number live in tents, brush and bark houses" (per a June 1870 article in the Daily Register Call). By the early 1870s, the town consisted of around 100 homes, several hotels, a bakery, a brewery, a meat market, a church, a one-room school, three different saloons, and a newspaper called the Caribou Post. The town's population peaked in 1875 at around 3,000 residents.
But survival was not always a straightforward matter in this rugged frontier. Diseases like diphtheria claimed the lives of residents, with one family losing three children to the illness in 1879. The same year, a fire swept through the area, destroying around 40 buildings and marking the first major exodus of settlers from the town. When the mine became depleted in the mid-1880s, many more moved on, some to other Colorado mining hubs like Central City, a historic mountain town that was once known as the "Richest Square Mile on Earth."
By the time two more fires followed in 1899 and 1905, Caribou was already a shadow of its former self. The town was completely abandoned after around 1920. Over time, the harsh alpine elements eroded the remaining buildings, slowly returning them to the natural landscape.
Exploring the ghost town and the surrounding area
For visitors staying in or road tripping through the area, Caribou makes for quite an interesting side trip. To find its location, 4898 Caribou Road, drive west for around 5 miles on Caribou Road (also known as County Road 128) from the quirky mountain town of Nederland until you reach the site. You can use a 2WD vehicle if you visit in summer, but when snow is present, it's anybody's guess whether the road will be passable, even in a 4WD vehicle, so exercise caution.
If you're interested in stretching your legs, this part of Colorado is filled with stunning hiking trails. One of the closest hiking spots is the aptly named Caribou Ranch, 7 miles northeast. There are only two short trails here (one easy and one moderate, both under 2 miles), but they are lovely, indeed, winding through aspen trees and flower-speckled meadows and past the old Blue Bird mining complex. On the way in or out of the Caribou area, stop in Nederland for some amazing wood-fired pizza at the Crosscut Pizzeria & Taphouse or indulge in the Indian-Nepalese lunch buffet at the Kathmandu Restaurant Nederland.
To learn more about Colorado's fascinating mining history, head to the Nederland Mining Museum, which offers free admission. One Tripadvisor reviewer titled her museum review "The 'gold mine' of our day," stating, "We had so much fun learning about the mining history of the town. Lots of cool vintage equipment and incredibly friendly & knowledgeable employees!" Keep in mind that ghost towns are found all across America, not only in the West. Even the Midwestern state of Michigan is home to some fascinating ghost towns, such as Port Oneida Village and Fayette. So if you're a ghost town buff, it may be time to expand your horizons!