5 Top-Rated Brunch Spots In San Francisco With Breathtaking Coastal Views
San Francisco is the definition of a dynamic destination. Although it's known as a tech hub and for attractions like Alcatraz Island, a national park filled with history and mystery, this California city is also notable for its food scene. After all, San Francisco is home to renowned restaurants and is the "undisputed culinary capital" of America. What's more, diners have the opportunity to enjoy many of the city's offerings as they look out onto San Francisco's iconic waterfront. For visitors looking to start the day with a meal complemented by coastal scenery, we've rounded up a list of San Francisco's top-rated brunch spots with bay views.
Chosen based on ratings from Google, Yelp, and Tripadvisor, these five establishments come highly recommended for their brunch offerings and scenic San Francisco vistas. Not to mention that our chosen selections, serving everything from classic brunch dishes to seafood and German-inspired fare, highlight the city's eclectic gastronomy. All that's left to do is to decide which eateries to include on your San Francisco itinerary, but this will perhaps be easier said than done.
Mission Rock Resort
A short walk away from Chase Center, a stadium that hosts NBA games and concerts, is Mission Rock Resort. The eatery is located in Mission Bay, a vibrant, modern enclave with a walkable waterfront. Included in a list by Eater San Francisco highlighting the city's best restaurants for views, this spot offers a heated patio overlooking the bay and docked boats. And as general manager Nick Osborne explained in a 2025 interview with the San Francisco Examiner, "Being on the water gives you a chance to take a moment to relax and enjoy our beautiful city."
Mission Rock Resort, whose logo fittingly features a mermaid, primarily serves seafood-forward mid-morning meals. Forget pancakes; the brunch menu consists of oysters and dishes like Dungeness crab Benedict and grilled fish tacos (if you do happen to be craving something sweet, you can always opt for the French toast). On Yelp, Mission Rock Resort has a 4.0 rating, with one reviewer who dined here for brunch writing, "There were 7 of us so we truly explored the menu and no one was disappointed!! From appetizers to desserts everything was delicious."
Mission Rock Resort is open every day except Monday, but brunch is only offered on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are recommended and can be made on Yelp. Diners may be able to find street parking. If you're looking for more to do in the area, perhaps before your meal, Crane Cove Park is within walking distance and features onsite kayak and paddleboard rentals.
Eagle Cafe
San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf is packed with character and old-timey fun. Still, this wildly popular California destination has been called the "world's worst tourist trap." However, you shouldn't necessarily write it off, as it's here you'll find what Tripadvisor calls one of the top restaurants in the city with a view: Eagle Cafe. The eatery, which features an outdoor patio with counter seating, has a 4.0 rating on the platform and earned a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice award in 2025. "Eagle Cafe is one of those old school San Francisco spots that never really goes out of style. The location right on the water at Pier 39 is hard to beat and the views of the bay are amazing," reads one diner review.
On top of this, some reviewers on Google, where Eagle Cafe has a 4.1-star rating, point out that on clear days, you can see Alcatraz and even the Golden Gate Bridge from the patio. But as one individual explained, "Not only is the view great but food is amazing and the servers are usually very attentive and excellent." Dating back to 1928, this long-standing family-owned restaurant has nautical and diner vibes, and a menu reflecting its classic ambiance.
Eagle Cafe dishes up an assortment of traditional breakfast, brunch, and lunch fare. Popular items on Yelp include the avocado toast on Boudin Bakery bread and a breakfast burrito, filled with eggs, bacon, and cheese. Eagle Cafe is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. No reservations required; only walk-ins are accepted, and if needed, the eatery does validate parking.
Radhaus
For a combination of beer and brunch, check out Radhaus at the Fort Mason Center for Arts and Culture, a former military site. This industrial-style beer hall with earthy elements features expansive windows that provide natural light and waterfront views. With a 4.2 rating on Yelp, one reviewer described Radhaus as a "beautiful place to have Brunch at with spectacular views of the Golden Gate Bridge." While there is outdoor seating, you can take in the panoramic scenery and vistas of the marina from inside the dining room.
Even so, another reviewer who recommended this spot for brunch advised, "Come for views, stay for the great food and drinks." As you might have already guessed, Radhaus offers German-inspired brunch fare — think dishes like a wurst sandwich with a fried egg and bacon jam, and a pretzel French toast (which does sell out) topped with berries and whipped cream. Of course, there's plenty of brews, ranging from dark lagers to cider, on tap as well.
Radhaus is open daily but only serves brunch on Saturday and Sunday until 4 p.m., perfect for late risers. However, there's more to do on the weekends at the Fort Mason Center for Arts and Culture, situated in the Marina District, located between Fisherman's Wharf and Golden Gate Bridge. For instance, SF Camerawork, a photography gallery, is open on Saturdays. Additionally, there is a farmers' market held every Sunday.
Beach Chalet
Golden Gate Park, San Francisco's most beloved attraction, is full of wildlife, museums, and gardens. And that's not all; you can also have a scenic brunch within this famed green space, courtesy of the Beach Chalet. Housed on the second floor of a renovated 1920s-era structure, this restaurant features panoramic windows with views of Ocean Beach. "Sitting here watching the waves roll in while enjoying lunch or brunch never gets old," wrote a Tripadvisor user. That said, this classy yet casual establishment with a modern coastal vibe serves a mix of seafood and classic brunch dishes.
At the Beach Chalet, you can dine on everything from clam chowder to corned beef hash, as you stare at the Pacific in the distance (plus, you could take a beach stroll after you've wrapped up brunch). If you're feeling fancy, there is a champagne brunch option to consider, complete with a starter, entree, dessert, and mimosas, for a fixed price. On Google, Beach Chalet has a 4.1-star rating, with an individual writing that it has, "Great views, impeccable service, delicious food and reasonable prices." They added, "This place really has it all."
The Beach Chalet only serves brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Reservations are encouraged, and bookings can be made on Yelp (be sure to request a window seat so you have an optimal view of the sand and sea). Parking is conveniently located at the front of the eatery and is free.
ATwater Tavern
Located a couple of blocks away from Oracle Park, ATwater Tavern on Pier 50 is an industrial-style eatery surrounded by urban scenery. However, this establishment's rear patio offers waterfront and East Bay views. Although ATwater Tavern is open daily before noon, primarily offering seafood, sandwiches, and salads, brunch specials are served on Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"One of our favorite dog-friendly places we go to regularly for brunch on the weekends. One of the best Huevos Rancheros I've ever had," states a review from Google, where ATwater Tavern features a 4.4-star rating. Other brunch specials include pancakes and crab cake Benedict, but you could always order from the rest of the menu as well (the fish and chips are a crowd-pleaser on both Google and Yelp). While ATwater Tavern has a range of beverages, those who need a caffeine fix will be happy to learn that espresso-based coffee drinks are served here.
Guests highlight brunch on the patio with waterfront views. "Came here with a friend and it was super pretty looking across the water!" reads a review posted on Yelp. This individual went on to write, "The vibes are good for a lazy Sunday afternoon catchup." Moreover, countless others say that they have stopped by for a bite to eat before catching a game at Oracle Park. Reservations for ATwater Tavern are available on Yelp, and a paid parking lot is available nearby.
Methodology
To find the five top-rated brunch spots in San Francisco with breathtaking coastal views, Islands utilized rankings from Google, Yelp, and Tripadvisor. We combed these platforms for reviews that frequently commended eateries for their waterfront views and brunch offerings. Once these criteria were met, we concentrated our search on establishments that featured a minimum of a 4.0 rating on at least one of these websites. To better showcase San Francisco's beauty, we narrowed down our selections to restaurants with varying scenery.
Mission Rock Resort, Eagle Cafe, Radhaus, Beach Chalet, and ATwater Tavern checked all these boxes. For example, Beach Chalet overlooks the Pacific Ocean, while diners can catch a glimpse of the Golden Gate Bridge from Radhaus. Of course, cuisine and ambiance were just as important, with this list including eateries for an ultra-casual quick brunch, a boozy brunch, or a more upscale-style experience. For additional Bay Area eats, read a local's guide on the five tastiest restaurants they always take friends to when they visit San Francisco.