5 Top-Rated Brunch Spots In San Francisco With Breathtaking Coastal Views

A short walk away from Chase Center, a stadium that hosts NBA games and concerts, is Mission Rock Resort. The eatery is located in Mission Bay, a vibrant, modern enclave with a walkable waterfront. Included in a list by Eater San Francisco highlighting the city's best restaurants for views, this spot offers a heated patio overlooking the bay and docked boats. And as general manager Nick Osborne explained in a 2025 interview with the San Francisco Examiner, "Being on the water gives you a chance to take a moment to relax and enjoy our beautiful city."

Mission Rock Resort, whose logo fittingly features a mermaid, primarily serves seafood-forward mid-morning meals. Forget pancakes; the brunch menu consists of oysters and dishes like Dungeness crab Benedict and grilled fish tacos (if you do happen to be craving something sweet, you can always opt for the French toast). On Yelp, Mission Rock Resort has a 4.0 rating, with one reviewer who dined here for brunch writing, "There were 7 of us so we truly explored the menu and no one was disappointed!! From appetizers to desserts everything was delicious."

Mission Rock Resort is open every day except Monday, but brunch is only offered on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are recommended and can be made on Yelp. Diners may be able to find street parking. If you're looking for more to do in the area, perhaps before your meal, Crane Cove Park is within walking distance and features onsite kayak and paddleboard rentals.