These 5 Tampa Dock-And-Dine Restaurants Let You Skip The Car And Cruise To Dinner
The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater area triangulates around so much water that it's no surprise it ranks among the top spots in the U.S. for boat ownership. With Tampa Bay, the Hillsborough River, and a network of channels and intracoastal waterways all leading out into the Gulf — plus year-round warm weather — Tampa is a boater's paradise. In fact, Storage Cafe estimates there are about 2.3 marinas per 100,000 people in the Tampa area, not counting myriad private docks and residential piers lining the waterfront. Barrier islands and sandbars like Pine Key (aka Beer Can Island) offer plenty of opportunities for swimming and snorkeling, but one of the best parts of boating in a metro area like this is that you can actually commute by water. Many local restaurants and bars have docks or marina access, and — based on reviews and the writer's personal experience — five stand out as Tampa's best dock-and-dine restaurants: Anchor & Brine, the Hula Bay Club, Rick's on the River, American Social, and Big Ray's Fish Camp on the Riverwalk.
If you don't own a boat, Tampa offers plenty of rental and charter options. Memberships like Freedom Boat Club and Jet Ride allow guests to reserve anything from jet skis to pontoons, while peer-to-peer platforms like Boatsetter are essentially Airbnb for boats. I spend a lot of time in the area — particularly in St. Petersburg — where my partner owns a boat and is a boat club member. We've spent countless hours on the water, anchoring near sandbars like John's Pass in Madeira Beach, an underrated beach town with a sea-themed boardwalk. Hands down, one of the coolest experiences is pulling up to a restaurant by boat, tying off for dinner, and spotting dolphins as the sun sets. It doesn't get more Florida than that.
Anchor & Brine
"This spot always makes me feel like I'm on vacation," wrote Tampa blogger Hello Sunshine about Anchor & Brine, and that likely has something to do with the idyllic harbor views, upscale tropical vibe, and frequent live weekend music. The seafood-forward restaurant, located inside the Tampa Marriott Water Street in the heart of Downtown, is steps away from the Riverwalk, a meandering bike and pedestrian path connecting many of Tampa's top attractions and eateries. Boaters wanting to dock and dine at Anchor & Brine can access the Marriott's 32-slip marina via the Garrison Channel — provided their vessel clears 10 feet to pass under the South Harbour Island Boulevard Bridge or the South Beneficial Bridge.
Anchor & Brine is known for its atmospheric waterfront views, shaded (dog-friendly) patio, fresh food, and excellent cocktails. "One of the few places in Tampa that really is waterfront instead of 'can see water,'" noted one reviewer. The restaurant features a raw bar, with favorites like oysters on the half shell, jumbo shrimp cocktail, seafood towers, and ceviche, along with a broader menu that includes sautéed mussels in a smoky tomato and garlic broth, creamy lobster mac and cheese, and locally caught grouper sandwiches. For those craving something from the land, options include the A&B burger, steak frites, and Superfood bowl. "Easily one of my fave spots in Tampa!" raved a reviewer on Google, where Anchor & Brine has nearly 800 reviews and 4.3-star rating. "It's a hidden gem [...] a beautiful setting right by the water, and the food is amazing!"
Just note that Tampa's water police strictly enforce boating laws. Boating while intoxicated is illegal, just like driving is. If you plan to drink, designate a sober driver or hire a captain.
Hula Bay Club
Located on the west-facing Old Tampa Bay across from the Gandy Bridge, the Hula Bay Club offers prime sunset and dolphin viewing. Unsurprisingly, Hula Bay embraces a laid-back, tropical Hawaiian theme, but what sets it apart from other waterfront eateries is its accessibility for watercraft. Skippers can tie up at Hula Bay's floating docks, or slip into Port 32 Tampa Marina next door, which also features deepwater access, fuel, electric hookups, and dockside assistance. The marina is also home to the Gulfstream Boat Club, another membership-based opportunity for locals who want water time without the responsibility of boat ownership. "Took the family here on the boat," wrote a Google reviewer. "Nice spot, could fit about six boats at their dock. Got the volcano chicken sandwich, it is a very big sandwich. The Mango Cart was perfect."
Once you're moored, explore Hula Bay's diverse menu, which includes locally-caught smoked fish dip, grouper nuggets, spicy tuna nachos, lomi lomi salmon, and "kick'n shrimp" — a half-pound of garlic-butter-and-beer-sautéed shrimp. The menu doesn't stop there, as there are also tacos, Hawaiian-style loco moco, salads, and sushi featuring both classic and signature rolls. Don't forget Hula Bay's weekday happy hour with food and drink discounts from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. "Food was delicious, house-made Hawaiian slaw was awesome, house tartar sauce went so well with [...] the fish but the shrimp and scallops too," wrote a reviewer. "Hula Bay is one of my favorite waterfront restaurants in Tampa," summed up another. "It's a perfect spot for a casual lunch, a date night, or drinks with friends by the water!"
Rick's on the River
"Nothing goes better with a cold beer than fresh oysters," declares Rick's on the River, a laid-back seafood restaurant that's been slinging said beer and bivalves on the banks of the Hillsborough River for more than 30 years. Perhaps nothing pairs better with beer and oysters than complimentary boat slips and easy water access — both of which Rick's offers on its private dock. "Great place to stop for food and drinks when you are boating the Hillsborough River. Lots of room to dock. Loved it," wrote one skipper on Google. "Rick's on the River is a must-visit," wrote another guest. "The atmosphere is laid-back and quintessential Florida, making it a great place to unwind."
Located next to a Freedom Boat Club marina, Rick's has a casual, no-frills vibe and indoor-outdoor seating. While you can dock your own boat, a water taxi can also be arranged, making it easy for pedestrians to catch a ride. "Perfect casual place to relax by the river!" praised another guest. "Music, laughter, boats in & out."
The menu offers a wide variety of bar favorites and seafood — from fish n' chips and Little Neck clams to Reuben sandwiches and devil crab, a Tampa favorite. There's also a generous happy hour on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., as well as live music on Thursdays through Sundays. "You can't go wrong with the onion rings [...] and the catfish is always fresh and flavorful," shared a Google reviewer. "Whether you arrive by car or boat, it's a fantastic local gem for cold drinks and great eats!"
American Social
American Social is a sports bar and restaurant with a handful of lively outposts across Florida, including a prime waterfront location in Tampa on Harbour Island. Nestled between the Garrison and Seddon Channels, it offers picturesque views of the downtown skyline and boats cruising in and out of the bay. It's also a dock-and-dine destination for multiple restaurants, sharing The Pointe Marina with Lower Deck and Jackson's Bistro, Bar, and Sushi — so once you dock, you can take your pick. A Freedom Boat Club location here adds to the convenience, making it an easy before-or after-boating stop. "An awesome place to hang out, grab drinks, and enjoy a great atmosphere," wrote one Google reviewer about American Social. "One thing that really stood out was the fair drink prices, especially for a place in such a prime Tampa location. The cocktails were well made, the beer selection was solid, and everything was served quickly without feeling rushed."
While Jackson's leans more toward a casual-upscale date night, American Social fully embraces an energetic sports-bar atmosphere. It's especially popular for brunch during football season, when TVs are tuned to the games and drink specials are in full swing. Expect it to get loud and crowded, though. By evening, things shift into nightlife mode, which one guest describes as "a level above clubbing."
Social hour runs weekdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the menu covers all-day bites like goat cheese croquettes, fish dip, and spinach and artichoke dip, along with heartier options like mahi or meatball sliders, seafood tacos, and hot honey pizza. Whether you're pulling up by boat or barhopping along Harbour Island, American Social delivers a high-energy scene with waterfront views to match.
Big Ray's Fish Camp on the Riverwalk
Cruise through the Seddon Channel and tie up at the floating docks at The Sail Plaza near the Tampa Convention Center, where you can take advantage of Big Ray's Fish Camp. (The original location in Ballast Point remains a local favorite, though it does not offer boat access). Docking at The Sail Plaza is first-come, first-served, and it's typically available for a flat daily fee, with overnight slips requiring a minimum stay. It's not a true pull-up restaurant dock, but it's one of the more convenient and reliable options for accessing downtown by boat.
The menu at Big Ray's Fish Camp on the Riverwalk leans rustic and basic, and you order at a walk-up window. Guests loving the waterfront atmosphere, portion sizes, and menu classics like the Cuban sandwich, fried shrimp, and conch fritters, as well as fun fusion twists like shrimp corn dogs, grouper Reubens, and blackened shrimp with yucca. "The view was fantastic, if you are about to visit Tampa please make this place a stop!" raved one visitor on Google. "The Cuban sandwich was the best we've ever tried. 10/10."
This stop also puts boaters within easy reach of nearby attractions like Benchmark International Arena, the Florida Aquarium, and the Tampa Bay History Center, as well as cultural spots like the Tampa Museum of Art and the Glazer Children's Museum, so you can truly take advantage of a good boat day.
Methodology
As water-friendly as Tampa may be, true dock-and-dine restaurants are limited. Zoning regulations — designed to protect or nurture mangroves, mitigate storm damage, and limit coastal erosion — and rapid waterfront development have made new boat-friendly infrastructure difficult to build and maintain (although that may change in the future, particularly in the Riverwalk area). Even established spots are shifting.
Ultimately, to build this list, we referenced reporting from local publications like Tampa Magazine and Tampa Bay Metro, alongside firsthand knowledge of Tampa's waterways and cross-platform reviews from yacht broker blogs, boater forums, Google, Reddit, Tripadvisor, and Yelp. We prioritized restaurants with reliable boat access, positive feedback (especially from boaters, when we could find it), and geographic diversity across Tampa proper (excluding St. Petersburg). In the end, the final list — featuring Anchor & Brine, Hula Bay, Rick's on the River, American Social, and Ray's Fish Camp on the Riverwalk — offers a mix of accessible, well-reviewed spots where Tampa locals and visitors can cruise in for lunch, brunch, or dinner in true Florida fashion. Several well-known waterfront restaurants were ultimately excluded for logistical reasons. Whiskey Joe's, for example, is a lively waterfront destination, but the Tampa location offers only beaching access for smaller boats and jet skis rather than traditional docks. Others, like Ulele, have been covered extensively elsewhere for Islands, including in our guide to Tampa's best destination-worthy brunch spots.