Indiana's Fast-Growing Fort Wayne Suburb Is A Town With Vibrant Events And Beautiful Nature Preserves

Travelers are falling in love with Fort Wayne, the dynamic Midwest city with one of the lowest costs of living in America. But while the once-underrated Indiana hub has slowly come out of the shadows, many of its beautiful suburbs remain widely unknown. So, in the spirit of not letting a peaceful town with stunning nature preserves fly under the radar anymore, today, we'll talk about Columbia City. With a population of just over 10,000 residents (and counting), this is the place that promises you all the quiet charm and affordable prices you love from smaller destinations, while still keeping you just 21 miles away from the big-city conveniences of Fort Wayne.

This also translates to high accessibility. U.S. Route 30, State Road 205, and State Road 9 all run straight through Columbia City, so those driving into town won't have to venture off the beaten path at all. For fliers, the nearest major airport is Fort Wayne International, just under 26 miles away (a 42-minute drive). We're mentioning the drive time here because public transportation options are virtually nonexistent between these two points. So, get a rental at the airport starting at just a little over $30 per day and enjoy the extra flexibility. After all, the town isn't the most walkable, and even beyond it, there are a lot of potential day trip options you won't want to miss out on.

That said, Columbia City still has its small-town, pedestrian-friendly parts, namely its historic downtown district. Add some unmissable attractions and outdoor recreation to that, and you've got yourself the perfect staycation candidate.