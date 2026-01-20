Indiana's Fast-Growing Fort Wayne Suburb Is A Town With Vibrant Events And Beautiful Nature Preserves
Travelers are falling in love with Fort Wayne, the dynamic Midwest city with one of the lowest costs of living in America. But while the once-underrated Indiana hub has slowly come out of the shadows, many of its beautiful suburbs remain widely unknown. So, in the spirit of not letting a peaceful town with stunning nature preserves fly under the radar anymore, today, we'll talk about Columbia City. With a population of just over 10,000 residents (and counting), this is the place that promises you all the quiet charm and affordable prices you love from smaller destinations, while still keeping you just 21 miles away from the big-city conveniences of Fort Wayne.
This also translates to high accessibility. U.S. Route 30, State Road 205, and State Road 9 all run straight through Columbia City, so those driving into town won't have to venture off the beaten path at all. For fliers, the nearest major airport is Fort Wayne International, just under 26 miles away (a 42-minute drive). We're mentioning the drive time here because public transportation options are virtually nonexistent between these two points. So, get a rental at the airport starting at just a little over $30 per day and enjoy the extra flexibility. After all, the town isn't the most walkable, and even beyond it, there are a lot of potential day trip options you won't want to miss out on.
That said, Columbia City still has its small-town, pedestrian-friendly parts, namely its historic downtown district. Add some unmissable attractions and outdoor recreation to that, and you've got yourself the perfect staycation candidate.
How to get the most out of Columbia City's small-town charm
Don't let Columbia City's humble size give you the wrong impression — it comes to life through its event-filled downtown. The activities range from walking tours and flower crawls to open houses and movie nights. Check out the event calendar, too, to see if you can catch something fun during your visit. If you can't, there's no need to worry. Local gems like the Whitley County Historical Museum can be visited year-round, on all weekdays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Here, you can dive into not only the life of Thomas Marshall (28th Vice President of the U.S.) but also the centuries-old history of Whitley County through a fascinating collection of artifacts. The museum is small but informative, and the guides are incredibly skilled and knowledgeable. Entrance is free, so the overall value is solid.
For a great meal in downtown Columbia City, you can't go wrong with The Square. It's your classic American restaurant with must-tries like the steak, chicken, tuna, and, of course, anything from its impressive salad bar. Prices are hard to beat, too, with most people paying between $10 and $20 for their meal. Customers have said that the drinks are also delicious, and the general atmosphere screams "cozy and warm" according to a Google review. The Square is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. On weekends, it opens an hour earlier.
For those who still have time and want to venture outside the town, these parts of Indiana offer several more visit-worthy destinations, starting with Albion. Indiana's "Gateway to the Chain O'Lakes" is a charming community with a picture-perfect downtown (and less than 18 miles away). Markle is another excellent day-trip option. The riverside gem near Fort Wayne offers you quaint shops and disc golf greens.
Columbia City is a nature lover's dream
It's the proximity to some of the state's most beautiful nature preserves that turns Columbia City from just another charming small town to a well-rounded destination that deserves a spot on your U.S. bucket list. The first stop? Evelyn and Wendell Dygert Nature Preserve, located just a 10-minute drive from the town center. Here, you can marvel at all the hickory, cherry, beech, and maple trees while walking along the Blue Babe Branch stream. You'll find trails and scenic areas that make you feel like you're going on an otherworldly adventure. If you time your visit right, you can even see spring wildflowers or go birdwatching. The preserve's hawks, owls, and woodpeckers are waiting for you!
The only experience that can follow that up is a trip to the Crooked Lake Nature Preserve, also a 12-minute drive from Columbia City. Set on one of the state's deepest and cleanest lakes, this is a tree lover's haven. Some of the most common species you might come across here include sugar maple, green ash, ironwood, and more. It's a beautiful place to walk, especially in the fall and spring. But be warned that the trails are not always as easy as they may seem, as one Google review mentions. Another review explains that there aren't many designated spots to sit and rest.
Afterwards, you can drive for around 50 minutes to Angola. The cozy Indiana city is a lakeside getaway with hidden trails, parks, and a beautiful backdrop. And if you're willing to surpass the one-hour drive mark by just a smidge, you can't miss out on Ouabache State Park. Here, you can escape Fort Wayne's urban bustle and enjoy the easy scenic trails and bison sightings.