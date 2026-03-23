This Lovely San Juan Neighborhood Near The Airport Has Waterfront Restaurants And Vibrant Entertainment

San Juan has long been a premier Caribbean destination, thanks to the city's combination of warm beaches, old-world city streets, historic sites, and ports that host some of the world's largest cruise ships. With travelers focusing on premium tourist spots like Old San Juan, the city's many smaller, worthwhile neighborhoods tend to be overlooked. Just outside Old San Juan, for example, sits the neighborhood of Isla Grande. On a map, Isla Grande looks like something of a liminal space within San Juan, situated at a junction between transportation hubs and more popular spots. However, on the ground, Isla Grande easily ranks among San Juan's prettiest walkable neighborhoods, offering visitors short but sweet walking tours and wonderful views of the city.

Today, Isla Grande has shed much of its industrial past and become a charming waterfront district with up-and-coming entertainment, dining, and hospitality scenes. Isla Grande is one of the dozens of subbarrios of San Juan's large Santurce neighborhood. It sits on the neighborhood's western edge along the southern banks of the city's San Antonio Canal. Isla Grande doesn't have the UNESCO World Heritage credentials of Old San Juan, or the laid-back beachfront vibes of Puerta de Tierra, but it is one of the city's main transportation hubs. Isla Grande is home to San Juan's Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci Airport, a convenient flight hub much closer to the subbarrio than the main Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.