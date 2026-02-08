San Juan's Walkable Neighborhood Is An Artsy Enclave With Tree-Lined Streets, Cute Cafes, And Peaceful Vibes

Puerto Rico is one of the few Caribbean islands that Americans can visit without a passport, and its capital city, San Juan, is a popular destination with beautiful beaches, incredible food, and a vibrant history. If you're looking to explore the city beyond the popular tourist sites, seeking out quieter corners with good places to eat, spend some time in the Miramar neighborhood.

This quiet harbor district on the west side of the larger Santurce neighborhood is one of San Juan's prettiest walkable neighborhoods. It takes about a 15 minute drive to get there from the San Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, but once you're in the neighborhood, it's only about 15 to 20 minutes from one end to the other along wide sidewalks, lined with mature shade trees.

The neighborhood is located right on the Condado Lagoon, where you can see sea turtles and manatees, and just to the east of the Puerto Rico Convention Center and the massive Distrito T-Mobile entertainment center. Miramar's proximity to the heart of town also makes it easy to get to some of San Juan's other fun destinations.