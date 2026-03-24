Arlington's 'Walker's Paradise' Is A Virginia Neighborhood Packed With Shops And Tasty Bites

A visit to the nation's capital wouldn't be complete without escaping the city proper to see what surrounds it. The Virginia suburbs of D.C. are full of appeal, from McLean's green spaces and festivals to Arlington's lively urban neighborhoods. Within Arlington County, you'll find a variety of appealing areas that each boast their own character, places of interest, and opportunities for shopping and dining. If walkability is a priority, you'll want to visit Lyon Village. Mostly residential, Lyon Village is an easy walk to the primary business district along Wilson and Clarendon Boulevards, which provides ample opportunities to stroll, shop, and dine.

Niche gives Lyon Village an A grade for commute, and the area scores 92 on Walk Score, which refers to it as a "walker's paradise" and lists it as Arlington's third-most walkable neighborhood. Residents of this suburban oasis can get by easily without a car, with a multitude of establishments within comfortable walking distance.

Lyon Village sits within the dynamic walking and transit-friendly Rosslyn-Ballston Corridor. It's also close to the bustling hub of Clarendon and its Metrorail stop, which is served by the Orange and Silver Lines. From further afield, your best bet is to fly into Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, a 10-minute drive or a 30-minute Metro ride away. There are numerous accommodation options on Airbnb, or you could opt for a nearby hotel, such as Hyatt Place or Residence Inn by Marriott.