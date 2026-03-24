Arlington's 'Walker's Paradise' Is A Virginia Neighborhood Packed With Shops And Tasty Bites
A visit to the nation's capital wouldn't be complete without escaping the city proper to see what surrounds it. The Virginia suburbs of D.C. are full of appeal, from McLean's green spaces and festivals to Arlington's lively urban neighborhoods. Within Arlington County, you'll find a variety of appealing areas that each boast their own character, places of interest, and opportunities for shopping and dining. If walkability is a priority, you'll want to visit Lyon Village. Mostly residential, Lyon Village is an easy walk to the primary business district along Wilson and Clarendon Boulevards, which provides ample opportunities to stroll, shop, and dine.
Niche gives Lyon Village an A grade for commute, and the area scores 92 on Walk Score, which refers to it as a "walker's paradise" and lists it as Arlington's third-most walkable neighborhood. Residents of this suburban oasis can get by easily without a car, with a multitude of establishments within comfortable walking distance.
Lyon Village sits within the dynamic walking and transit-friendly Rosslyn-Ballston Corridor. It's also close to the bustling hub of Clarendon and its Metrorail stop, which is served by the Orange and Silver Lines. From further afield, your best bet is to fly into Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, a 10-minute drive or a 30-minute Metro ride away. There are numerous accommodation options on Airbnb, or you could opt for a nearby hotel, such as Hyatt Place or Residence Inn by Marriott.
Peruse the shops in Lyon Village
Part of Lyon Village's charm is its rich variety of shopping options spaced closely together. A strong one is The Crossing Clarendon, which bills itself as "Arlington's premier outdoor shopping and lifestyle destination." Located along the vibrant Clarendon Boulevard corridor, you'll find big brands such as Apple, Barnes & Noble, Sephora, and more, along with independent offerings like The Golden Fox Boutique. At this woman-owned lifestyle emporium, there's a focus on local artisans, particularly from other women-owned businesses. You'll find a selection of stylish clothing and accessories, gift items, and homewares at this thoughtful, refined boutique.
There's also a boutique art gallery at The Crossing, Alliance Gallery, which is run by the local Arlington Artists Alliance. If you're interested in purchasing art by an array of talented local and regional artists, don't miss the opportunity to visit the gallery's frequent juried shows and community exhibitions. The Crossing also offers a "Sip & Stroll" open-container policy: You can partake in a to-go beverage from one of the participating establishments while exploring the shopping center's lush outdoor spaces, including a fire pit and patio area. Best of all, this wealth of shopping opportunities is conveniently located just a stone's throw from Clarendon Metro Station — meaning it's an appealing destination not only for local shoppers but also for D.C. residents drawn to the center's retail offerings.
Enjoy this neighborhood's delicious eats
At just a 15-minute drive from downtown D.C. (and even closer to some parts of the city, like Georgetown and Foggy Bottom), Lyon Village is not only a culinary playground for visitors to Arlington, but also a great dining destination for tourists visiting the capital, too. Head to Liberty Tavern for a fresh and seasonal Italian-inflected New American-style meal in a welcoming setting. This beloved eatery is situated in a historic building and has been a locally owned, much-lauded community staple since it opened its doors in 2007. At the time of writing, it has a 4.4-star rating on Google with over 1,700 reviews.
Or, if you're feeling international, book a table at cantina-esque Don Tito, with a menu that's Mexican-inspired but has a contemporary American twist. Tuck into tacos and a beer while enjoying the ambiance on the restaurant's rooftop or in any of its three dining floors. There's also Ambar, a Balkan restaurant serving up mouthwatering Eastern European cuisine in a warm yet energizing setting. If you want to accompany your traditional Balkan meal with a suitably on-theme beverage, wash it all down with a pour of top-tier Serbian rakia. After a meal here, you might even feel inspired to book a trip to Kotor, Montenegro's less touristy alternative, for more Balkan bites.