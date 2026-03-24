Forget Sequoia National Park, Visit California's Peaceful Mountain Forest With Towering Trees And Fewer Crowds
California boasts 33 million acres of forests — a treasure trove of natural beauty and outdoor recreation for visitors. Among the premier conifer-filled destinations are Sequoia National Park with its giant trees and Kings Canyon, its "less-loved twin," a realm of giant trees and breathtaking mountain views. Together, they attract more than 2 million visitors each year. However, there's an alternative for experiencing these majestic giants with fewer crowds: Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest.
Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest (MHDSF) is a 5,000-acre forest resting at elevations between 4,800 and 7,600 feet in the Southern Sierra Nevadas. Formed in 1946, it is one of 14 forests managed by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE). It's home to more than 4,500 of the oldest and largest redwood and sequoia trees, some estimated to be 2,000 years old and measuring up to 240 feet high and 27 feet in diameter. Many still stand despite a devastating 2020 wildfire, which ravaged approximately 40% of the forest, CAL FIRE reported on Facebook. In the years that followed, the Giant Sequoia Lands Coalition was formed, and more than 200,000 seedlings were planted, of which 25,000 were sequoias.
As reforestation efforts continue to ensure life for this vast timberland, visitors can still enjoy the serenity of this lesser-known and uncrowded tree haven. Attendance numbers aren't tracked, but the rugged and secluded location along narrow, winding roads can preclude white-knuckled travelers from making the trip. This setting also contributes to its peacefulness, and those who venture in will discover a museum, archaeological sites, hiking trails, and other vast recreational opportunities awaiting them.
Exploring Mountain Home Forest, the national park alternative
Similar to its national park counterpart, MHDSF features several named trees spread across the state forest, Balch Park, and the Giant Sequoia National Monument. The largest is the Genesis Tree, which survived the 2020 Castle Fire, despite losing some of its size in the blaze, and is known as the world's 27th-largest tree. Three other famously large redwoods, Summit Road, Euclid, and Adam, also remain and keep their places as some of the world's largest. The Hercules Tree lives in infamy for its 12-foot-diameter by 9-foot-high chiseled out chamber in its trunk, complete with stairs and a door, appearing as if it's a room. In the late 1800s, a rancher named Jesse Hoskins created this carving, which he then used as a redwood souvenir store.
Once you've ventured into the forest, plan a stop at the 8,000-year-old Sunset Point for a self-guided tour of the archaeological site. From the main parking area and picnic area, you can encounter formations in the bedrock called the Indian Bathtubs. Another historical relic close by is what's left of the Enterprise Mill, which operated as a logging sawmill from 1897 to 1901.
Head to the 160-acre Balch Park, where a small museum highlights the past history and tells the story of its earliest residents. It also houses the area's largest campground with 71 tent and RV-friendly sites available May to October, along with fishing, rock climbing, and birdwatching.
Hiking, camping, and fishing in Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest
Getting out on foot is one way to discover Mountain Home's scenic terrain, and there are trails of varying length and ability. There are also seven campgrounds, including the aforementioned Balch Park Campground, available for extending the adventure.
At the Forest Headquarters office at the entrance off Bear Creek Road, you can pick up brochures and maps with highlight trails for visitors, according to CAL FIRE. It's also where you can learn about how to tour by car if time is limited. One easy, short walk is the family-friendly 1-mile Forestry Information Loop trail with interpretative signage along the way. The Adam and Eve Tree Loop from either Summit Road or the Shake Campground is a 2-mile journey of moderate difficulty showcasing the named towering giants and some stumps. The moderately challenging Hidden Falls Trail travels for approximately 2.2 miles round-trip and culminates in a grouping of waterfalls and swimming holes along the Tule River. You can also camp at one of eight walk-in primitive campsites with pit toilets.
MHDSF is a prime area for fishing in the summer months, and anglers can take advantage of trout fishing in Hedrick Pond and the Wishon Fork of the Tule River. There are five campgrounds, including both hike-in tent camping and RV sites with hookups, most of which feature fire rings, picnic tables, and vault toilets. While you're traveling this region of California, you can visit Sequoia National Park gateway cities such as Visalia, a vibrant city with shops and artsy fun, or Tulare, a gorgeous city with breathtaking forests and mountain views. The forest is located about 100 miles southeast of Fresno.