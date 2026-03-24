Forget Sequoia National Park, Visit California's Peaceful Mountain Forest With Towering Trees And Fewer Crowds

California boasts 33 million acres of forests — a treasure trove of natural beauty and outdoor recreation for visitors. Among the premier conifer-filled destinations are Sequoia National Park with its giant trees and Kings Canyon, its "less-loved twin," a realm of giant trees and breathtaking mountain views. Together, they attract more than 2 million visitors each year. However, there's an alternative for experiencing these majestic giants with fewer crowds: Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest.

Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest (MHDSF) is a 5,000-acre forest resting at elevations between 4,800 and 7,600 feet in the Southern Sierra Nevadas. Formed in 1946, it is one of 14 forests managed by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE). It's home to more than 4,500 of the oldest and largest redwood and sequoia trees, some estimated to be 2,000 years old and measuring up to 240 feet high and 27 feet in diameter. Many still stand despite a devastating 2020 wildfire, which ravaged approximately 40% of the forest, CAL FIRE reported on Facebook. In the years that followed, the Giant Sequoia Lands Coalition was formed, and more than 200,000 seedlings were planted, of which 25,000 were sequoias.

As reforestation efforts continue to ensure life for this vast timberland, visitors can still enjoy the serenity of this lesser-known and uncrowded tree haven. Attendance numbers aren't tracked, but the rugged and secluded location along narrow, winding roads can preclude white-knuckled travelers from making the trip. This setting also contributes to its peacefulness, and those who venture in will discover a museum, archaeological sites, hiking trails, and other vast recreational opportunities awaiting them.