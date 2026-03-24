Seattle's Hip Warehouse Arts District Is Like New York's SoHo In The '70s

New York City has long been known as a hub of cutting-edge culture, urban energy, and effortless cool. This was especially true in the 1970s, when artists moved into the abandoned lofts and warehouses of Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood, injecting the former industrial district with a raw blast of creativity and verve. While modern SoHo still boasts its cobbled streets and famed art scene, the area's gritty bohemian days are largely behind it, as today it's a much shinier, upscale, desirable place to live. That said, other cities have followed SoHo's lead by transforming neglected parts of town into their own thriving centers of arts and culture. Among them is Seattle, whose SODO district has become home to a thriving arts and nightlife scene.

Known for its frequently grey skies, green parks, coffee culture, and vibrant downtown market filled with hundreds of unique shops, Seattle has also long been a creative powerhouse, as demonstrated by its explosive music scene in the 1990s. This rugged artistic spirit is still very much alive in the Emerald City, especially in SODO, where warehouses and commercial spaces now host studios and galleries.

Originally an acronym for "South of the Dome" (a reference to the Mariners' former stadium, the Kingdome, which was blown up in 2000), most people now take SODO to mean "South of Downtown." The sprawling district occupies a large swath of land between Pioneer Square, Seattle's oldest neighborhood, and historic Georgetown. While SODO remains a place of industry and commerce, it's also become a haven for the city's artistic set, as well as those keen to check out some live music, sip some craft beer, or dance into the late hours of the night.