Between Portland And Eugene Is A Riverside Oregon City With A Vibrant Downtown, Wine, And Natural Beauty
It only takes a couple of hours to drive from Eugene to Portland, Oregon. But the ride can take much longer if you make stops along the way to admire the most majestic waterfalls in the state or to sip pinot noir in the Willamette Valley, Oregon's premier wine region. One easy and worthwhile detour roughly midway along the journey is Independence. Framed by gorgeous natural landscapes, the riverside city has a lively downtown and easy access to the surrounding wine country.
If you're traveling from south to north, you'll approach the city via the Independence Bridge, a steel and concrete landmark that dates back to 1950. One of the best lookout points in town, it offers dazzling views over the Willamette River and the oak and cottonwood trees below. Continue into town, turning right onto Main Street, a historic thoroughfare that leads right into downtown Independence.
A good place to start your exploration of the walkable downtown is at a café. The locally owned Painted Pony Coffee and Cream, as the name suggests, is a charming spot for coffee or an ice cream, while Pink House Café, a few blocks away, serves breakfast in a rosy-colored vintage cottage. Both open most days at 8 a.m. Don't miss Keeper Coffee Co, too, a woman-owned gem in Portland that some say is the best café in Oregon.
Explore the scenic riverfront city of Independence
After grabbing a coffee, stroll around downtown Independence, which is easy to navigate on foot. Stop into the Independence Heritage Museum (free to enter and open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday) to learn about the town's history. Housed in a historic building that was once a grocery store, the museum has exhibits covering Independence's history as a stopping point for Oregon Trail pioneers and as a hub of hop farming.
Next, walk over to a local highlight, Riverview Park, just a few blocks east. The city's largest green space, it offers miles of nature trails, picnic areas, a children's playground, and an outdoor amphitheater for concerts, all overlooking the Willamette River.
On the north side of the park, follow the pedestrian bridge to access the Willamette River Trail, a pretty loop that showcases the region's natural beauty. The wooded waterfront landscapes are a prime location for birdwatching – keep your eyes open for osprey, hummingbirds, red-breasted nuthatches, and more.
Sip wine from the Willamette Valley
Finally, during a visit to Independence, you'll want to try wines from the Willamette Valley, Oregon's main wine-producing region. Right in town, the Valkyrie Wine Tavern (open noon to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday) pours locally produced wines and offers guided tastings (from $25 per person).
If you'd like a glimpse into the world of wine-making, head just outside of Independence, about a seven-minute drive from downtown, to visit Elysium Botanicals Wines and Vineyard, run by a mother-daughter duo. The tasting room, which opens at noon every Thursday through Sunday, is a lovely spot to sample the winery's sparkling rosé, refreshing Blanc de Blanc, and rich Bordeaux blend. The space also hosts live music some days — check the online events calendar for details.
Both Portland and Eugene are about an hour's drive away. But if you're staying the night in Independence, check into the three-star Independence Hotel, a downtown boutique hotel just a few blocks from the riverfront. The rooftop deck, with views over the water, is a wonderful place to enjoy a coffee in the morning or a glass of wine at sunset. For an overnight stay in the heart of wine country, try the Tributary Hotel, an upscale boutique hotel near Portland with a focus on slow food and local produce.