Between Portland And Eugene Is A Riverside Oregon City With A Vibrant Downtown, Wine, And Natural Beauty

It only takes a couple of hours to drive from Eugene to Portland, Oregon. But the ride can take much longer if you make stops along the way to admire the most majestic waterfalls in the state or to sip pinot noir in the Willamette Valley, Oregon's premier wine region. One easy and worthwhile detour roughly midway along the journey is Independence. Framed by gorgeous natural landscapes, the riverside city has a lively downtown and easy access to the surrounding wine country.

If you're traveling from south to north, you'll approach the city via the Independence Bridge, a steel and concrete landmark that dates back to 1950. One of the best lookout points in town, it offers dazzling views over the Willamette River and the oak and cottonwood trees below. Continue into town, turning right onto Main Street, a historic thoroughfare that leads right into downtown Independence.

A good place to start your exploration of the walkable downtown is at a café. The locally owned Painted Pony Coffee and Cream, as the name suggests, is a charming spot for coffee or an ice cream, while Pink House Café, a few blocks away, serves breakfast in a rosy-colored vintage cottage. Both open most days at 8 a.m. Don't miss Keeper Coffee Co, too, a woman-owned gem in Portland that some say is the best café in Oregon.