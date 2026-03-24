At The End Of Hawaii's Famous Road To Hana Is A Boutique Hotel With Wellness Experiences And Laidback Vibes

A place like Hāna-Maui Resort is all about slowing down, recentering, and relaxing, so of course it has a spa. Choose from a range of treatments, including the traditional Hawaiian lomilomi massage, a custom facial that uses ingredients from the area, and an aloe and ti leaf wrap, ideal if your Hawaiian vacation has left you more sunburned than sun-kissed. If you're visiting on a romantic getaway, you can also opt for a couples massage, and there's the option to book some treatments in the outdoor cabana. Spa guests also get access to the private hot tub and cold plunge pools.

Along with the spa, Hana-Maui Resort also offers amenities like daily wellness experiences. Guests can sign up for free yoga classes daily, both at beginner and intermediate levels, as well as complimentary guided meditations. Other activities, like sound healing sessions with calming crystal singing bowls, are also on offer. If lounging beneath palm trees next to a pool is more your vibe, there are two pools, including an infinity pool that overlooks the ocean.

For dining, breakfast at The Restaurant near the lobby focuses on Hawaiian favorites like loco moco, saimin, and mochiko pancakes. Knock-and-Go is the resort's room service program, available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., while The Pool Bar also offers snacks and drinks in between meals. Lunch and dinner are also on offer at Hāna Ranch Restaurant, located just up the hill from the resort. Dine indoors or out on dishes like ahi poke, smash burgers, and mango lilikoi cheesecake. Beyond Hāna Ranch Restaurant, there are also a number of food trucks within walking distance with everything from popsicles to tacos and pizza on offer.