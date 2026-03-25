Milwaukee's Largest Public Beach Is A Top-Rated Getaway With Excellent Amenities And Beauty
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Travelers planning a vacation to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, may know their taste buds are in for a treat, as it's often called the "Culinary Capital of the Midwest" due to its selection of cheese, sausage, and beer. Tourists may also have heard that it's one of the most affordable vacations on Lake Michigan. And, if they factor in that Milwaukee's largest beach, Bradford Beach, once ranked among the Travel Channel's best 11 city beaches in the United States, they have a recipe for a top-rated getaway. Google reviewers emphasize the beach's cleanliness and "fun atmosphere," calling it a "Milwaukee gem."
With its breathtaking shore and sparkling blue water, Bradford Beach is a picturesque mecca not only for swimming and sunbathing but also for its blend of excellent amenities, including dozens of sand volleyball nets, visitor accessibility, a paved hiking trail, and a surprising perk — tiki huts for cocktails. There is ample room for families to spread out, play, and catch some rays. Know that swimming is at your own risk – and because it's Wisconsin, there are no promises on the water's warmth. Bring a football or Frisbee for some catch, or check out a beach volleyball or soccer league match. You can also wind down with a twilight yoga class.
What's also special about this beach is its enhanced mobility options, including free beach wheelchair rentals and a pathway for wheelchairs leading right down to the waterfront. More exploration is available along a lakeside portion of the Oak Leaf Trail, and the paved loop is ideal for a run or a stroller. There are benches on the route to pause and watch the waves or look for birds — more than 200 species have been spotted here, so keep your eyes trained on the shore and the sky.
Cocktails and bites at Milwaukee's Bradford Beach
Lucky you if you get hungry. There are plenty of tables for picnic lunches, and while grilling isn't allowed, you can stop by MooSa's for burgers, sandwiches, brats, and cheese curds. Save room for Milwaukee's dessert staple of custard, served in a cone, sundae, shake, or root beer float. Or, if sipping a mai tai on the shores of Waikiki is a dream, the Dock at Bradford Beach is the next best thing. Saddle up to the tiki bar and soak in the breezy atmosphere with a cocktail like a mojito, island punch, or margarita, or bar bites, such as nachos, tacos, loaded fries, and chicken wraps.
For more food or an evening out after a day on the water, this urban beach is just 2 miles away from Milwaukee's downtown hub of restaurants and hotels. Fill up on grilled summer sausage on rye bread and deep-fried cheese curds at West Allis Cheese and Sausage Shoppe. And, if you want more cocktails, Milwaukee boasts another superlative: it's the "Bloody Mary Capital of the World." Sobelman's Pub & Grill is a cozy tavern that offers these beverages with skewers flamboyantly garnished with burgers and bacon-wrapped jalapeno cheese balls. Spend the night at Drury Plaza Hotel and enjoy an included breakfast with rates starting at $131 or the higher-end, historic Pfister Hotel, starting at $223 – both earning "exceptional" ratings on Expedia.
Getting to this centrally located destination is fairly straightforward. Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is about 20 minutes from Bradford Beach, and Wisconsin's capital, Madison, is about 80 miles west. If you still have time in your schedule after exploring Bradford Beach, head over to Hartford, a nearby town offering lakeside fun and a walkable downtown that's just an hour from Milwaukee.