Milwaukee's Largest Public Beach Is A Top-Rated Getaway With Excellent Amenities And Beauty

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Travelers planning a vacation to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, may know their taste buds are in for a treat, as it's often called the "Culinary Capital of the Midwest" due to its selection of cheese, sausage, and beer. Tourists may also have heard that it's one of the most affordable vacations on Lake Michigan. And, if they factor in that Milwaukee's largest beach, Bradford Beach, once ranked among the Travel Channel's best 11 city beaches in the United States, they have a recipe for a top-rated getaway. Google reviewers emphasize the beach's cleanliness and "fun atmosphere," calling it a "Milwaukee gem."

With its breathtaking shore and sparkling blue water, Bradford Beach is a picturesque mecca not only for swimming and sunbathing but also for its blend of excellent amenities, including dozens of sand volleyball nets, visitor accessibility, a paved hiking trail, and a surprising perk — tiki huts for cocktails. There is ample room for families to spread out, play, and catch some rays. Know that swimming is at your own risk – and because it's Wisconsin, there are no promises on the water's warmth. Bring a football or Frisbee for some catch, or check out a beach volleyball or soccer league match. You can also wind down with a twilight yoga class.

What's also special about this beach is its enhanced mobility options, including free beach wheelchair rentals and a pathway for wheelchairs leading right down to the waterfront. More exploration is available along a lakeside portion of the Oak Leaf Trail, and the paved loop is ideal for a run or a stroller. There are benches on the route to pause and watch the waves or look for birds — more than 200 species have been spotted here, so keep your eyes trained on the shore and the sky.