5 New York City Restaurants You Didn't Know Are Run By One-Time Top Chef Contestants

In New York City, dinner can come with a side of TV history, from TV-inspired pop-ups to nostalgic restaurants that were featured in "Seinfeld." The crossover of TV and food is perhaps most epitomized at the restaurants around the city helmed by chefs who've gained national attention from "Top Chef," the Emmy-winning competition show that pits professional chefs against each other to create dishes under pressure. Contestants often go on to open their own restaurants or put their stamp on existing ones, and there are numerous in NYC. For food-loving travelers, NYC gives you a broad range of opportunities to try out dishes from chefs you might have already seen cook something up on a favorite food show.

From classic NYC pizza to gospel brunches to Korean soul food, "Top Chef"-run restaurants in the city are as diverse as the city itself. You might expect spots tied to TV fame to be exclusively high-end, but that's not always the case. Some of the NYC restaurants that "Top Chef" contestants run are surprisingly accessible (though there are, certainly, upscale options for the traveler who wants to splurge). If you're looking for an experience that allows you to say you ate food from a TV-famous chef, here are five restaurant options in NYC that you might not have realized have a "Top Chef" alum keeping things sizzling behind the kitchen doors.