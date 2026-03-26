Cradled between the sandy dunes and Lake Michigan is the peaceful beach for a leisurely beach day. The refreshing and clear lake waters invite swims, but there are no lifeguards, so make sure to take caution. The setting is ideal for walks along the sand, and don't forget to look down as beautiful sea glass often washes ashore. At the end of the day, the sunsets over Lake Michigan are gorgeous due to the park's westward-facing position.

While the beach beckons at Grand Mere State Park, especially in the summer months, there is also plenty to discover away from the shore as well. With a Michigan fishing license, anglers can fish in the park's three lakes (North Lake, Middle Lake, and South Lake), which are habitats for freshwater species like bluegill and largemouth bass. While you can fish from the shore at all three lakes, Middle Lake also has a boat launch. In the fall, hikers can embark on the park's forested foot trails that flaunt vibrant foliage; while during the winter, these snow-covered paths are also popular with snowshoers. And if you want to explore other parks in the area, don't miss Warren Dunes State Park, an underrated state park on Lake Michigan's shores that's about 10 miles south.

Grand Mere State Park is open daily year round from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and a Recreation Passport is required for entry at Grand Mere State Park if you are visiting by motorized vehicle. The park is about a 90-minute drive east of Chicago and west of Grand Rapids, Michigan. The nearest major airport is South Bend International Airport, which is a 45-minute drive away in South Bend, Indiana, America's cleanest city.