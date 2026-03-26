Michigan's Sandy State Park Is A Serene Beachy Gem On A Great Lake's Shores
The state of Michigan boasts nearly 3,300 miles of shoreline along the Great Lakes. One of the most picturesque lakefront state parks is Grand Mere State Park, situated on the southeastern shores of Lake Michigan in the town of Stevensville, a Great Lakes getaway between Chicago and Grand Rapids. The park's ancient landscape, with towering sand dunes and glacial-formed lakes that are over 10,000 years old, earned it a National Natural Landmark designation in 1968. Today, the park measures 1,200 acres, flanked by a half-mile of sandy beach stretching along prime Lake Michigan shoreline.
This idyllic setting draws travelers seeking a mix of leisurely beach days and active adventures. To reach the beach requires a hike over steep sand dunes. At the serene sandy stretch, you can lounge on the shore or swim in Lake Michigan waters with the skyscrapers of Chicago rising in the distance on a clear day. In addition to the beach, Grand Mere State Park is also a scenic escape for other outdoor adventures, such as fishing and boating on the park's inland lakes and hiking and snowshoeing through the park's nature trails.
Getting to the beach at Grand Mere State Park
From the Grand Mere State Park main parking lot, you can head out on two trails that lead to the beach on Lake Michigan. While the height of the dunes means there is some elevation gain to reach the shoreline, the powdery sand and deep-blue waters make the uphill journey worth it. If you want to head straight to the beach, take the 0.5-mile Dune Trail, a sandy path that leads over the steep dune from the parking lot.
If you prefer to stay on a paved path, a paved trail runs along the perimeter of the park's South Lake for 0.7 miles before turning off to a sandy climb over the dunes to the beach. Further down from the paved trail, active travelers can embark on the 2-mile Baldtop Loop, which ascends the steep 170-foot-tall Baldtop Dune for magnificent views of the lake and the surrounding park. "After a brief scramble through the dunes, you're welcomed by the cool pristine waters of Lake Michigan, and no crowds," wrote a Google reviewer. "Not much in the way of amenities, so pack your own drinks and snacks. Relaxation awaits." Though there are no facilities at the beach, you'll find picnic shelters and bathrooms near the parking lot. While there are many beautiful beaches in the Great Lakes region, Grand Mere's secluded location and few amenities means it remains uncrowded and serene.
Adventures at Grand Mere State Park
Cradled between the sandy dunes and Lake Michigan is the peaceful beach for a leisurely beach day. The refreshing and clear lake waters invite swims, but there are no lifeguards, so make sure to take caution. The setting is ideal for walks along the sand, and don't forget to look down as beautiful sea glass often washes ashore. At the end of the day, the sunsets over Lake Michigan are gorgeous due to the park's westward-facing position.
While the beach beckons at Grand Mere State Park, especially in the summer months, there is also plenty to discover away from the shore as well. With a Michigan fishing license, anglers can fish in the park's three lakes (North Lake, Middle Lake, and South Lake), which are habitats for freshwater species like bluegill and largemouth bass. While you can fish from the shore at all three lakes, Middle Lake also has a boat launch. In the fall, hikers can embark on the park's forested foot trails that flaunt vibrant foliage; while during the winter, these snow-covered paths are also popular with snowshoers. And if you want to explore other parks in the area, don't miss Warren Dunes State Park, an underrated state park on Lake Michigan's shores that's about 10 miles south.
Grand Mere State Park is open daily year round from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and a Recreation Passport is required for entry at Grand Mere State Park if you are visiting by motorized vehicle. The park is about a 90-minute drive east of Chicago and west of Grand Rapids, Michigan. The nearest major airport is South Bend International Airport, which is a 45-minute drive away in South Bend, Indiana, America's cleanest city.