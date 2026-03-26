Nestled Between NYC And Albany Is A Charming Hudson Valley Hamlet Near A Scenic Nature Preserve
New York's Hudson Valley is a popular travel destination known for its rural scenery, charming small towns, and tasty food. But while some of the region's towns can get busy, particularly in the summer months, others remain under-the-radar destinations, including Ulster Park, a charming hamlet found near a scenic nature preserve.
Located on the western shores of the Hudson River, nestled within the town of Esopus, Ulster Park offers visitors a chance to explore nature in a peaceful environment. The hamlet and surrounding Ulster County, which draws hikers and kayakers in the summer and fall months, are just a 45-minute drive from New Windsor, home to Storm King, one of America's largest sculpture parks.
Ulster Park is located about a two-and-a-half-hour drive north of New York City and about an hour and a half drive south of Albany. With a population of under 4,000 people, small-town vibes are part of its appeal. There are several Airbnbs and Vrbos within Ulster Park itself, or you can book a hotel stay in neighboring towns like Rosendale, aka the "hippest little town you've never heard of," and Kingston, a riverside city full of award-winning eateries, both of which are less than a 20-minute drive away. Campgrounds are also available in nearby towns, including Accord and Gardiner.
Exploring the Esopus Meadows Preserve
One of Ulster Park's top attractions is Esopus Meadows Preserve, a 96-acre area with hiking trails, fishing spots, and river access for kayaks and canoes. With lush green trees and serene river views, Esopus Meadows feels like an escape from city life. The park is free to enter and offers five hiking trails with scenic views and beginner-friendly terrain. It has a 4.7 average on Google, with one reviewer calling it a "beautiful, peaceful place to walk or go for an easy hike" with "gorgeous river views."
In addition to taking in views of the Hudson River, Esopus Meadows Preserve visitors can spend time on the water via a canoe or kayak. The park is home to the Hudson River Greenway Water Trail, a 256-mile waterway with over 100 access sites. While the park itself doesn't offer boats for visitors to use, there are several canoe and kayak rentals just a short drive away in Kingston. Esopus Meadows Preserve also has fishing sites where striped bass are commonly caught.
Whether you spend your visit on land or on the water, Esopus Meadows Preserve offers views of the historic Esopus Lighthouse in the distance. The red and white lighthouse was constructed in 1871 and is the sole surviving all-wooden lighthouse in the area. And, as you stand on the shore admiring the lighthouse in the distance, you'll see a sign (pictured above) listing distances to nearby towns, a popular photo op for travelers.
Enjoying charming Ulster Park
If you're hungry after a day of hiking or kayaking, you can stop by Ulster Park's only restaurant, La Roma Pizza and Tacos. The casual, family-friendly eatery serves what one review on Google (where it has 4.4 stars) describes as "some of my favorite [pizza] in the area." For those looking for more options, there are several other restaurants in neighboring towns, including The Avenue Steakhouse in Saugerties, which boasts a 4.6 on Google reviews, and Stone House Tavern in nearby Accord, with a 4.7 rating.
Visitors who make the trek to Ulster Park on weekends or Mondays in the warmer months can spend a short time learning about local history at the Klyne Esopus Historical Society Museum (pictured above). Housed in a former Dutch Reformed church that was constructed in 1827, the museum offers exhibits on Native American artifacts, WWII, and local farming history. With a 4.6-star average on Google and a 4.0 average on Tripadvisor, it's "a charming little museum of local history," according to one reviewer.
In the fall, Ulster Park welcomes Halloween-loving tourists. For those who are looking for a less scary but still seasonably festive time, Maynard Farms offers pick-your-own apples and pumpkins. More adventurous folk will enjoy the popular Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Attractions. Located inside a historic building and on its 65-acre grounds, you'll find over a dozen Halloween activities to take part in, including hayrides, haunted houses, and a corn maze. "Years ago, farmers would put you in the back of a pickup truck and drive through the cornfields in the dark," owner Michael Jubie told local publication Chronogram in 2025. "There was nobody out there scaring you. It was just scary in itself. Now, people want Hollywood quality." The attraction recognizes this and takes a local Halloween tradition and amps it up.