Nestled Between NYC And Albany Is A Charming Hudson Valley Hamlet Near A Scenic Nature Preserve

New York's Hudson Valley is a popular travel destination known for its rural scenery, charming small towns, and tasty food. But while some of the region's towns can get busy, particularly in the summer months, others remain under-the-radar destinations, including Ulster Park, a charming hamlet found near a scenic nature preserve.

Located on the western shores of the Hudson River, nestled within the town of Esopus, Ulster Park offers visitors a chance to explore nature in a peaceful environment. The hamlet and surrounding Ulster County, which draws hikers and kayakers in the summer and fall months, are just a 45-minute drive from New Windsor, home to Storm King, one of America's largest sculpture parks.

Ulster Park is located about a two-and-a-half-hour drive north of New York City and about an hour and a half drive south of Albany. With a population of under 4,000 people, small-town vibes are part of its appeal. There are several Airbnbs and Vrbos within Ulster Park itself, or you can book a hotel stay in neighboring towns like Rosendale, aka the "hippest little town you've never heard of," and Kingston, a riverside city full of award-winning eateries, both of which are less than a 20-minute drive away. Campgrounds are also available in nearby towns, including Accord and Gardiner.