5 Best Bridal Shops In San Diego, According To Reviews
Ask any bride, and they'll likely tell you that picking out a dress is one of the most memorable parts of wedding planning. But with so many shops to choose from — and seemingly endless styles — just knowing where to start can feel overwhelming. If you're heading to the iconic West Coast city of San Diego to begin your bridal journey, there's no shortage of options, from intimate, design-forward boutiques to long-standing staples. Whether you're envisioning a hand-sewn couture gown or hoping to browse hundreds of styles in one place, the right shop can make all the difference on your wedding day.
Regardless of whether you're dreaming of a mermaid-style dress or a ballgown fit for a princess — from a designer label or custom-made — you can't go wrong with these five bridal shops. To narrow down San Diego's best, we reviewed customer feedback on Google and the wedding website The Knot, looking for standout locations with consistently strong ratings and glowing praise from past brides. Known not only for their selections but also for their welcoming atmospheres, attentive stylists, and low-pressure experiences, these shops are a strong place to start your search.
Luv Bridal
Luv Bridal — just 5 minutes away from the vibrant streets and tasty food of Old Town San Diego — has become one of the city's top bridal destinations since opening over a decade ago. The shop holds a 4.9-star rating on Google and is a five-time award winner on The Knot, earning a spot in its "Best of Weddings Hall of Fame," with a 4.8-star rating.
With 10 locations nationwide, Luv Bridal offers one-on-one styling appointments, complimentary refreshments, and private suites for you and up to four guests. "The environment is clean, aesthetic and just so friendly. They really take care of you!" raved a reviewer on Google, where the bridal shop has over 1,000 reviews. "They don't make you feel pressured at all. They genuinely want you to be happy and find THE DRESS!"
Made-to-order gowns — including designs from luxury bridal brands like Madi Lane, Milla Nova, and Evie Young — generally range from $1,499 to $6,000, while off-the-rack dresses start at $899. Luv Bridal also prides itself on inclusive styling, with sizes ranging from 0 to 26. 90-minute appointments are free, but if you'd like an even more exclusive experience, the bridal shop also offers 2-hour after-hours appointments for $400. Luv Bridal is open Thursday through Monday.
Bridal and Veil
Established in 1941, Bridal and Veil is a longtime San Diego staple for brides searching for their dream dress. Rated an average of 4.8 stars on Google across more than 1,000 reviews and a 4.2-star rating on The Knot, the shop offers a selection of roughly 3,000 dresses in-store, ranging from petite to plus sizes, with designers including Vera Wang, Maggie Sottero, and Rebecca Ingram. Appointments last one hour and 15 minutes and cost $45, which can be applied toward a dress purchase. Walk-ins are also available.
"From the moment I walked in, the entire team made me feel so welcomed, supported, and genuinely celebrated," said one bride on Google. "The selection of gowns was stunning, the atmosphere was calm and elegant, and I never once felt rushed or pressured. It truly felt like they cared about finding the dress that fit me — my style, my personality, and my vision." After you've selected your bridal gown, Bridal and Veil can also assist with alterations, customizations, and cleaning. Grooms and members of the wedding party can also peruse a selection of tuxedos and formalwear. The shop is open Wednesday through Monday.
Jana Ann Couture
If you're dreaming of a custom, handmade gown, head to Jana Ann Couture. Located in La Jolla, the jewel of San Diego, this top bridal shop allows you to work directly with the designer, Jana Ann, for an experience that's truly one of a kind. At 6,000 square feet, the boutique — rated 4.9 stars on both Google and The Knot – is considered the largest bridal showroom in San Diego. Styles range from classic to more glamorous designs. Custom gowns typically range from $4,000 to $5,000, while off-the-rack options start around $1,500.
"Finding my dream dress felt like a magical moment straight out of a fairytale," shared one Google reviewer. "The boutique itself is stunning — elegant, welcoming, and intimate — creating the perfect atmosphere to find the one. Every gown I tried on was beautiful, but when I stepped into my dress, I just knew. It was everything I ever dreamed of and more." Jana Ann Couture's showroom is open daily. Appointments range from 90 to 120 minutes and are strongly recommended.
Bridal and Tuxedo Galleria
Bridal and Tuxedo Galleria has served San Diego brides and grooms for more than 30 years, offering both designer gowns — including Kitty Chen and Justin Alexander — and custom couture. In preparation for your big day, the shop offers a variety of appointment types, from 90-minute "first look" sessions for brides beginning their search to bridal couture meetings with designer Navid Noor to discuss your one-of-a-kind dress (this appointment has a $150 fee). A VIP appointment, priced at $250 and applicable toward a purchase, includes a dedicated bridal suite, complimentary food and drinks, music, photography, and a meeting with the designer.
Bridal and Tuxedo Galleria employs a large digital screen during appointments, allowing brides to view their look from multiple angles. In-house alterations are also available. "After visiting over five different local bridal boutiques in San Diego, this shop was, without question, the best experience I had in Southern California," said one customer on Google, where the boutique holds a 4.8-star rating (it also has a 4-star average rating on The Knot). "It was personal, professional, and absolutely magical ... From the first consultation to the final fit, my entire journey at Bridal and Tuxedo Galleria was memorable and stress-free." The shop is open Wednesday through Sunday.
The White Flower Bridal Boutique
Just a minute away from California's world-famous urban park, Balboa Park, lies another one of San Diego's top-rated bridal shops, The White Flower Bridal Boutique. Established in 2009, this bespoke wedding shop features dresses by designers such as Suzanne Neville, Martina Liana, and Dany Tabet. Rated 5 stars on Google — plus a 4.9-star rating on The Knot, where it's an 11-time "Best of Weddings" winner, past brides rave about the service and care from employees and the quality of dresses.
"Every time I left that store, I left with a smile on my face, and peace in my heart knowing I made the best decision!" said one bride on Google. "I truly felt like an actual dreamy, ethereal, princess bride on my wedding day." Standard 90-minute bridal appointments start at $30 and include a private suite, personal styling, and refreshments. Premium bridal appointments and 2-hour VIP appointments, which include snacks and accommodations for additional guests, are also available for $150 and $300, respectively. $30 can be used toward a same-day purchase. Most dresses average around $3,700, typically ranging from $2,800 to $7,000. The shop is open daily by appointment only.
Methodology
We consulted Google Reviews and The Knot to determine which bridal shops in San Diego are most loved by customers. We selected only bridal shops with consistently high ratings and at least a few hundred reviews on Google to ensure that each selected shop offers consistently high service. We excluded major chain shops, focusing solely on stores that offer boutique experiences, whether that's custom-designed dresses, stellar service, or personalized styling appointments.