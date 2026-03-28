The Washington, DC Neighborhood I Always Visit For Food, Shops, And Wandering
Now that it's officially spring, the spotlight turns to Washington, D.C., one of the best places in America to see cherry blossoms. While most visitors to D.C. beeline to the National Mall to see the flowering trees around the Tidal Basin — along with the Capitol, presidential monuments, and free museums — one of the most historic parts of the city is just over a mile away. Washington's oldest neighborhood is Georgetown, founded in the mid-18th century as an important port along the Potomac River. Today, it retains its historic charm with well-preserved rowhouses, cobblestone streets, and serene gardens, while continuing to evolve with exciting restaurants and chic boutiques. I was born and raised in the Washington, D.C. area and moved back nearly 3 years ago. As a local, Georgetown is the neighborhood I return to again and again for food, shopping, and wandering.
Since Washington, D.C. is America's most iconic destination for history buffs, a trip to the most historic enclave of the city should factor into any itinerary. The neighborhood is small enough to explore in a day — walking from Book Hill Park down Wisconsin Avenue to the Georgetown Waterfront on the Potomac River, stopping at eateries, shops, and historic landmarks along the way. With hundreds of restaurants and stores, Georgetown is best explored with a local's recommendations. In fact, some of my favorite spots are tucked away from the main thoroughfares on quiet residential streets.
While you won't need your car when exploring Georgetown, it is a short drive or bus ride from downtown. I like to visit several times a year to see it change with the seasons, from blooming flowers and lush greenery in spring and summer to the colorful foliage in fall and holiday decorations in December.
Exploring Georgetown's delicious food scene
With charming bakeries and refined restaurants, Georgetown is home to some of the best dining in D.C. My first stop is almost always Baked & Wired, a bakery and cafe tucked next to the C&O Canal. Here you'll find a delectable array of sweet treats, but you can't miss its generously sized cupcakes. I especially like the seasonal flavors, such as the cherry blossom cupcake in the spring and the pumpkin cupcake in the fall. There is also an attached coffee shop serving freshly brewed coffee, tea, and other homemade drinks. For a light lunch to fuel up before shopping and exploring, I suggest Patisserie Poupon, a French bakery known for baguette sandwiches and quiche, or Yellow, a Middle Eastern cafe serving pita wraps, mezze, and labne soft serve.
For a special dinner, reserve a table at Osteria Mozza, set inside the renovated 19th-century Georgetown Market. The glamorous space, with soaring ceilings and an illuminated bar, is well-suited to its flavorful, creative Italian cuisine. Start with one of the crispy focaccia pizzas and a plate from the mozzarella bar, then move on to entrees of homemade pasta, fresh fish, or hanger steak. A short walk away, Kafe Leopold in Cady's Alley is a glass-enclosed Austrian cafe that opens onto a courtyard with a trickling fountain — a lovely place to sit alfresco. For classic American fare, there's no better spot than a wooden booth along the window at Martin's Tavern, which has held its corner spot in Georgetown since 1933.
My favorite shops in Georgetown for gifts and fashion
With its concentration of historic homes, it's no surprise that Georgetown's streets are dotted with home design stores, antique emporiums, and gift shops. Across from Book Hill Park is A Mano, my go-to for unique gifts. Open since 1994, this two-story shop carries tasteful treasures, such as Italian ceramics, fine glassware and silverware, accessories, coffee table books, and more. Just a few storefronts down is Oliver Dunn, Moss & Co, a light-filled townhouse stocked with woven baskets, patterned linens, and other home goods curated by an interior designer. I also recommend Manse, a contemporary home store that captures Georgetown's sophisticated aesthetic with Americana-inspired finds.
As one of D.C.'s most stylish neighborhoods, Georgetown also boasts a strong mix of independent clothing boutiques. Tuckernuck, a women's wear brand founded in Georgetown, recently opened a flagship on Wisconsin Avenue. Here, you can browse their selection of elegant dresses, leather shoes, jewelry, accessories, and more to add to your closet.
A few blocks away, Ann Mashburn – founded by a former fashion editor — is another one of my favorites and is a reliable one-stop shop where I find dressier fashions and footwear, as well as high-quality, everyday basics. For a sweet treat after all the shopping, I suggest venturing over to Thomas Sweet, the Georgetown ice cream shop that has been scooping up homemade ice cream for nearly 50 years.
The prettiest walks for wandering in Georgetown
The best way to experience Georgetown is to wander off the main avenues into the quieter residential blocks, where the neighborhood's centuries-old charm is most visible. I enjoy just strolling past the cobblestone lanes and historic facades that reveal a mix of architectural styles, from Georgian Revival to fanciful Victorian, often flanked by flickering gas lamps. While many homes are private, two historic estates I regularly visit are open to the public.
The grandest is Dumbarton Oaks, an early 20th-century estate that transports you to the English countryside. The central brick mansion is home to one of the most underrated museums worth visiting in Washington, D.C., where you can admire an impressive collection of Pre-Columbian and Byzantine art. Surrounding the house are 16 acres of beautifully landscaped formal gardens, which are most spectacular in the spring when they bloom with vibrant wisteria, brilliant tulips, and cherry blossom trees. A few blocks away is Tudor Place, once home to the family of First Lady Martha Washington. It features winding formal box knot gardens manicured with roses, forested pathways, and a tree-lined lawn that slopes down from the 19th-century mansion.
One of the prettiest walks is along the C&O Canal Towpath, accessible from the center of Georgetown. Heading west, the historic facades gradually give way to greenery and distant glimpses of the Potomac River. This is one of my favorite spots to wander through pristine nature while staying close to all the shops and dining scene.