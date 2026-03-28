The Washington, DC Neighborhood I Always Visit For Food, Shops, And Wandering

Now that it's officially spring, the spotlight turns to Washington, D.C., one of the best places in America to see cherry blossoms. While most visitors to D.C. beeline to the National Mall to see the flowering trees around the Tidal Basin — along with the Capitol, presidential monuments, and free museums — one of the most historic parts of the city is just over a mile away. Washington's oldest neighborhood is Georgetown, founded in the mid-18th century as an important port along the Potomac River. Today, it retains its historic charm with well-preserved rowhouses, cobblestone streets, and serene gardens, while continuing to evolve with exciting restaurants and chic boutiques. I was born and raised in the Washington, D.C. area and moved back nearly 3 years ago. As a local, Georgetown is the neighborhood I return to again and again for food, shopping, and wandering.

Since Washington, D.C. is America's most iconic destination for history buffs, a trip to the most historic enclave of the city should factor into any itinerary. The neighborhood is small enough to explore in a day — walking from Book Hill Park down Wisconsin Avenue to the Georgetown Waterfront on the Potomac River, stopping at eateries, shops, and historic landmarks along the way. With hundreds of restaurants and stores, Georgetown is best explored with a local's recommendations. In fact, some of my favorite spots are tucked away from the main thoroughfares on quiet residential streets.

While you won't need your car when exploring Georgetown, it is a short drive or bus ride from downtown. I like to visit several times a year to see it change with the seasons, from blooming flowers and lush greenery in spring and summer to the colorful foliage in fall and holiday decorations in December.