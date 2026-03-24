Canada's Serene Nova Scotia Municipality Is A Coastal Beauty

Of all the nations in the world, Canada has the longest coastline. So it's no surprise to learn that the country is home to some spectacularly beautiful seaside villages, like Blue Rocks, a hidden gem on Nova Scotia's South Shore. Small and serene, the quaint fishing village and its stunning surroundings are a dream for nature lovers and photographers to explore.

Blue Rocks is easily overshadowed by its famous neighbor, Lunenburg, a chic coastal town with a historic center officially designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The two villages are just minutes away by car, so it's easy to see both on a single day. From Lunenburg, drive east along Blue Rocks Road for about five miles. When you spot a collection of colorful, charmingly weathered fishing shacks framed by the sea and the sky, you'll know you've arrived in Blue Rocks. The town is named for the blue slate rocks that dot the shoreline, standing out in contrast from the vibrant golden and deep red seaweed strewn around it. It's a wonderfully scenic backdrop for the tiny village with its cozy cottages and wooden rowboats bobbing in the surf.

Some say Blue Rocks is like Peggy's Cove, but without the crowds — a reference to another Nova Scotia town that was once named the most picturesque village in all of Canada. Others suggest coming early in the day to see the sun rising over the ocean. "Pretty spectacular," said one visitor on Google Reviews. "The unique rock formations and glowing yellow seaweed add to the charm of this beautiful place. Worth getting up for, I promise!"