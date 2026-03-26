Nashville's Top-Rated Coffee Shop Is A Whimsical Tennessee Gem With A Welcoming, Artsy Vibe
Music City is dominated by honky-tonks and concert venues, but there's no shortage of great coffee in Nashville, Tennessee. After all, musicians need somewhere to refuel. For example, Crema offers top-notch coffee in a laid-back setting, while Stay Golden pairs cocktails and coffee sodas with a biscuit-forward brunch. However, tucked away in South Nashville sits Matryoshka (roughly pronounced mah-tree-OHSH-kah), a unique coffee concept named after traditional Russian nesting dolls. Matryoshka exudes charm with maximalist design, bright colors, and playful décor, serving an inventive menu of coffee, espresso, and tea. Ultimately, the shop's goal is to promote community and inclusivity. "I started this business because I wanted to connect with people," wrote shop owner and founder Abbey Chiavario on the shop's Substack. "Matryoshka is like my 'Cheers,'" wrote one reviewer on Google. "It has the most welcoming environment filled with joy, creativity, and good vibes all around."
Chiavario believes that "good coffee can be fun, and joy is something everyone deserves." Matryoshka opened in 2021, and its name derives from the café's original location, nestled within a larger warehouse, where Chiavario's husband runs a coffee machine technician service. The shop has since relocated to a larger home, which Chiavario painted herself, and she runs it with a tight-knit staff. "The team here is tiny but mighty," Chiavario wrote. "It's a really unique hospitality job [...] very mom-and-pop."
With nearly 300 Google reviews and a 4.9-star rating — along with rave feedback across Reddit, TikTok, and Yelp — it's become one of Nashville's highest-rated coffee shops. "Matryoshka Coffee is a delightful nesting doll of flavors and experiences, each layer revealing a new dimension of delight," noted a Google reviewer. "The cozy yet contemporary ambiance invites patrons to linger, whether it's to savor a perfectly brewed cup or to lose oneself in a captivating conversation."
The menu is playful and ever-evolving
The menu at Matryoshka embraces playful nostalgia. You can order the elevated "Gas Station Capp," a cappuccino with a spiced warm vanilla cream, or the "Confetti Cuban," which uses sweetened condensed milk, sprinkles, and edible glitter to, as the menu puts it, "make every day feel worth celebrating (because they are)." The "Joanna" has honey and cinnamon and is named after a shop regular, and there's also a chic salted caramel latte-style drink called the "Diane Keaton." Not into coffee? There are variations on matcha (in different colors), masala chai, and teas sourced from around the globe — and if you bring your own mug, you can score a discount.
There's also a rotating lineup of seasonal drinks. Autumnal offerings have included "Your Aunt's House" (a sweet potato casserole in latte form), the "Growing Season" (a drinkable coffee-chocolate orange), the "Bad Advice" (which involves dates and coconut milk), and an orange chai (with sweet mandarin syrup). For balance, the shop offers cup noodles, rotating cereal options, and pastries (including vegan and gluten-free ones) sourced from local bakeries. "Best coffee shop in Nashville," wrote a Yelp reviewer. "You'll get it once you step inside. Amazing coffee. Friendly staff. Community-oriented. LGBTQ+ friendly. A bright and beautiful space for you."
Beyond the good coffee, the shop's goal is to foster community and create a safe space for people to gather. "I wanted [Matryoshka] to be a place not only for my fellow misfits to go, but also to feel welcomed, safe, and nurtured," wrote Chiavario on the shop's Substack. "I wanted anyone who comes in that door to feel like this is their space." If you're in the mood for some concerts after your coffee, check out Nashville's five most beloved destinations for live music.