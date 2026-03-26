Nashville's Top-Rated Coffee Shop Is A Whimsical Tennessee Gem With A Welcoming, Artsy Vibe

Music City is dominated by honky-tonks and concert venues, but there's no shortage of great coffee in Nashville, Tennessee. After all, musicians need somewhere to refuel. For example, Crema offers top-notch coffee in a laid-back setting, while Stay Golden pairs cocktails and coffee sodas with a biscuit-forward brunch. However, tucked away in South Nashville sits Matryoshka (roughly pronounced mah-tree-OHSH-kah), a unique coffee concept named after traditional Russian nesting dolls. Matryoshka exudes charm with maximalist design, bright colors, and playful décor, serving an inventive menu of coffee, espresso, and tea. Ultimately, the shop's goal is to promote community and inclusivity. "I started this business because I wanted to connect with people," wrote shop owner and founder Abbey Chiavario on the shop's Substack. "Matryoshka is like my 'Cheers,'" wrote one reviewer on Google. "It has the most welcoming environment filled with joy, creativity, and good vibes all around."

Chiavario believes that "good coffee can be fun, and joy is something everyone deserves." Matryoshka opened in 2021, and its name derives from the café's original location, nestled within a larger warehouse, where Chiavario's husband runs a coffee machine technician service. The shop has since relocated to a larger home, which Chiavario painted herself, and she runs it with a tight-knit staff. "The team here is tiny but mighty," Chiavario wrote. "It's a really unique hospitality job [...] very mom-and-pop."

With nearly 300 Google reviews and a 4.9-star rating — along with rave feedback across Reddit, TikTok, and Yelp — it's become one of Nashville's highest-rated coffee shops. "Matryoshka Coffee is a delightful nesting doll of flavors and experiences, each layer revealing a new dimension of delight," noted a Google reviewer. "The cozy yet contemporary ambiance invites patrons to linger, whether it's to savor a perfectly brewed cup or to lose oneself in a captivating conversation."