Nashville's Stylish Cafe Is A Combination Restaurant And Cocktail Bar For Coffee Lovers And Bar Hoppers Alike

Nashville is best known for its spirited live music scene, especially downtown along Lower Broadway's Honky Tonk Highway, and big, country music-themed attractions like the wildly lavish Gaylord Opryland Resort. But great cities also depend on another kind of third space: welcoming places outside home or work that offer room to relax and connect with others. Cafes are popular third spaces, and one of Nashville's off-Broadway bests is Stay Golden, a stylish cafe-meets-bar with an inventive drink menu.

Tucked away in West Nashville's The Nations neighborhood, Stay Golden is most known for its coffee, offering balanced brews and espresso classics from cortados to lattes (the Cuban is a favorite among customers). But the menu doesn't stop there. Stay Golden offers a lineup of rotating and signature "augmented" coffees (like the Warmer Currants — a spiced cranberry, cream, and chocolate coffee creation) and coffee-based cocktails (such as the coffee old fashioned with Belle Meade bourbon). "We pull shots, combine them with sugar and seal them up in the fridge for a day or two," co-founder Nathanael Mehrens said in an interview with Daily Coffee News. "Then we can use it in all sorts of things like iced coffee drinks and cocktails without having to worry about dilution. It's a game changer."

Opened in 2018, the cafe was founded by the team behind Matchless Coffee Soda (an inventive, fizzy, caffeinated beverage served on tap at Stay Golden) and Steadfast Coffee, an early purveyor of Nashville's third-wave coffee culture. They also drew inspiration from Crema, a top-rated cafe and one of the city's original coffee roasters. Stay Golden roasted its own beans on site until 2021, when the roastery spun off into its own company, Good Citizen, which still provides proprietary blends for the cafe.