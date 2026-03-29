Where Is The 'Bermuda Triangle Of The Great Lakes,' And Is There Any Truth To The Mystery?

Travelers drawn to the unknown might be tempted to chart a course across Lake Michigan, where the so-called Michigan Triangle has long been tied to disappearances and shipwrecks. It's a tract of water that's been nicknamed the "Bermuda Triangle of the Great Lakes" by the Great Lakes Museum for its extensive history, full of strange stories, going back to the 1600s. While Lake Michigan certainly has peaceful segments, like the unforgettable Great Lakes kayak trail around Beaver Island, visitors to the Michigan Triangle will wade through a more eerie side of the lake. You can even sail or take a historic ferry across the Triangle.

The boundaries of the Michigan Triangle are basically the lines connecting three cities: Ludington, Michigan, on the eastern side; Benton Harbor, Michigan, to the south; and Manitowoc, Wisconsin, on the west. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the triangle's notoriety was cemented with a book called "The Great Lakes Triangle" in 1977. One of the first documented incidents of unexplained phenomena in the zone was the case of a commercial ship called Le Griffon, which was thought to have been shipwrecked in a storm on Lake Michigan in 1679, though its remains were never found.

There were several other disappearances of ships and individual people who were headed for the Michigan Triangle in the centuries to follow, as the Great Lakes Museum outlines. One of the more recent cases was a student who disappeared in 1978 walking the lake when frozen. His footprints on the frozen lake stopped in the middle of the triangle. When he later turned up at his father's house, he had no memory of what had happened to him.