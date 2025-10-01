Pennsylvania's Unique, Historic 'Food Forest' Is A Flourishing Garden Of Eden In The Philly Metro Area

The sprawling metropolis of Philadelphia is a historic center filled with many of America's first and oldest sites. In Philly, you can walk down Elfreth Alley, the nation's oldest street, and be transported back in time. But the City of Brotherly Love also has a gruff reputation that has made Philadelphia one of the most underrated cities in America. So, it may surprise visitors to learn that one of the country's best botanical gems is hiding in plain sight in the Philadelphia metropolitan area.

The John Hershey's Nut Tree Nursery isn't so much a place as an idea. One that has seeded hundreds of trees to become America's oldest "food forest." More than a century of flourishing fruit and nut trees sprawling over dozens of acres, now tucked in private gardens and standing on public streets. It's easy to overlook this botanical treasure, but once you know it exists, you'll marvel at the cornucopia before you.

The best way to visit this food forest is on a trip to Downingtown, Pennsylvania. You can get there in an hour's drive from downtown Philadelphia or about an hour and a half by train. On the journey in, keep an eye out and see which botanical treasures you can spot along the way.