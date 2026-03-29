Between Palm Springs And San Diego Is A California Lake Escape For Top-Notch Camping And Fishing
Southern California is home to a vast array of travel options, whether you're looking for coastal, desert, or mountain adventures. This includes the mountainous region of northern San Diego County, where Julian, Southern California's "friendliest town" with all-American pie shops and more, and Warner Springs, California's underrated community with trails and wineries, are prime visitor targets. It's also where you'll find the ideal escape of Lake Henshaw. Outdoor activities like first-rate fishing and camping take center stage at Lake Henshaw.
This Southern California lake is situated 87 miles south of Palm Springs and 63 miles north of San Diego at the base of Palomar Mountain, whose summit is over 6,000 feet in elevation. The 1,140-acre reservoir was created in 1923 by a dam on the San Luis River in an effort to provide a water source for agricultural land in the northern half of San Diego County. Lake Henshaw is currently owned and managed by the Vista Irrigation District, and still serves as a primary water source, flowing more than 55,000 acres at its fullest.
This place is a year-round haven for lake activities. Spring is peak time for wildflower blooms, fall is ideal for colorful foliage, and summers are prone to warmth and sun. Swimming is not permitted, given the reservoir's use for water supply, and the potential for the presence of toxic algae, which is harmful to both humans and pets, but you can still enjoy floating. It's also an ideal escape if you're looking for first-rate fishing and camping.
Get away to Lake Henshaw for camping and fishing
Lake Henshaw is an ideal day trip from San Diego or Palm Springs, but the serenity and night sky viewing are reasons to stay longer. The Lake Henshaw Resort facility features amenities such as a boat launch ramp, watercraft rentals of everything from canoes to power boats, a swimming pool, a grocery and supply store, a clubhouse, and laundry facilities. To support the lake's operation, a per-person lake use fee applies, which is separate from rental or other fees.
Lake Henshaw Resort also offers accommodation options, including 17 cabins, an RV park, and upper and lower campgrounds for tents and RVs. There are 93 sites in total, catering to varying vehicle lengths with full hookups, restrooms, and showers available. In addition, all campers have access to the full resort amenities, which include an on-site restaurant, Lake Henshaw Cafe. To book, call the office directly at 760-782-3487. Just note that sites are chosen upon arrival on a first-come, first-served system.
Anglers looking to cast a line will find first-class, year-round fishing at Lake Henshaw from either shoreline, pier, or via boat (with a 10 mph enforced speed limit). The resort store sells fishing supplies and licenses on site if you need them. Species of fish found include trout, crappie, bluegill, and catfish. The San Diego Fish Reports website applauds the fishing experience here: "This reservoir unequivocally provides a productive and serene warm-water angling experience, offering a distinct alternative for San Diego County fishermen."
Here's what else you can do at Lake Henshaw
Beyond lake activities, there are other ways to experience Lake Henshaw, whether with a scenic drive or a hike. The Lake Henshaw View Point, or Scenic Overlook, is reached from the Santa Ysabel southwest side, featuring a roadside pull-out with interpretive panels describing the area and views of the lake and Mount Palomar. It's also a good spot for birders, with approximately a dozen varieties living nearby. Another viewing area, the Henshaw Scenic Vista Observation Site, is approximately four miles north, adjacent to the expansive Cleveland National Forest. Within the forest, hikes include the moderately rated Eagle Rock, which connects to the Pacific Crest Trail and the Love Valley Trail. The Himalaya Tourmaline Mine offers visitors the chance to dig for real gemstones Thursday through Sunday at the Lake Henshaw Resort. You can participate without reservations between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on those days, and on Mondays by reservation by calling 775-225-4245.
On your peaceful nature-filled getaway to Lake Henshaw, there's some other not-to-be missed attractions worthy of a visit. For a historical perspective of the area, visit the 1857 Warner-Carillo Ranch House, a National Historic landmark and museum which formerly operated as the Butterfield Stage Stop from 1858 to 1861. It's open on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. and just 10 minutes away from the Lake Henshaw Resort. Another popular site is the Palomar Observatory where guests come to marvel at the famous 200-inch Hale Telescope, view museum exhibits, or take a guided tour. The observatory is open every day of the year, and located less than 20 miles away. The artsty vibes, small-town charm, and wineries of Ramona are also 27 miles to the southeast.