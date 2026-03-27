Philadelphia's Own 'Little Italy' Is An Inviting Slice Of Europe With Colorful Streets And Excellent Eats

Some of us, myself included, would rather be in Italy right now. The next best thing on this side of the Atlantic is going for pasta and gelato at one of the historic Little Italy neighborhoods located in cities across the country. Though not as famous as its counterpart in New York, nor as large as the wonderful Little Italy in San Diego, the version we have right here in Philadelphia is one of my favorite areas since I moved here six years ago — it's a great spot to sip cappuccino in a cozy cafe or buy oranges from a street vendor, à la "The Godfather." Sometimes, the neighborhood's ambience even reminds me of European cities where I've been lucky enough to live in the past: Rome and Prague. For anyone chasing a European atmosphere in Philadelphia, the Little Italy neighborhood comes closest, with its vibrant streets and lively food scene.

The official name for Philly's Little Italy neighborhood is Bella Vista, Italian for "beautiful view." Just south of Center City, the area was originally a landing spot for Philadelphia newcomers, including Irish immigrants and previously enslaved African-American people who arrived from the American South in the mid-19th century. A few decades later, the neighborhood became the first in town to be settled by Italian immigrants — and thanks in part to Bella Vista's reputation as a welcoming spot for outsiders, it remains an especially inviting place to visit.