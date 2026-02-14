See Some Of The Most Iconic Sights In San Francisco On These 5 Walking Tours
Hilly San Francisco is a wonderful city to explore on foot. It's one of America's most walkable cities, according to travelers, and Walk Score officially named it the most walkable large city in the United States. But even the most active tourists can only walk so many miles in a day, and with so many neighborhoods and attractions to explore, it can be challenging to structure your time. One way to approach your itinerary is to plan walks around the best that San Francisco has to offer, including iconic sights like the Golden Gate Bridge, the waterfront Embarcadero, and colorful Chinatown.
On these five itineraries, you'll walk past many of San Francisco's must-see attractions, enjoying natural landscapes and cultural landmarks along the way. A note before you wear yourself out on the city's steep hills: these suggested itineraries are spread across town, but that doesn't mean you need to walk between their starting points. San Francisco has one of the best public transit systems in the country, with a network of BART and MUNI trains, streetcars, cable cars, and buses criss-crossing the city. Check out the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency's website for a helpful overview as you plan your adventures.
Cross the Golden Gate Bridge
First on the list is a walk across a world-famous icon, the Golden Gate Bridge. Opened in 1937, the landmark suspension bridge stretches 1.7 miles across the Golden Gate Strait, which connects the San Francisco Bay to the Pacific Ocean. Begin your excursion at the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center (open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.), where you can learn more about the bridge's history, buy postcards, and consult with knowledgeable staff.
From there, you'll walk onto the bridge's eastern sidewalk, which is protected from traffic but shared with bicycles. As you make your way along the bridge, stop to take in beautiful views of the San Francisco Bay, the island of Alcatraz, shipping barges and sailboats passing below, and possibly even a humpback whale (it's best to visit on a clear day once the morning fog has cleared). If you're interested in learning more about the bridge on a free guided tour, sign up for a spot on one of San Francisco City Guides' bi-weekly outings. Walking tours typically depart at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and Saturday from the visitors' plaza near the bridge, but double-check with the organization when you register for a tour. Each excursion lasts about 1.5 to two hours.
It takes about 45 minutes to an hour to walk across the bridge, depending on how often you stop for photos. Even in summer, it can be windy and chilly on the Golden Gate, so dress warmly. Once on the other side, you can loop back the way you came or continue strolling into Sausalito, the colorful and quirky bohemian houseboat community that's nicknamed the "Venice of the West."
Walk past murals in the Mission
Street art lovers won't want to miss a stroll through the Mission District (an artsy gem brimming with breathtaking murals) to take in its larger-than-life artworks. Begin at Mission Dolores, an 18th-century adobe landmark that's considered the oldest building in San Francisco. Walk uphill for views over the city from Mission Dolores Park, then stop to marvel at "A Sunday Afternoon at Dolores Park," a 2009 mural by artist Daniel Doherty.
Continue walking in the direction of Mission Street to Clarion Alley, a public art space with more than 900 murals, many by Bay Area-based artists. Then continue to the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts, an arts hub established by community activists in 1977. In addition to rotating exhibits, the center offers art classes and workshops open to the public.
Finish the adventure at 24th and York Mini Park, where a mosaic mural from 1972 features a depiction of the Aztec deity Quetzalcoatl. The route is about 2.5 miles long. Depending on how many breaks you take, the walk should take a couple of hours to complete.
Stroll along the Embarcadero
The third walk on our list takes you to one of the coolest parts of the city, the Embarcadero, overlooking the San Francisco Bay. This nearly 2-mile-long walk will take more than an hour to complete if you stop along the way — or much longer if you pause to shop, eat, and sightsee. Start at the Ferry Building, an iconic marketplace with artisanal shops and mouthwatering eateries, and pick up an ice cream cone or a takeaway coffee from the stands inside to enjoy as you stroll.
As you walk along the Embarcadero promenade towards another ferry terminal where tourists wait to catch a boat to Alcatraz, take in views over the water on one side and the towering Telegraph Hill on the other. You'll pass the busy shops and restaurants of Pier 39 before reaching the famous Fisherman's Wharf. Though it's a bit of a tourist trap, it's worth a look to see the incredible selection of fresh fish and crabs on display. Finish at the San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park to admire historic sailing vessels and views of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Wander through colorful Chinatown
Any trip to San Francisco should include time to explore America's oldest Chinatown — and one of the world's most famous Chinatowns. Start at the decorative Dragon Gate to begin your walk through this colorful neighborhood, which was founded in the mid-19th century by Chinese immigrants who came to California during the Gold Rush. Stroll two blocks into the lively neighborhood to see the decorative exterior of the Sing Chong Building, one of the first Chinese structures to go up in the neighborhood after the Great Earthquake of 1906.
Then stop into Red Blossom Tea Company, a family-run artisanal tea shop with more than 100 single-origin teas on offer. The shop is a tea provider for a long list of Michelin-starred restaurants, and you can purchase single servings to try a selection at home. Next, head to Portsmouth Square Park, considered the "Heart of Chinatown," to see locals playing cards or relaxing over a cup of tea.
If you have time to explore a museum, check out the nearby Chinese Historical Society of America ($12 for adults, $5 for kids), featuring exhibits that highlight the experiences of Chinese people in the U.S. Finish your walk by peering into the Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory, where 10,000 cookies are produced each day. This walk is less than a mile long, so it won't take hours to complete, but as with the other walks, it depends on how many stops you make along the way.
Climb the cliffs to Lands End Lookout
For an unforgettable view, finish the day with a hike at Lands End, a series of trails and lookout points set high over the ocean in northwest San Francisco. It's part of the sprawling Golden Gate National Recreation Area, America's most visited national park site.
Start at the Visitor Information Center next to Point Lobos Overlook. Then you'll follow the Lands End Trail via Sutro Baths and Coastal Trail around Point Lobos on an easy out-and-back hike that's less than a mile long. The cypress- and eucalyptus-lined trail leads up into the cliffs, opening to sweeping views over the bay and the Golden Gate Bridge.
This is one of several trails you can explore while at Lands End — check out a map of the site before your visit. There's no entrance fee, but note that the Lands End Lookout (open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) sometimes closes before sunset, depending on the time of year. Find out more about hiking near San Francisco at Skyline Ridge Preserve, offering stunning ocean views and wildflower walks.