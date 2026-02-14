See Some Of The Most Iconic Sights In San Francisco On These 5 Walking Tours

First on the list is a walk across a world-famous icon, the Golden Gate Bridge. Opened in 1937, the landmark suspension bridge stretches 1.7 miles across the Golden Gate Strait, which connects the San Francisco Bay to the Pacific Ocean. Begin your excursion at the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center (open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.), where you can learn more about the bridge's history, buy postcards, and consult with knowledgeable staff.

From there, you'll walk onto the bridge's eastern sidewalk, which is protected from traffic but shared with bicycles. As you make your way along the bridge, stop to take in beautiful views of the San Francisco Bay, the island of Alcatraz, shipping barges and sailboats passing below, and possibly even a humpback whale (it's best to visit on a clear day once the morning fog has cleared). If you're interested in learning more about the bridge on a free guided tour, sign up for a spot on one of San Francisco City Guides' bi-weekly outings. Walking tours typically depart at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and Saturday from the visitors' plaza near the bridge, but double-check with the organization when you register for a tour. Each excursion lasts about 1.5 to two hours.

It takes about 45 minutes to an hour to walk across the bridge, depending on how often you stop for photos. Even in summer, it can be windy and chilly on the Golden Gate, so dress warmly. Once on the other side, you can loop back the way you came or continue strolling into Sausalito, the colorful and quirky bohemian houseboat community that's nicknamed the "Venice of the West."