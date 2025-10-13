Southern California's Historic 'Old Money' City Brims With Museums, Gardens, And Hip Cafes

Cradled between the San Gabriel mountains and downtown Los Angeles, the city of Pasadena has long been one of the area's most exclusive enclaves. Pasadena was officially incorporated in 1886, the second city to be established in Los Angeles County after LA itself. By the late 19th century, with the arrival of the railroad, Pasadena became a winter resort destination for the wealthy and famous for its beautiful architecture, especially Craftsman and Mediterranean Revival styles. Many of these architectural gems have been well-preserved, such as the 206-foot-tall City Hall from 1927 and many buildings in Old Pasadena, a historic neighborhood with tasty bites and vibrant shopping plazas.

Today, Pasadena is best known as the site of the Rose Bowl, the annual college football game that is played on January 1. Held in Pasadena's Rose Bowl stadium since 1922, the sporting event has become synonymous with the city. Prior to the game, the festive Tournament of Roses Parade takes place, one of the best holiday parades in America. However, this exciting city is worth a visit all year round for its slate of important museums, beautiful gardens, delicious dining, and upscale resorts.

Pasadena is connected to Los Angeles by the Arroyo Seco Parkway, which was completed in 1940 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. The city is about a 45-minute drive from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Pasadena is lovely and balmy throughout the year, but the spring and summer are especially nice with warm temperatures and the gardens in bloom.