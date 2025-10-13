Southern California's Historic 'Old Money' City Brims With Museums, Gardens, And Hip Cafes
Cradled between the San Gabriel mountains and downtown Los Angeles, the city of Pasadena has long been one of the area's most exclusive enclaves. Pasadena was officially incorporated in 1886, the second city to be established in Los Angeles County after LA itself. By the late 19th century, with the arrival of the railroad, Pasadena became a winter resort destination for the wealthy and famous for its beautiful architecture, especially Craftsman and Mediterranean Revival styles. Many of these architectural gems have been well-preserved, such as the 206-foot-tall City Hall from 1927 and many buildings in Old Pasadena, a historic neighborhood with tasty bites and vibrant shopping plazas.
Today, Pasadena is best known as the site of the Rose Bowl, the annual college football game that is played on January 1. Held in Pasadena's Rose Bowl stadium since 1922, the sporting event has become synonymous with the city. Prior to the game, the festive Tournament of Roses Parade takes place, one of the best holiday parades in America. However, this exciting city is worth a visit all year round for its slate of important museums, beautiful gardens, delicious dining, and upscale resorts.
Pasadena is connected to Los Angeles by the Arroyo Seco Parkway, which was completed in 1940 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. The city is about a 45-minute drive from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Pasadena is lovely and balmy throughout the year, but the spring and summer are especially nice with warm temperatures and the gardens in bloom.
Museums and gardens in Pasadena
Pasadena brims with a wide range of cultural institutions and outdoor gardens to keep visitors busy. Get a lay of the land by visiting the Pasadena Museum of History, housed in an elegant early 1900s mansion along Pasadena's historic Millionaire's Row. You can tour the stunning home, decorated with original paintings and furniture, which is an intact example of how wealthy residents of Pasadena lived at the turn of the century. Another must-visit historic home tour is the expansive Gamble House, designed by the architectural firm of Greene & Greene in the American Arts and Crafts style, which was prolific in Pasadena. Art lovers can't miss one of LA's most preeminent art collections at the Norton Simon Museum. The museum, which opened in 1974, boasts a treasure trove of art from around the world, amassed by entrepreneur Norton Simon, the founder of Hunt's Foods. From works by Raphael and Rembrandt to Claude Monet and Vincent van Gogh, the world-class masterpieces on display at Norton Simon are extraordinary.
Though technically in San Marino, which borders Pasadena, The Huntington is one of Los Angeles' most important cultural destinations. Founded in 1919 by wealthy industrialist Henry Huntington, the museum's galleries feature an extraordinary collection of European, American, and Asian art. The grand property includes 130 acres of botanical gardens with 16 different themes, from the Chinese garden with multiple pavilions and reflecting pools, to the remarkable Rose Garden with thousands of planted roses. Another unique garden is the Arlington Gardens, a three-acre oasis in the heart of downtown that is free to visit and blooms with plants native to California, as well as Yoko Ono's 'Wish Tree for California' art installation.
Where to stay, eat, and shop in Pasadena
Pasadena is famed for its cafe culture, with a wide range of charming coffee shops dotting East Colorado Boulevard. Favorites include the California chain of Urth Caffe, known for its organic coffees; Amara Cafe, with its Venezuelan coffee and hot chocolate specialties, and Intelligentsia Coffee's Illumination Bar, a design-forward take on the classic coffee shop. Pasadena is also home to the Pasadena Bobo Trail, with 29 tea shops selling freshly brewed bobo teas with tapioca pearls (also known as "bubble tea" outside of California). For a more substantial meal, try Russell's, a bustling Pasadena institution for American diner fare, or Yang Chow, one of the best local restaurants you can't miss in Los Angeles.
The Pasadena Historic District also brims with a wide range of shops, boutiques, and galleries. However, the city's most unique shopping experience is found in an unlikely spot. The Rose Bowl stadium is Pasadena's most iconic landmark, however, on the second Sunday of every month, the stadium plays host to the Rose Bowl Flea Market, Southern California's most famous flea market. The famous flea market brims with over 2,500 vendors selling a wide range of vintage treasures just awaiting a new home.
Spend a weekend in Pasadena to really get a feel for its timeless charms. The Langham Huntington is Pasadena's most famous and historic grande dame, and while it dates to 1907, it has been completely renovated since then. Designed by the same architect as the Rose Bowl stadium, the luxurious hotel sits on 23 acres and boasts 379 rooms, suites, and cottages, restaurants, pools, a gym, and a spa. The impressive and lavish property offers a true resort-like sanctuary while being within a short drive to all of Pasadena's top attractions.