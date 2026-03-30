What Travelers Need To Know About Chicago's Free Museum Days In 2026

If you're planning a Chicago museum day, you might not need a ticket, at least not a paid one. Take advantage of free museum days, and you can enter some world-renowned museums without paying anything. That includes the Art Institute of Chicago, the only museum worldwide to rank number one on Tripadvisor for four years straight. Another is the Field Museum, which came in second place for USA Today's 2025 Reader's Choice Awards for the best science museum. There are also underrated museums in Chicago worth visiting, and free admission days mean you can check them out without second-guessing the cost. Scoring free entry to these museums isn't a secret, but it does require a bit of planning around dates, reservations, and whether you qualify.

Before getting your hopes up, be aware that many of Chicago's big museums' free days are only applicable to Illinois residents. That goes for the Art Institute of Chicago, the Field Museum, and the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry. In these cases, you'll need some proof of residency, like a state identification card or utility bill. There are a few exceptions even for these museums, though, but the qualifications are still narrow. At the Art Institute of Chicago, you can also get free admission on the first weekend each month if you have a Bank of America or Merrill Lynch debit or credit card, for instance.

Another important caveat is that there's no single calendar of free museum days that applies citywide — each museum has its own free days scattered throughout the year. Some aren't even full days, but rather just windows on certain days where you can enter for free. You'll have to check the specific museum's website ahead of time.