What Travelers Need To Know About Chicago's Free Museum Days In 2026
If you're planning a Chicago museum day, you might not need a ticket, at least not a paid one. Take advantage of free museum days, and you can enter some world-renowned museums without paying anything. That includes the Art Institute of Chicago, the only museum worldwide to rank number one on Tripadvisor for four years straight. Another is the Field Museum, which came in second place for USA Today's 2025 Reader's Choice Awards for the best science museum. There are also underrated museums in Chicago worth visiting, and free admission days mean you can check them out without second-guessing the cost. Scoring free entry to these museums isn't a secret, but it does require a bit of planning around dates, reservations, and whether you qualify.
Before getting your hopes up, be aware that many of Chicago's big museums' free days are only applicable to Illinois residents. That goes for the Art Institute of Chicago, the Field Museum, and the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry. In these cases, you'll need some proof of residency, like a state identification card or utility bill. There are a few exceptions even for these museums, though, but the qualifications are still narrow. At the Art Institute of Chicago, you can also get free admission on the first weekend each month if you have a Bank of America or Merrill Lynch debit or credit card, for instance.
Another important caveat is that there's no single calendar of free museum days that applies citywide — each museum has its own free days scattered throughout the year. Some aren't even full days, but rather just windows on certain days where you can enter for free. You'll have to check the specific museum's website ahead of time.
Can you visit museums for free in Chicago as a non-resident?
If you're a resident of anywhere in Illinois, your free museum day options are quite broad: Show up to the Art Institute of Chicago any Thursday evening in the summer for free entry, or plan a visit to the Chicago History Museum on select dates in April and May of 2026 to get free admission, for instance. If you're not an Illinois resident, options are more limited, but you can still have a budget-friendly Chicago vacation with a few free-for-all museum days.
For one, there's the International Museum of Surgical Science, a lakeside mansion turned medical museum in Chicago. It offers free admission on the first Tuesday of each month from March through November, plus every Tuesday in December, regardless of residency status (during certain time slots). Another lesser-known gem in the free-for-all category is the American Writers Museum, which offers free days on the third Sunday of each month. It might not be as famed as the Art Institute or Field Museum, but the American Writers Museum has great reviews, with 4.8 stars on Tripadvisor, and is a must for literature lovers.
When you show up on a free admission day, prepare for a bit of crowding. "I would suggest getting there when it opens as it gets more crowded as the day goes on," a Reddit user suggested. It might help to reserve a free ticket online ahead of time, so you can skip queuing for tickets. The American Writers Museum, for example, recommends registering your free day ticket ahead of time, though it isn't required — not only to skip lines, but also to guarantee that the free tickets don't sell out.