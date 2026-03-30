Illinois' 5 Best Spots For Camping In And Around Starved Rock State Park, According To Reviews
A trip to Starved Rock State Park, one of the most visited parks in the U.S., could change the trajectory of your life, as it did mine. When I was a child, I came here with my father, completely unprepared for what awaited me. Having lived in Northern Illinois for the entirety of my young existence — in a rural area with serene forests and wetlands but little topographical variation — I was shocked to discover the wonders of this state park. Picture surreal rock formations, ethereal waterfalls, and not one, but 18 different St. Peter Sandstone canyons. Hiking and camping in these magical landscapes awakened my love of nature and laid the foundation for a lifetime of outdoor adventures. It could do the very same for you.
If you'd like your immersion in nature to last a little longer, explore Starved Rock State Park by day and camp in or near the park by night. There are several campgrounds to choose from, both inside and near the park, offering a wide range of settings and amenities for every kind of camper. To make your selection process a little easier, we identified and ranked the top five campgrounds in the area, based on their distance from the park as well as their Google, Tripadvisor, and Yelp reviews. These are the best places to camp under the stars near Starved Rock State Park.
Starved Rock State Park Campground
First on our list is the Starved Rock State Park Campground, earning the top spot for being the only campground located inside the park. The campground boasts an overall rating of 4.3 on Google, and while it may not be perfect, reviewers love its stellar location with easy access to hiking areas in the park's renowned canyons. The Starved Rock and Sandstone Point Overlook Trail, the most popular trail in the park according to Alltrails, starts very close to this campground. Speaking of hiking, note that Starved Rock State Park is getting a big upgrade in 2026, with renovations planned for many of the park's trails.
The map of the campground shows how the 133 campsites are arranged on two loops: a West Loop (open year-round) and an East Loop, the latter of which is only open from April 1 to the last weekend before Thanksgiving. A youth camping area is also available for organized groups of kids aged 18 and younger, who must be accompanied by adult chaperones. It's advised that you reserve a spot at this campground as far as six months in advance, especially if you're planning to visit on a weekend during the busy season from May to October. If you prefer solitude, consider coming midweek (like this Google reviewer) or in the off-season.
The amenities are nicely stacked at this campground, with pretty much everything you need right at your fingertips. In addition to flush toilets at the two shower houses, portable toilets are scattered throughout the property. The campground also offers electrical hook-ups, dump stations, and water hydrants, plus a playground and a seasonal store that sells firewood, ice, beverages, and camping supplies. Please note that no alcoholic beverages are sold or allowed in the campground at any time. The aspects of this park that reviewers consistently mentioned as appreciating are its level, wooded, private campsites, one of which even came with a "nice ravine off the backside with hiking paths", according to one Google review.
Camp Aramoni
The "first and only boutique campground in Illinois," according to its website, Camp Aramoni has an overall rating of 4.9 on Google. This is not only the highest-rated campground on our list, it's also less than a 10-minute drive from Starved Rock State Park. Reviewers across Google, Tripadvisor, and Yelp have raved about their experiences here. "Glamping at Camp Aramoni is a Midwest-must!" exclaimed one Yelp reviewer.
Glampers can choose from 11 different safari tents, each with its own bathroom and floral-inspired decor. A Tripadvisor reviewer said her tent was "nicer than most hotel rooms we've been in," featuring a king-sized bed, a lounging area, appliances, heat and air-conditioning, and a private fire pit, stocked with wood. Additional amenities at Camp Aramoni appear to be as dazzling as the tents. Included in every stay are a sumptuous breakfast and dinner in the onsite restaurant, The Barn, plus supplies for s'mores in the evening. Guests can purchase alcoholic beverages at an Airstream bar and other nibbles and drinks at Gertie's, the camp store.
After the exhilaration of exploring Starved Rock State Park, guests can wind down by strolling on Camp Aramoni's own trails, taking bike rides on complimentary bikes, and paddling canoes on Ristokrat Pond. The Vermilion River and two creeks flow right through the property, creating an ideal setting for a riverside luxury picnic, which the staff can arrange for an additional fee. One Google reviewer said the picnic was the best part of her stay: "They took us to the picnic spot by the river in a golf cart and everything was already set up with a beautiful tablecloth, pillows, flowers and an amazing assortment of charcuterie and other bites plus a bottle of wine for us to enjoy. It was just so peaceful and romantic!"
Starved Rock Family Campground
In third place on our list is the Starved Rock Family Campground, a friendly, year-round oasis offering 126 campsites, including 105 RV sites with full hook-ups, 19 wooded and secluded tent sites, a glamping site, and a cabin. This campground also boasts a high overall rating of 4.7 on Google, and it's only around a 12-minute drive to Starved Rock State Park.
In particular, reviewers gushed about the friendly service here. "Starved Rock Family Campground is truly a gem! The service here is excellent — the staff are friendly, welcoming, and go above and beyond to make sure your stay is enjoyable," said one Google reviewer. The other standout feature of this campground is its long list of family-friendly amenities. We're talking not just the usual, like a camp store, laundry facilities, and clean restrooms and showers, but also a seasonal pool, a playground, a game room and an escape room, a beach volleyball court, a petting zoo, a picnic area, food trucks, and even a dog park for furry family members.
"We loved this place!" said one Yelp reviewer. "There is a park with a sandbox for the kids. Nice roadways for kids to ride their bikes ... They had activities for the kids at the main house and a pool that will be opening soon! Their little store was fully stocked with all the necessities you need while there."
Kayak Starved Rock Campground
In fourth place on our list is the Kayak Starved Rock Campground, with an overall rating of 4.6 on Google and located around a 10-minute drive from Starved Rock State Park. According to the website, it's the "Closest Campground to Starved Rock with Waterfront Camping," with more than 90 campsites tucked in a forest on the Illinois River. Given its location, it's popular with those embarking on kayak excursions but open to all people and their furry friends, too. The campground is open to tents, pop-ups, teardrops, and camper vans, but doesn't have water or electric hookups. In addition, several yurts — each with two queen air mattresses — are available here.
Amenities are not as abundant at this campground as they are at the others, but those who don't mind roughing it a bit shouldn't have a problem. "This place is a hidden gem for nature lovers! Waking up to the sounds of birds and the river nearby was magical ... A peaceful retreat that I'll remember forever," said one Google reviewer. While this spot may offer a purer form of wilderness experience, it still has basic amenities like fire rings, wood bundles, porta-potties stocked with wet wipes, and dumpsters. Alcohol is allowed at the camp, but generators and loud music are strictly prohibited to preserve the environment's peacefulness.
To kayak on a gorgeous stretch of the Illinois River, "surrounded by towering cliffs and wildlife," per one Google reviewer, head over to the campground's sandy beach, where single and tandem kayaks are available for two-hour, half-day, and full-day rentals. The campground also offers two-hour guided kayak tours, which many Tripadvisor customers highly recommend, saying, "The equipment and kayaks were in great shape. Also, the drop in was super easy. The staff was very helpful and friendly. Steve, our guide, was very knowledgeable and did a fantastic job throughout the entire adventure."
Illini State Park Campground
In the number five spot on our list is the seasonal campground at the 510-acre Illini State Park, an underrated park with scenic river views, camping, and fishing, located around a 30-minute drive from Starved Rock State Park. This campground's overall rating was 4.3 on Google, with reviewers across Google, Yelp, and Tripadvisor agreeing that it's a nice, quiet place to rest your head and an "easy, low-key camping alternative" to Starved Rock State Park, according to one Tripadvisor reviewer.
One Google reviewer emphasized how lovely this campground and park are in the fall, with their abundance of hardwood trees, including ash, walnut, elm, cottonwood, oak, and maple: "Oh my goodness, this is the most beautiful place to go in the fall!" said one Google reviewer. "One of the roads through the campgrounds is just glorious with golden and red trees! And I think the drive along the river where the RV's Park is really pretty and looks like a really fun place to camp..."
Like Kayak Starved Rock, this family-friendly and dog-welcoming campground sits in a forested area right on the Illinois River. It has around 100 RV and tent campsites with fire pits, some also with electric hook-ups and lovely river views. Campers also have access to riverside picnic spots, bathrooms with flushing toilets and showers, and potable water. Activities here include boating and angling for bass, bluegill, catfish, and other species on the river.
Methodology
To rank the top five campgrounds in and around Starved Rock State Park, first, we looked for the highest-rated campgrounds on Google within a 30-minute drive of the park. We also cross-checked Google reviews against Tripadvisor and Yelp reviews and incorporated additional meaningful information. In first place, due to its position right inside the park, is Starved Rock State Park Campground. The campground's overall rating on Google was a 4.3, but it stood out as the only place to sleep under the stars in the park itself. Four other campgrounds followed, listed in order of rating from highest to lowest, according to Google.