Illinois' 5 Best Spots For Camping In And Around Starved Rock State Park, According To Reviews

A trip to Starved Rock State Park, one of the most visited parks in the U.S., could change the trajectory of your life, as it did mine. When I was a child, I came here with my father, completely unprepared for what awaited me. Having lived in Northern Illinois for the entirety of my young existence — in a rural area with serene forests and wetlands but little topographical variation — I was shocked to discover the wonders of this state park. Picture surreal rock formations, ethereal waterfalls, and not one, but 18 different St. Peter Sandstone canyons. Hiking and camping in these magical landscapes awakened my love of nature and laid the foundation for a lifetime of outdoor adventures. It could do the very same for you.

If you'd like your immersion in nature to last a little longer, explore Starved Rock State Park by day and camp in or near the park by night. There are several campgrounds to choose from, both inside and near the park, offering a wide range of settings and amenities for every kind of camper. To make your selection process a little easier, we identified and ranked the top five campgrounds in the area, based on their distance from the park as well as their Google, Tripadvisor, and Yelp reviews. These are the best places to camp under the stars near Starved Rock State Park.