Between Washington, DC And Richmond Is A Scenic Virginia State Park With Waterside Camping And River Views

About 80 miles north of Richmond and 45 miles south of Washington, D.C., Widewater State Park in Stafford, Virginia, is an easy day trip from the nation's capital that feels worlds away from the fast-paced life of America's political epicenter. The park spans 1,000 acres on the Widewater Peninsula, a sliver of land between Aquia Creek and the Potomac River. While most of the park's recreation is related to the immediate water access — from fishing to paddling and more — there's also a wealth of hiking trails, a visitor center, and gift shop, as well as ongoing events and activities hosted by rangers. For a park so close to the hustle and bustle of Northern Virginia, it also boasts surprisingly dark night skies that can go toe-to-toe with the stunning stargazing at Shenandoah National Park..

Widewater is still relatively new to Virginia's state park lineup, opening its gates in 2019, but it's also received a fair number of upgrades in that time — namely, new ways to access the water with additional boat and kayak launches. Even so, it remains under many travelers' radars. One Tripadvisor review said the park was "quiet and nearly empty," even on a day when Leesylvania State Park was at capacity during peak season. Widewater's hidden gem status allows parkgoers to take in the amenities at their own pace, making visits to this state park more relaxing.