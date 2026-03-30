Between Washington, DC And Richmond Is A Scenic Virginia State Park With Waterside Camping And River Views
About 80 miles north of Richmond and 45 miles south of Washington, D.C., Widewater State Park in Stafford, Virginia, is an easy day trip from the nation's capital that feels worlds away from the fast-paced life of America's political epicenter. The park spans 1,000 acres on the Widewater Peninsula, a sliver of land between Aquia Creek and the Potomac River. While most of the park's recreation is related to the immediate water access — from fishing to paddling and more — there's also a wealth of hiking trails, a visitor center, and gift shop, as well as ongoing events and activities hosted by rangers. For a park so close to the hustle and bustle of Northern Virginia, it also boasts surprisingly dark night skies that can go toe-to-toe with the stunning stargazing at Shenandoah National Park..
Widewater is still relatively new to Virginia's state park lineup, opening its gates in 2019, but it's also received a fair number of upgrades in that time — namely, new ways to access the water with additional boat and kayak launches. Even so, it remains under many travelers' radars. One Tripadvisor review said the park was "quiet and nearly empty," even on a day when Leesylvania State Park was at capacity during peak season. Widewater's hidden gem status allows parkgoers to take in the amenities at their own pace, making visits to this state park more relaxing.
Hike or kayak along the Potomac River
Widewater State Park is currently home to around 2 miles of trails, with additional paths still in development. These paved and unpaved paths wind through a diverse range of habitats, from forests and marshes to waterfront stretches. Though summer is the most popular time to visit most of Virginia's state parks, Widewater is rife with wildlife year-round, attracting birders hoping to catch a glance of forest-dwellers like thrushes and warblers, as well as waterfowl such as swans and a variety of duck species. Both the forest and marsh trails feature wooden benches where hikers can rest and take in the park's riverfront views.
Of course, the real draw at Widewater is its waterfront access. While swimming is strictly prohibited due to the strong currents and sudden drop-offs of the Potomac River, Widewater offers prime riverside access for fishing, paddling, or boating. The fresh water of the Potomac is excellent for catching largemouth bass, catfish, and perch; anglers will need either a Virginia or Maryland fishing license to cast their lines here. Launches for canoes and kayaks are available on both the Potomac and the Aquia side of the peninsula, alongside a motorboat ramp directly on the Potomac. If exploring the area by watercraft, an absolute must-see nearby is Mallows Bay, a fascinating Maryland marine sanctuary where a "Ghost Fleet" of WWI-era vessels lays half-submerged. It's roughly 3 miles upriver from the park.
Paddle-in to your campsite for the ultimate waterside getaway
Perhaps the most unique feature at Widewater State Park is its paddle-in campsites, where visitors can explore the Potomac by kayak or canoe and then spend the night beneath the stars, just feet from the shoreline. The four campsites themselves are primitive, featuring only a spot to pitch a tent, a firepit, and a picnic table, making it truly feel like you're miles from civilization. While no cabins or traditional campsites are available at Widewater State Park at the time of writing, they may be featured in the park's future plans. The current paddle-in campsites are a perfect opportunity to turn a Potomac River paddle into an overnight outdoor adventure.
Widewater State Park's remote feel has attracted astronomy groups for the occasional nighttime gatherings, including viewings of meteor showers. The park also hosts its fair share of other events, too, highlighting the flora and fauna. At the visitor center, kids and adults alike can meet the park's animal ambassador, Maverick the corn snake, or learn about the past and present of local species like the red fox. Other programs include guided nature hikes led by park rangers and educational explorations of the microorganisms living in the state's freshwater rivers. Whether you enjoy sleeping under the stars after a long day of paddling, exploring the Potomac River by boat, or just taking a long walk along the water, there are plenty of reasons to visit Widewater State Park. If you want to check out another destination on the Potomac, head to Alexandria, Virginia, a walkable old town full of art and unique attractions.