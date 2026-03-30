Illinois' Family-Friendly Chicago Suburb Is An Artsy Village With A Quaint Downtown, Boutique Shops, And Trails

There's a water tower just a few miles past Chicago's city limits that bears the slogan: "Home Sweet Homewood." This message really sets the tone for Homewood, Illinois, a suburb of about 18,000 people just southwest of the Windy City. With its tidy, walkable downtown, quiet residential streets, and prolific public art, Homewood is indeed a sweet escape from Chicago's hubbub, especially for families with young children.

One of Homewood's greatest assets is the 193-acre Izaak Walton Preserve, with its many ponds and looping trails. Located in the community's northeast quadrant, about a mile and a half from downtown, the preserve is a popular spot for hiking, baseball games, and recurring outdoor concerts, a series known as Trail Mix. The Homewood Arts Center is a local nonprofit that spearheads concerts, markets, and artist spotlights.

Then there are the murals. Chicago Magazine once billed Homewood "the mural capital of the Southland." Visitors here can walk from one building-sized painting to the next. Strikingly, they are all trompe l'oeuil (optical illusion) landscapes, which make trains, diners, and vintage cars seem to stand out from their flat surfaces. There are more than a dozen in town, and all were created by the same artist, Richard Haas, who specializes in this kind of hyperrealistic painting. Each scene portrays Homewood in a romantic heyday. Haas has added murals to buildings across the U.S., yet this little town has the largest collection of his work in the world.