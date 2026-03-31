The South's 'Best New Hotel' Is A Houston Refuge With Artful Design And A Perfectly Central Location
Set along leafy residential streets in Montrose, Hotel Saint Augustine has quickly become one of Houston's most talked-about boutique stays since opening in late 2024. The property occupies a full block just across from The Menil Collection campus, and its accolades are already piling up. It was named one of The South's Best New Hotels by Southern Living in 2025. Esquire included it on its 2025 Best New Hotels in the World list, while Travel + Leisure named it among the 2025 100 Best New Hotels of the Year. The hotel has also received a Michelin Key. Its on-site restaurant, Perseid, was even included in Bon Appétit's 20 Best New Restaurants of 2025.
Opened by Bunkhouse Hotels, Hotel Saint Augustine draws inspiration from its location near Houston's Museum District — especially its almost next-door neighbor, The Menil Collection, one of Houston's most underrated destinations. Rather than a towering structure, the hotel is designed as a cluster of low-rise buildings connected by breezeways and courtyards, purposefully blending into its residential surroundings. Inside, pops of color — blue, red, sage, and mustard yellow — stand out alongside sculptural elements, art deco-esque touches, and midcentury modern furniture pieces.
Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the hotel's location puts guests within walking distance of numerous museums and galleries. A short drive leads to even more art attractions — more than you could realistically visit even with a packed weekend itinerary. Instead of skyscrapers and office buildings, the property is surrounded by walkable streets dotted with trees, green spaces, and neighborhood restaurants. It sits about 45 minutes from George Bush Intercontinental Airport, making it easy for out-of-towners to get there. It's also only about 20 minutes away from downtown Houston, offering visitors a quiet, neighborhood retreat not too far from the city.
Artful interiors and architecture shaped by Houston's cultural landscape
Montrose is an eclectic neighborhood with world-class art, so it's no surprise that design is central to Hotel Saint Augustine's appeal. Still, the emphasis isn't on filling walls with artwork. The hotel notes that "artwork is intentionally minimal throughout the property," given its proximity to art and design museums, including, as mentioned, one of its primary inspirations, The Menil Collection, just a block away. "We felt that no art program could rival the significance of the collection of our neighbors at the Menil—and perhaps more importantly we assumed that our guests, after a day or days at the museum, might appreciate a serene environment to absorb other artful elements," the hotel states.
Throughout the property, the design leans modernist and contemporary, with clean lines, monochromatic palettes, textured materials, and nods to Surrealism — a favorite art style of Menil founders Dominique de Menil and John de Menil. Touches such as a walnut reception desk with Calacatta Viola marble, blue accent walls, and a retro listening room add character. One Google reviewer wrote, "Probably the prettiest hotel in Houston. Excellent design choices, in a great, art-forward neighborhood."
The hotel itself was designed by the Texas firm Lake Flato Architects, with interiors by design firm Post Company. The concept centers on blending with the surrounding neighborhood — reflected in five two-story buildings connected by open-air bridges and garden courtyards. Landscaping by Ten Eyck Landscape Architects adds "rare and native plants" around the property, and The Menil Collection also influenced the hotel's selection of 71 rooms, which "ensure area art and culture is available across multiple price points and types of travelers." Its rooms vary in size and pricing (starting from around $300), from the compact Petite Queen to the spacious Atelier King Suite and the Premier King Studio, which includes its own private outdoor space.
A perfectly central location near museums, restaurants, and walkable Montrose streets
Its location near the Houston Museum District puts guests within easy reach of many cultural and artistic attractions. The hotel is especially convenient for visiting The Menil Collection, which offers free admission and houses more than 25,000 works. It's also only a short walk from the Houston Center for Photography (also free) and the Rothko Chapel.
For visitors wanting to explore even more art attractions, Montrose and the surrounding neighborhoods are home to more than 10 art galleries, and Hotel Saint Augustine is close to museums like the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (7-minute drive), the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston (5-minute drive), and the Houston Museum of African American Culture (10-minute drive). Locals in the r/Houston subreddit also recommend exploring boutiques and thrift shopping in Montrose, catching a show at the Miller Outdoor Theatre, or planning a picnic in one of the nearby parks.
From the hotel, guests can also easily walk to restaurants such as 93' Til — just across the street — as well as tiki-themed The Toasted Coconut, pizza spot Nonno's, The Pit Room (one of Houston's best barbecue restaurants), and Tex-Mex restaurant Candente, which are all lined along Richmond Ave. Or, head north of Menil Park to West Alabama Street for Vietnamese fare at Lúa Viet Kitchen or pizza and a craft beer at Southern Yankee Crafthouse. And if your feet are too tired after a full day of museum-hopping, guests can eat at the hotel's on-site restaurant, Perseid, a Michelin-recognized bistro led by James Beard Award semifinalist chef Aaron Bludorn. The on-site Augustine Lounge also serves drinks and light meals for something more casual.