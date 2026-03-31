The South's 'Best New Hotel' Is A Houston Refuge With Artful Design And A Perfectly Central Location

Set along leafy residential streets in Montrose, Hotel Saint Augustine has quickly become one of Houston's most talked-about boutique stays since opening in late 2024. The property occupies a full block just across from The Menil Collection campus, and its accolades are already piling up. It was named one of The South's Best New Hotels by Southern Living in 2025. Esquire included it on its 2025 Best New Hotels in the World list, while Travel + Leisure named it among the 2025 100 Best New Hotels of the Year. The hotel has also received a Michelin Key. Its on-site restaurant, Perseid, was even included in Bon Appétit's 20 Best New Restaurants of 2025.

Opened by Bunkhouse Hotels, Hotel Saint Augustine draws inspiration from its location near Houston's Museum District — especially its almost next-door neighbor, The Menil Collection, one of Houston's most underrated destinations. Rather than a towering structure, the hotel is designed as a cluster of low-rise buildings connected by breezeways and courtyards, purposefully blending into its residential surroundings. Inside, pops of color — blue, red, sage, and mustard yellow — stand out alongside sculptural elements, art deco-esque touches, and midcentury modern furniture pieces.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the hotel's location puts guests within walking distance of numerous museums and galleries. A short drive leads to even more art attractions — more than you could realistically visit even with a packed weekend itinerary. Instead of skyscrapers and office buildings, the property is surrounded by walkable streets dotted with trees, green spaces, and neighborhood restaurants. It sits about 45 minutes from George Bush Intercontinental Airport, making it easy for out-of-towners to get there. It's also only about 20 minutes away from downtown Houston, offering visitors a quiet, neighborhood retreat not too far from the city.