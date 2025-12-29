The 5 Best US Airline Loyalty Programs For 2025, Per A New Study

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Airline loyalty programs have become a strategic tool for flyers looking to maximize rewards and get more value from their travel, and knowing how to earn and redeem points widely can significantly reduce costs. Airlines now make far more money from customer loyalty — via co-branded credit cards and rewards partnerships — than they do from ticket sales. But as many carriers continue to devalue miles and scale back perks, some travelers feel conflicted about whether air miles are worth the hassle. That makes it more important than ever for consumers to optimize how they redeem points and for more airlines to maintain competitive rewards programs.

In 2025, subscription-based search platform point.me released its annual ranking of the top airline loyalty programs worldwide, and four U.S. carriers made the global top 10: American Airlines AAdvantage, Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan, United MileagePlus, and JetBlue TrueBlue. Southwest Airlines' Rapid Rewards ranked 13th overall, placing it fifth among U.S. airlines.

Point.me helps travelers find high-value redemptions across more than 150 airlines and loyalty programs by comparing transfer partners and finding hidden reward availability and special redemption opportunities. In determining the best airline loyalty programs of 2025, point.me evaluated factors like redemption experience, redemption rates, partner opportunities, award availability, program flexibility, customer service quality, change fees and policies, award holds, and ease of earning and using miles, using data through August 1, 2025. The rankings did not consider status benefits, prioritizing "the everyday traveler." While point.me's rankings fairly align with other travel sites that utilize different methodologies, there are notable differences. For example, personal finance site NerdWallet crowned Alaska Airlines 2025's top U.S. loyalty program, although it came in third globally on point.me's list. However, because it's a recently rebranded program, 2026 will likely effect some changes.