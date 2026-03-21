Oregon's 5 Best Coffee Shops In Portland That Only Locals Know About
To combat Portland's gloomy skies and dark winter mornings (the kind where the alarm goes off before the sun is out), coffee shops popped up throughout the city. A hot cup of coffee is not just a luxury here in winter, but a necessity. No coincidence, then, that Portland is considered the coffee capital of the U.S. Growing up, I assumed everywhere had a place like Stumptown Coffee. I was in for a shock when I left.
The rest of the country has much better coffee than it used to, but, with its head start, the Pacific Northwest's coffee scene is more developed than almost anywhere else in the country. Every time I come home, my list of new cafes to try has grown longer than my list of old standbys. In such a competitive market, the cafes that last earn it through atmosphere, original drinks, or exceptional pour-overs and espressos — usually a combination of all three.
Everyone knows the big names. Portland's Stumptown is partially credited with the rise of specialty coffee; one of the big three, along with Chicago's Intelligentsia and North Carolina's Counter Culture. Then Heart Coffee opened in 2009, bringing Scandinavian light roasts to the Pacific Northwest. Now big names like the Australian-based Proud Mary (famous for the $150 cup of rare coffee) and Coava are known across the country.
I was raised on the mugs of Stumptown's French press coffees it served in the early 2000s. I was trained by Stumptown when I worked as a barista in New York City. I still love Coava and regularly buy beans from Heart and Proud Mary. However, when friends visit Portland, I always make sure they hit the spots they wouldn't find on their own. Below are the coffee shops that many outside of Portland may not have heard of that I recommend. I picked them because they offer good combinations of atmosphere and quality coffee.
Roseline Coffee
Marty Lopes, founder of Roseline Coffee, opened his roastery with the goal of creating juicy, Pacific Northwest-style coffee, according to Sprudge. When he went out on his own, Lopes brought a strong Portland coffee pedigree — roasting at Extracto and curating the beans for the popular multi-roaster Barista. Roseline's first shop was on Southeast 11th Avenue, in the affectionately named Goat Blocks (where goats briefly lived in an empty lot until 2014), located in one of Portland's quirky, charming, and affordable neighborhoods, Central Eastside. Now with seven locations throughout the area, the coffee shop has become a Portland standard. However, I rarely see it mentioned in coffee circles outside of Portland.
A pour-over of one of the roastery's light-roasted single-origin coffees is my usual order. Each coffee is directly sourced and roasted with the bright, juicy flavor profile in mind, while also bringing out the flavors that make each particular bean unique. When I want something sweet, I get a signature drink like the salted maple hazelnut latte. Seasonal lattes have included the orange buttermilk toffee, miso pumpkin, and candied cherry chestnut. Stop by the flagship cafe on Northeast Davis Street to watch the roasting operation and grab a fresh bag of beans.
Keeper Coffee
Keeper Coffee in Woodstock has everything I look for in a coffee shop — a friendly atmosphere, old hardwood floors, excellent baristas, delicious pastries, and bright, well-structured coffee. The kind of place made for a cozy, rainy Portland afternoon. If the shop were more centrally located and not so deep in the Southeast, it would be full of tourists. Keeper has a second location nearby in the quaint riverfront city of Milwaukie.
The pastries are made in-house. Most of the time when I hear that at a coffee shop, I skip the pastries because doing both well is rare, but Keeper is an exception. The beans are sourced largely from Coava, with some bags for sale roasted by White Label Coffee Club (WLCC), packaged in compostable rice paper bags.
My favorite part of Keeper is the atmosphere cultivated by the baristas. They seem genuinely fond of each other, and that friendliness extends to the customers. Few outside Portland's coffee circles know that Keeper is where U.S. Barista Champion and coffee influencer Morgan Eckroth worked while building their national profile. Even still, Keeper remains more of a neighborhood gem than a spot you'd find in the travel guide. Eckroth has been vocal about hospitality in the coffee industry, and founder Brittany Huff focuses on the experience of getting coffee. Spending time in Keeper, the warmth feels intentional, and it's easy to see why Eckroth called it home.
Albina Press
There was a time when it wasn't just locals who knew about Albina Press. In the early days of specialty coffee in the U.S., as the third wave began building momentum in the early 2000s, the coffee shop was a hot spot known nationwide. Mentioned in NBC News, The Guardian, and the New York Times, Albina Press was producing some of the best-trained baristas in the country. Coava and Barista — two of Portland's most respected coffee shops — were founded or are run by Albina Press alumni. The coffee cognoscenti may have moved on, but Albina Press is still very much around. No longer a big player in the national coffee scene, it's now a staple for the neighborhood's remote workers instead of tourists.
The original location, on Albina Avenue in the Mississippi-Williams area, and a second location in the Hawthorne District (one of Portland's best food and culture neighborhoods) are now full of screenwriters, students working on laptops, and people sitting on worn couches reading novels. The coffee, once made with Stumptown beans, is now made with Coava. The space is full of hardwood, sun (when it's out), brown leather couches, and broken-in tables, all inviting you to grab a mug and sit for a while.
Rimsky-Korsakoffee House
Goody Cable founded Rimsky-Korsakoffee House in 1980, inspired in part by the classical music parties she hosted for her children. Hidden behind old trees in the front yard, the eclectically creepy space in Buckman has her fingerprints all over it — the lights are turned down low, the bathroom has an underwater theme with a drowned kayaker, and there is often an older gentleman playing piano on the upright in the corner. This isn't a place to grab a latte on the go. It resembles an old-school, Eastern European coffeehouse with waiters, as seen through the "Keep Portland Weird" lens. It's the old-school Portland vibes of a person expressing themselves with their space instead of following any current design trends.
At night, students fill the tables with ice cream sundaes and berry crumbles, tea or coffee alongside. Weekend nights draw a crowd — expect long waits for a table. Weekday nights are a little quieter, with young men drinking pots of tea while reading poetry chapbooks and groups discussing leftist politics over hot brownies with scoops of ice cream and raspberry fool. Whimsical and a little defiant, it feels like the kind of place that attracted the people who earned Portland the nickname "Little Beirut" in the 1990s.
Guilder Coffee Company at Powell's City of Books
Portland has many rainy days. Luckily, the city also has many ways to spend these days. One of my favorites is to sit at the big window facing the street at the Downtown Guilder Coffee inside of Powell's Bookstore on Burnside Street. Watching people walk by while you jot down thoughts in a journal and sip your coffee lets you decompress after spending hours lost in the largest independent bookstore in the world. With nine different rooms, each the size of a typical bookstore, the cafe is easy to miss. Look for the entrance in the purple room. The bookstore itself draws visitors from around the world, but most miss the coffee shop. You'll find more Portlanders gearing up to bike home, relaxing with a new book and a cup of coffee, than tourists.
The name Guilder refers to the rival country in the novel and film, "The Princess Bride." Ryan Wilbur and U.S. Barista Champion Laila Ghambari, a duo with a long history in the Portland coffee scene, acquired Guilder in 2024. In a coffee town like Portland, you have to have inventive signature drinks. The Hot Buttered Yam Chai and Orange Coconut Matcha signal that Guilder takes its menu as seriously as its coffee pedigree. The food options include bagel and lox, and hummus and baba ghanoush. Too late in the day for coffee? The menu also covers cocktails, beer, and wine, and the window seat works just as well at dusk.
Methodology
I grew up in Portland and go home regularly. When I'm home, I make sure I stop at all my favorite coffee shops and try new ones. These are all coffee shops that I love for atmosphere and drinks, yet I never hear people talk about them outside of Portland. They are always full of locals instead of visitors. When I talk with coffee professionals in Los Angeles, where everyone knows the big names like Heart, Coava, and Stumptown, the shops above are never brought up — but they deserve to be.