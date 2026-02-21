5 Quirky Portland, Oregon, Neighborhoods With Affordable Vacation Rentals

A summer vacation to Portland, Oregon, is a chance to lead The Good Life. You'll eat delicious food, drink excellent beer and coffee, go thrift shopping, and explore neighborhoods full of quirky stores and street art. The summer weather is near perfect, and everyone is out making up for the long, dark winter. It's the time of year to bike around with "Feel It All Around" by Washed Out playing in your head. This isn't a city full of must-see sights to check off a bucket list, but a city of good vibes, peace, and quiet pleasures. In fact, Portland is even touted as the "quietest city in America."

A visit to Rip City may also be more affordable than you'd expect. A Hotels.com report ranked Portland among the most affordable cities for four- and five-star hotels, with prices ranging from $226 to $287. That's reasonable enough – but many neighborhood stays cost even less, especially the ones listed below. To preserve housing access, Portland enforces strict rules on short-term rentals on platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo. In most cases, hosts must live on-site and rent out only rooms or attached suites. If you don't want a hotel, look out for backyard ADUs, basement suites, and studios above garages.

I grew up here and come home often. Its neighborhoods are walkable and reward the curious. Sure, you can Uber around, but then you'd miss the painted intersections, a toy car library with a racetrack built into an old gas pump, and countless other community art installations.