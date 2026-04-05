Santa Cruz's 5 Best Seafood Restaurants With Ocean Views, According To A Local

When it comes to seafood in Santa Cruz, California, few experiences are quite as enjoyable as dining oceanfront. Although some locals will tell you to skip halibut fillets and oysters on the half-shell in favor of a burrito from a favorite food truck (also delicious), Santa Cruz's culinary history has strong ties with the ocean that can still be seen today.

These recommendations are based on my experience growing up and living in Santa Cruz, as well as my time fishing in the Monterey Bay and docenting at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. These restaurants not only offer direct sea views, but also serve quality seafood — hyper-local, local to the West Coast, and international.

From restaurants founded by coastal Italian immigrants on the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf, steps from the vibrant Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, to harborside eateries that have fed generations of locals and visitors, Santa Cruz's seafood restaurants cast a wide net. Whether you're looking for blackened Mahi Mahi sandwiches on an outdoor patio or the freshest daily catch steps from the ocean, you'll find it in California's legendary beach town where surfing first came to America.