Banff's Most Breathtaking Cascade Mountain View Lies In The Heart Of Downtown
Banff National Park is famous for its majestic mountains and vibrant blue lakes. But while its pristine nature is the main draw to Canada's first national park, the town of Banff also offers spectacular scenery, situated at the base of Cascade Mountain. If you're on the hunt for one of the best views of this often snow-capped peak, all you have to do is walk down Banff Avenue. Heading north from Bow River, this main thoroughfare was built to perfectly align with Cascade Mountain, which means that the views are truly stunning.
You can actually just stand right in the middle of the street; there's a wide median where you won't be in the way of cars as you get your photo. And while it's a beautiful scene anytime of day, sunrise is the best option. You have far fewer crowds, and the light hits the face of the mountain.
While you can get fantastic shots of this 9,836-foot-tall peak just by walking down Banff Avenue itself, you can also enjoy dinner with postcard-worthy scenery. Both The Elk & Oarsman and Rose & Crown have rooftop patios where you'll find classic pub grub with Cascade Mountain as your backdrop. Another picturesque spot to take in the grandeur of Cascade Mountain is from the Cascade of Time Garden on the south side of the Bow River at the end of Banff Avenue. This set of terraced gardens in front of the National Park Administration Building were first built in the 1930s, and it's particularly beautiful in late spring and through summer when you can see the flowers in bloom with Cascade Mountain in the background.
Other ways to see Cascade Mountain
The view of Cascade Mountain from Banff is so valuable that it's protected. The 2022 "Banff National Park of Canada Management Plan" notes that no development can block the views of Cascade Mountain from Banff Avenue. In fact, the entire town was essentially built to allow people to take in these mountain vistas. To encourage people to come to the area, grand hotels were built to give tourists a nice place to stay. What's now the Fairmont Banff Springs, known as the "Castle in the Rockies," first opened in 1888 as a railroad hotel, and the town built up from there. And as you might guess, Fairmont Banff Springs was built to give you a great view of Cascade Mountain.
You can get another angle of Cascade Mountain from outside of town at the Cascade Ponds. They're right at mountain's base, and you can bring a picnic to enjoy as you take in the alpine beauty of the mountain reflected in the water. It's also particularly pretty in fall as the leaves are changing.
If seeing Cascade Mountain inspires you to hike to the top, it's over 11 miles and takes about nine hours in total. The hike does involve some scrambling and route finding, and you should only attempt it if there's no snow. The reward for your hard work will be stunning summit views. And for more alpine beauty in the Banff Area, visit Moraine Lake, with glistening turquoise waters in the Valley of the Ten Peaks.