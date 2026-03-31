Banff's Most Breathtaking Cascade Mountain View Lies In The Heart Of Downtown

Banff National Park is famous for its majestic mountains and vibrant blue lakes. But while its pristine nature is the main draw to Canada's first national park, the town of Banff also offers spectacular scenery, situated at the base of Cascade Mountain. If you're on the hunt for one of the best views of this often snow-capped peak, all you have to do is walk down Banff Avenue. Heading north from Bow River, this main thoroughfare was built to perfectly align with Cascade Mountain, which means that the views are truly stunning.

You can actually just stand right in the middle of the street; there's a wide median where you won't be in the way of cars as you get your photo. And while it's a beautiful scene anytime of day, sunrise is the best option. You have far fewer crowds, and the light hits the face of the mountain.

While you can get fantastic shots of this 9,836-foot-tall peak just by walking down Banff Avenue itself, you can also enjoy dinner with postcard-worthy scenery. Both The Elk & Oarsman and Rose & Crown have rooftop patios where you'll find classic pub grub with Cascade Mountain as your backdrop. Another picturesque spot to take in the grandeur of Cascade Mountain is from the Cascade of Time Garden on the south side of the Bow River at the end of Banff Avenue. This set of terraced gardens in front of the National Park Administration Building were first built in the 1930s, and it's particularly beautiful in late spring and through summer when you can see the flowers in bloom with Cascade Mountain in the background.