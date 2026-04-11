Massachusetts' Underrated Berkshire Mountain Town Has A Laid-Back Downtown And Scenic Trails

The Berkshires lure people away from the city with their pretty mountains, cute towns, and endless outdoor activities. However, one of those towns, Dalton, is constantly overlooked. But with its historic downtown and picturesque hiking trails, it shouldn't be — it's time to give this low-key destination another try.

This little spot in Western Massachusetts is considered a transition spot between the manufacturing hub of Pittsfield and the quiet woods of the Berkshire Mountains. Dalton was founded as a farming and small factory community in 1784, and it grew after Crane & Co. (a paper mill that made stationery and currency paper for the U.S. Treasury) was established along the East Branch of the Housatonic River in the early 19th century. Many of the buildings from this time period are now part of the Cranesville Historic District, which is part of the National Register of Historic Places, while the small town of Dalton is now home to fewer than 6,200 people.

The closest airport to Dalton is across the New York border in Albany. Its Albany International Airport (ALB), which receives nonstop flights from mostly East Coast cities, is less than 45 miles away. You can also ride Amtrak from Boston to Pittsfield. The Lake Shore Limited train departs from the city's South and Back Bay Stations. From Pittsfield, a buzzing artsy city with world-class food and fun, it's then only a 5-mile drive to Dalton.