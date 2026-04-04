New Jersey's Once-Thriving Drive-Through Safari Is Now In A State Park With Scenic Biking And Hiking Trails

According to dedicated Facebook group Jungle Habitat Fan Club, you can spot remnants of the old safari while exploring. Members shared recent photos of a swimming pool-like facility for otters and a rundown "pet center" tucked in the woods. But most come to enjoy Ringwood State Park's beautiful multi-use trails.

The popular Ringwood State Park Loop is a moderately difficult 9-mile loop that leads hikers and past picturesque ponds, gardens, streams, and scenic overlooks. "Great hike with picturesque views," said one hiker on AllTrails, who went in the fall. The hike takes about four hours to complete. For something shorter, try the idyllic New Jersey State Botanical Gardens at Skylands trail, a 1.4-mile loop around Swan Pond that's framed by colorful flowers and plants. It's also possible to just visit the formal gardens, open year-round, or wander the wooded paths.

Biking is permitted on the majority of the park's trails. Mountain bikers might explore the natural beauty on the trails around the postcard-like Shepherd Lake. Less adventurous cyclists can pedal along the gravel carriage roads in the area around Ringwood Manor, an 18th-century Victorian country house sitting in the heart of the park. Ringwood State Park is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Depending on the season, the entrance fee is $5 to $10 for New Jersey residents and $10 to $20 for non-residents. Love the park? Don't miss New Jersey's High Point State Park, a highland escape for hiking, fishing, and camping.