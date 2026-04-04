Arizona's Peaceful Campground Is A Shaded Creekside Jewel Near Sedona With Clear Swimming Holes

Between Flagstaff and Sedona in Arizona's Coconino National Forest is Oak Creek Canyon, with its beautiful mix of red rock vistas and dense forest. While you can drive through the canyon on Highway 89A, if you stop and stay the night, you'll be able to really immerse yourself in the natural beauty of this special place. If you're a car or tent camper, check out Manzanita Campground. This small campground is right next to Oak Creek, and it's a delightfully scenic spot that's popular for fishing and swimming.

Manzanita Campground has 19 campsites, and each one comes with a picnic table, grill, and a fire pit. There are also vault toilets and drinking water, so you're not entirely without creature comforts. The highlight of camping here is the access to the tree-lined Oak Creek; it's just steps away from many of the campsites.

The creek is stocked with trout, which can make for fun fishing right from the shore. There's a swimming hole in the creek where you can take a dip, or you can just lounge next to the water and relax. It's open year-round, and each season brings its own particular charms. In fall, the trees turn yellow and orange. Winter can bring snow and chilly temperatures, but often with more solitude. Spring and summer bring warm weather and a lush green to the forest.