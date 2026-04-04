Texas' Once-Thriving Hill Country Community Is Now An Underwater Ghost Town You Can Still See When The Water Recedes
Texas has more than 500 abandoned towns, the most of any state in the U.S. One of its most famous ghost towns, Terlingua, is hidden away in the Chisos Mountains, not far from the border of Mexico. Another is Old Bluffton, located in the Texas Hill Country. Once a small but bustling agricultural community, it's now at the bottom of Lake Buchanan, though you can still glimpse elements of the ruins when the water recedes.
So how did the town of Bluffton end up submerged in the depths of a manmade lake? There's an intriguing story behind the underwater ghost town. Bluffton was first settled in 1852 near the present-day Lake Buchanan's western shore, about 12 miles east of Llano. By the 1880s, it was a stop on a stagecoach line, and home to about fifty families. Some worked in the nearby pecan orchards and cotton fields, and the town also had a blacksmith shop, a salon, and a hotel.
In the 1930s, a dam was built and the lake was formed. Due to rainfall and flooding, its level rose more quickly than anticipated, and the town was soon covered by water. Bluffton was rebuilt a few miles away, and you can see relics of some of its original buildings — like the Bluffton Store, an old-school general store selling bail, deli items, and lottery tickets — in the newer version of the town. But, much of Old Bluffton is submerged nearly thirty feet underwater, though parts of it, including tombstones and the remains of homes, are visible when water levels are low.
Explore relics from the past at Old Bluffton
To catch a glimpse of Old Bluffton's original settlement, you'll have to wait for a drought. When the lake's surface dips beneath about 26 feet, some of the ruins emerge from the water, and curious visitors can venture from the lakeshore about two miles across the old lakebed (4WD vehicle usually required) to see what's reappeared, from rusty iron tools to antique dishes. Remember to leave everything as-is: Visitors are prohibited from removing artifacts of any kind.
Another option (when water levels are low) is to inquire with Vanishing Texas River Cruises, an outfitter that runs cruises on Lake Buchanan and the Colorado River. Though many of the company's excursions focus on birdwatching, like the three-hour Eagle Cruise, a special Lake Cruise is offered that's especially popular during times of drought. It's a unique opportunity to potentially spot some of the ghost town's ruins — and learn more about them from a guide who's knowledgeable about the lake's history. Even if you don't get to see any remains of the old ghost town, you'll enjoy gorgeous Hill Country scenery and likely spot migrating birds during the trip. Tickets start at $35 for a two-hour lake cruise.
Bluffton is about a 1.5-hour drive northwest of Austin. If you're intrigued by the underwater site at Old Bluffton, find out more about the ruins at Lake Epecuén, Argentina's once-thriving resort town that's now an eerie abandoned village you can walk through.