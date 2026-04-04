Texas' Once-Thriving Hill Country Community Is Now An Underwater Ghost Town You Can Still See When The Water Recedes

Texas has more than 500 abandoned towns, the most of any state in the U.S. One of its most famous ghost towns, Terlingua, is hidden away in the Chisos Mountains, not far from the border of Mexico. Another is Old Bluffton, located in the Texas Hill Country. Once a small but bustling agricultural community, it's now at the bottom of Lake Buchanan, though you can still glimpse elements of the ruins when the water recedes.

So how did the town of Bluffton end up submerged in the depths of a manmade lake? There's an intriguing story behind the underwater ghost town. Bluffton was first settled in 1852 near the present-day Lake Buchanan's western shore, about 12 miles east of Llano. By the 1880s, it was a stop on a stagecoach line, and home to about fifty families. Some worked in the nearby pecan orchards and cotton fields, and the town also had a blacksmith shop, a salon, and a hotel.

In the 1930s, a dam was built and the lake was formed. Due to rainfall and flooding, its level rose more quickly than anticipated, and the town was soon covered by water. Bluffton was rebuilt a few miles away, and you can see relics of some of its original buildings — like the Bluffton Store, an old-school general store selling bail, deli items, and lottery tickets — in the newer version of the town. But, much of Old Bluffton is submerged nearly thirty feet underwater, though parts of it, including tombstones and the remains of homes, are visible when water levels are low.