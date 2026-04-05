The Midwest's 5 Best Resort Getaways, According To Reviews

With a sky-high composite rating score of 9.6 out of 10 after averaging ratings across Tripadvisor, Expedia, and Google, the historic 4-star West Baden Springs Hotel in West Baden Springs, Indiana (part of the larger French Lick Resort complex) is the crème de la crème when it comes to Midwestern resort getaways. During the hotel's heyday in the early 1900s, it was referred to as the "Eighth Wonder of the World" due to its spectacular Old World architecture, particularly the enormous 200-foot wide dome spanning the main building's atrium. Like the awe-struck guests of days gone by, today's visitors are still amazed by the impressive structure, with one Tripadvisor reviewer saying, "The Atrium ceiling is a monument to human ingenuity," and another reviewer calling it "truly stupendous."

But there's much more to this resort than its opulent architecture. Its 243 guest rooms feature exquisite decor and luxurious bedding, each with its own unique touches. But don't let this elegance fool you into thinking that this place is for adult humans only. Some rooms at the resort can accommodate dogs with advance notice, and people of all ages will appreciate the wide range of activities available inside and outside the West Baden Hotel and adjacent properties: two different spa facilities, two championship golf courses, a casino, indoor and outdoor pools, an indoor game room with pool tables and a bowling alley, pickleball courts, archery ranges and fishing ponds, hiking and biking trails, and stables stocked with 27 horses to ride on more than 6 miles of equestrian trails. When you're ready to wine and dine, you can choose from more than a dozen on-site venues, ranging from pool bars and pizza parlors to casual and fine-dining restaurants. As you can imagine, the property is fairly large (more than 3,200 acres) to accommodate all these different areas, so a free shuttle and rail trolley are on hand to provide transportation as needed.

All three review sites were peppered with comments like this one from a very happy Google reviewer: "The West Baden Springs Hotel is an absolute gem — a breathtaking blend of historic architecture, gracious rooms, and serene surroundings. Every corner of the property feels like stepping back in time, yet with every modern comfort." While reviews were overwhelmingly positive, a few recent ones expressed that the resort's service levels were not on par with the high prices.