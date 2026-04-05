The Midwest's 5 Best Resort Getaways, According To Reviews
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If you live in a city like St. Louis or Indianapolis, you won't need to travel far for the vacation of your dreams — some of the most spectacular U.S. resort getaways can be found scattered across the Midwestern states, nestled in rolling hills and forests of Missouri and Indiana, and perched next to glistening lakes and rivers in Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. While their settings and price points may differ, what they all have in common is luxurious touches, abundant amenities, and a promise to deliver world-class comfort and rejuvenation, relaxation and recreation, right in the heart of America's Midwest. No need to jet off to Hawaii or the Caribbean for that!
We set out to identify the top five Midwestern resort getaways for travelers, among all the amazing properties located in this region. Averaging review ratings from Tripadvisor, Expedia, and Google, we calculated composite scores to pinpoint the top Midwestern resorts and ranked them from one to five. We half expected that these top resorts would be clustered in states like Michigan and Illinois, which are experiencing booming tourism sectors, per Travel and Tour World. But to our surprise, each of our top five is located in a different Midwestern state. In first place we have the West Baden Springs Hotel in West Baden Springs, Indiana; followed by The Village at Indian Point in Branson, Missouri; The American Club in Kohler, Wisconsin; Beacon Pointe in Duluth, Minnesota; and the Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth, Michigan.
West Baden Springs Hotel
With a sky-high composite rating score of 9.6 out of 10 after averaging ratings across Tripadvisor, Expedia, and Google, the historic 4-star West Baden Springs Hotel in West Baden Springs, Indiana (part of the larger French Lick Resort complex) is the crème de la crème when it comes to Midwestern resort getaways. During the hotel's heyday in the early 1900s, it was referred to as the "Eighth Wonder of the World" due to its spectacular Old World architecture, particularly the enormous 200-foot wide dome spanning the main building's atrium. Like the awe-struck guests of days gone by, today's visitors are still amazed by the impressive structure, with one Tripadvisor reviewer saying, "The Atrium ceiling is a monument to human ingenuity," and another reviewer calling it "truly stupendous."
But there's much more to this resort than its opulent architecture. Its 243 guest rooms feature exquisite decor and luxurious bedding, each with its own unique touches. But don't let this elegance fool you into thinking that this place is for adult humans only. Some rooms at the resort can accommodate dogs with advance notice, and people of all ages will appreciate the wide range of activities available inside and outside the West Baden Hotel and adjacent properties: two different spa facilities, two championship golf courses, a casino, indoor and outdoor pools, an indoor game room with pool tables and a bowling alley, pickleball courts, archery ranges and fishing ponds, hiking and biking trails, and stables stocked with 27 horses to ride on more than 6 miles of equestrian trails. When you're ready to wine and dine, you can choose from more than a dozen on-site venues, ranging from pool bars and pizza parlors to casual and fine-dining restaurants. As you can imagine, the property is fairly large (more than 3,200 acres) to accommodate all these different areas, so a free shuttle and rail trolley are on hand to provide transportation as needed.
All three review sites were peppered with comments like this one from a very happy Google reviewer: "The West Baden Springs Hotel is an absolute gem — a breathtaking blend of historic architecture, gracious rooms, and serene surroundings. Every corner of the property feels like stepping back in time, yet with every modern comfort." While reviews were overwhelmingly positive, a few recent ones expressed that the resort's service levels were not on par with the high prices.
The Village at Indian Point
In second place, we have The Village at Indian Point in Branson, Missouri, with a composite rating score of 9.4 after averaging ratings across Tripadvisor, Expedia, and Google. The family-friendly condo resort getaway is in Branson, Missouri — one of the prettiest small towns in the Ozarks — and perched on Table Rock Lake, which was ranked the number one lake in the U.S. by Travellers Worldwide in 2026. The most common theme across top reviews was praise for the condos with decks overlooking the lake. "Beautiful, private and quiet!" raved one Google reviewer. "Super nice condos! Views of Table Rock Lake from private decks and surrounded by trees." Several reviewers described feeling totally at home in their cozy condos, which were stocked with everything they needed. "Felt like home away [from] home," gushed an Expedia reviewer.
The log cabin-style condos range from one to five bedrooms to cater to different travel purposes and group sizes, from couples on a romantic getaway to large families celebrating reunions. Units also offer amenities like kitchens, decks with lake or mountain views, fireplaces, and hot tubs. While guests could spend whole days in their condo, playing board games next to the fireplace or taking in views from the deck, they have access to the resort's amenities, too. These include walking trails, indoor and outdoor pools, a communal fire pit, a hot tub and sauna, a fitness center, a game room, a fishing dock on the lake, and a children's playground.
Another resort feature that reviewers tended to appreciate is its secluded location close to Branson's entertainment district (5 miles), the Silver Dollar City theme park (2 miles), and nearby cities like Springfield. "Nestled in the woods away from the hustle and bustle of downtown Branson, this hidden gem offers the perfect blend of peace and adventure. The location is ideal — just 4.4 miles from downtown Branson and about an hour from Springfield," commented one Google reviewer.
The American Club
With a composite rating score of 9.27, The American Club in the town of Kohler, Wisconsin, comes next on our list. This happens to be the only AAA Five Diamond Resort Hotel in the Midwest, and it's the only accommodation on our list to have earned a Forbes Five Star rating. In short, this resort getaway is the peak of Midwestern-style elegance. A Google reviewer echoed what many said across their reviews: "I wish there were more than 5 stars to extend. From the moment you are warmly greeted, the beautiful accommodations, personal attention, and superior service will carry you to an absolutely unforgettable experience. Every aspect of The American Club is simply the best!" This experience doesn't come cheap, however, and some reviewers complained about spending too much money.
Guest rooms and suites in the historic resort boast impeccable decor, with every detail designed to ensure bliss and relaxation. A Tripadvisor reviewer noted that the guest room bathrooms are like "mini spas with crazy awesome Kohler showers and a huge hot tub, bathtub!" For unparalleled luxury, check in to the Eu de Vie King Suite, where an infinity-edge bathtub awaits next to an exquisite, glass-paneled fireplace. In the resort's fine-dining restaurants, The Wisconsin Room and The Immigrant Restaurant, the most rarefied examples of American and international cuisine are served — locally sourced produce, fish, and meats along with plates of the finest Wisconsin cheeses — with generous dollops of Midwestern hospitality.
What's more, guests at The American Club can enjoy easy access to the nearby Pete Dye-designed golf courses as well as complimentary access to not one but three different local fitness venues: Yoga on the Lake, Bold Cycle, and Sports Core Health & Racquet Club. For the consummate wellness experience, though, head to the only 5-star spa in Wisconsin, which is also affiliated with the resort. This spa's unique offerings include a rejuvenating hydrotherapy circuit through hot and cold pools and whirlpools, an infrared sauna, a eucalyptus-infused steam room, an ice cave, and an Ammortal Chamber, a state-of-the-art approach to reducing pain and inflammation. "No visit to Kohler is complete without time at the Kohler Waters Spa," said a Google reviewer. A shuttle is available to American Club guests as a convenient transportation option from the resort to the spa and other wellness facilities and around the town of Kohler.
Beacon Pointe
Next on our list is Beacon Pointe in Duluth, Minnesota, with a composite rating of 9.2 across the review sites we studied. This 3-star getaway resort reminds us a little of The Village at Indian Point, which, if you recall, occupies the number two spot on our list. Like Indian Point, Beacon Pointe offers condominium-style accommodations with a nice range of amenities. Beacon Pointe is also perched on a body of water, but in this case, it's spectacular Lake Superior, the world's largest freshwater lake in terms of surface area.
One- to four-bedroom condos with modern decor, large windows, and kitchenettes are available here, with additional amenities like fireplaces and jacuzzis, along with decks and patios overlooking the lake. According to reviewers across all three sites, the views of Lake Superior from the Beacon Pointe condos are one of the resort's highlights. "We love the views of Lake Superior, and this is a great way to enjoy them ... Sit on your deck, or in your easy chair from your room, and watch the waves roll in!" commented a Tripadvisor reviewer. Another big hit was the resort staff's warm, friendly service, mentioned repeatedly across review sites. One Expedia reviewer said, "Very beautiful facility with a great responsive staff. Would absolutely stay again."
Guests also enjoy access to resort amenities, including a fitness center, an indoor pool, a hot tub, and a sauna — ideal for those cold days when brisk winds blow across the lake. And as icing on the cake, resort staff serve complimentary s'mores for guests every evening. Those wishing to explore the surrounding area can hop onto the Duluth Lakewalk, an 8-mile paved path for walkers, runners, and cyclists that passes the property and runs along the lakefront (bicycle rentals are available right at the resort). Do note that this is the one resort on our list that does not have an on-site bar or restaurant. Fortunately, Duluth has quite a vibrant dining and drinking scene.
Bavarian Inn Lodge
With a composite ratings score of 9.07 across the three review sites, the 3-star Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth, Michigan, is in fifth place on our list. This European-themed resort with the state's largest indoor waterpark boasts 18 different water slides, four hot tubs, two adult-only pools, and even a swim-up bar. You heard that right, a swim-up bar, not in the Caribbean or Hawaii but smack dab in the middle of the Midwest — a piece of paradise for Midwesterners, especially during bone-cold Michigan winters. All resort guests enjoy free access to the waterpark.
The amusement-park-like resort has obvious appeal for families, with one Tripadvisor reviewer writing, "Even better than we expected! The whole family had so much fun. There was something for everyone. We went on all the slides and then relaxed in the hot tub just long enough to gather energy to go back on the slides again. Thank you so much for the wonderful memories!" Multiple reviewers also complimented the resort's friendly and helpful staff members. "Most friendly staff ever! Seriously! From the housekeepers, wait staff, ropes course staff, arcade staff, they were all just so nice," said a Google reviewer.
Aside from the waterpark, the resort's family-friendly amenities extend to its arcade and gaming center, along with an indoor miniature golf course, a laser tag pavilion, climbing walls, an adventure ropes course, and a mini-bowling area. Move over, Disney World! Yet another draw of this resort is its world-renowned Bavarian Inn Restaurant, where hungry patrons have been polishing off German-style meals of schnitzel, sauerbraten, and scrumptious fried chicken since 1888. While most reviews across the three sites were positive, some complained about the resort's party-like atmosphere spilling over into the guest room area, with noise and other kinds of impolite behavior. Others complained about prices and extra charges, though the overall sentiment is overwhelmingly positive.
Methodology
To identify the top five Midwestern resorts, we first used Tripadvisor to find highly rated resorts in the Midwestern states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Ohio. We selected resorts with at least 1,000 reviews to achieve a representative sample. We then sourced the resorts' overall ratings from Expedia and Google, converted all ratings to a 10-point scale for the purpose of comparison, and averaged the three resulting scores to obtain our composite scores. This gave us our final list of the five best resorts in the Midwest. To compile additional information on each resort, we referred to resort and destination websites as well as the contents of reviews themselves.