Spectacular U.S. Resorts With Lazy Rivers For A Laid-Back Getaway That Feels Like Paradise

From being the venue for some of Vegas' most spectacular shows to more than a dozen restaurants, the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino is beloved as one of the most iconic resorts on the Las Vegas Strip. While visitors in our research loved the resort's many amenities, many praised the relaxing lazy river, too. "MGM Grand's. Mainly because it's in Vegas and because they allow you to take drinks in with you," gushed one guest on Reddit before continuing: "We spent all day there just floating around the river and getting hammered. One of the most glorious days." Set amid thick palm trees and other tropical greenery, MGM's Grand Pool Complex is an oasis in paradise.

The serene area spans 6.5 acres and features six bars, waterfalls, three whirlpools, the lazy river, pools, and a grill. The relaxing river meanders past three of the bars, making grabbing drinks easy. A relaxing day could include a soak in one of the jacuzzis, a poolside massage, and lunch from the grill. To kick your relaxation up a notch, poolside cabanas with couches, fans, and televisions make heading indoors for privacy or to escape the sun easy. The cabanas are also furnished with refrigerators, lounge chairs, and tables for those who want to have meals inside.

With its nightlife spots and celebrity-laden shows, MGM seems like it's built for excitement. Yet, opportunities to lie back and relax abound. The saunas and body treatments at MGM Grand Spa & Salon are just the things to take tension away. Enjoy a day of leisurely shopping for everything from luxe apparel at Maceoo Paris in the lobby to jewelry at Pandora located by the food court, provides retail therapy. MGM's accommodations range from rooms to loft suites.