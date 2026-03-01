Spectacular U.S. Resorts With Lazy Rivers For A Laid-Back Getaway That Feels Like Paradise
Hawaii and Florida are the obvious choices when you crave an escape to paradise without leaving the U.S. With seaside ambiance, lush tropical plants, and balmy weather, those states deliver tropical paradise vibes and relaxation to boot. If you can't travel that far, resorts with soothing lazy rivers and paradise settings can be found in noncoastal states across the United States to make your next vacation memorable. In fact, a water park resort in Texas holds the record for the longest lazy river in the world. And one of the most unusual lazy rivers is an unforgettable psychedelic river in Tennesse's largest indoor water park.
Whether your ideal day is getting carried away by a lazy river that just happens to take you to a swim-up bar, or relaxing with the kids as a river does all the work while you enjoy views of waterfalls and rainforest passing by, you can find the perfect resort. While some of these resorts are in Hawaii and Florida, we took pains to ensure the top-reviewed resorts with lazy rivers in a few other states made the list. During our research, we consulted real travelers who were actively recommending U.S. hotels with lazy river experiences. From Virginia to Las Vegas, we've found good options for your next relaxing escape to paradise.
MGM Grand Hotel & Casino: Las Vegas, Nevada
From being the venue for some of Vegas' most spectacular shows to more than a dozen restaurants, the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino is beloved as one of the most iconic resorts on the Las Vegas Strip. While visitors in our research loved the resort's many amenities, many praised the relaxing lazy river, too. "MGM Grand's. Mainly because it's in Vegas and because they allow you to take drinks in with you," gushed one guest on Reddit before continuing: "We spent all day there just floating around the river and getting hammered. One of the most glorious days." Set amid thick palm trees and other tropical greenery, MGM's Grand Pool Complex is an oasis in paradise.
The serene area spans 6.5 acres and features six bars, waterfalls, three whirlpools, the lazy river, pools, and a grill. The relaxing river meanders past three of the bars, making grabbing drinks easy. A relaxing day could include a soak in one of the jacuzzis, a poolside massage, and lunch from the grill. To kick your relaxation up a notch, poolside cabanas with couches, fans, and televisions make heading indoors for privacy or to escape the sun easy. The cabanas are also furnished with refrigerators, lounge chairs, and tables for those who want to have meals inside.
With its nightlife spots and celebrity-laden shows, MGM seems like it's built for excitement. Yet, opportunities to lie back and relax abound. The saunas and body treatments at MGM Grand Spa & Salon are just the things to take tension away. Enjoy a day of leisurely shopping for everything from luxe apparel at Maceoo Paris in the lobby to jewelry at Pandora located by the food court, provides retail therapy. MGM's accommodations range from rooms to loft suites.
Grand Wailea: Maui, Hawaii
You know you're in for paradise when one of the bars at the resort you've booked has an aquarium filled with colorful fish as its top. From the unusual bar top to the palm trees standing guard over Grand Wailea's extravagant pool complex, the luxury resort's ambiance is all tropical paradise. Part of this ambiance is the lazy river that is part of the 25,700-square-foot Wailea Canyon Activity Pool. With six gurgling waterfalls, nine pools, water slides, Jacuzzis, a bar, and a Tarzan-style rope, the spectacular pool area is a heavenly option for both families and adults. The soothing lazy river only adds to the magic.
The river flows past lush greenery, boulders, and overhead bridges, evoking what it must feel like to be carried away by a river in the middle of a South American rainforest. It also winds past Grotto Bar, a swim-up bar serving light fare and cocktails. This guest on Reddit recommended the lazy river for families: "Grand Wailea on Maui has a massive slide and lazy river complex as part of the pool that's very worth visiting. The prime age would probably be like 7+." According to another Redditor, the lazy river is equally good for adults: "Grand Wailea in Maui is pretty awesome ... We stayed there during a work conference — very cool. Many pools, and a great lazy river."
The lazy river isn't the only way to unwind at the resort. Grand Wailea sits oceanfront, with Wailea Beach right beyond the pools. Here, guests can relax with views of turquoise waters or Hawaiian sunsets, depending on the time of day. Other activities like kayaking, snorkeling, and whale watching (December to May) add to the relaxation. There's also a spa and sound healing for those seeking more laid-back activities.
Omni Homestead Resort & Spa: Hot Springs, Virginia
History buffs who would enjoy views of historic architecture while floating down a relaxing lazy river will love the Omni Homestead Resort & Spa. Opened in the 1760s, this is America's oldest resort, and it has added a water park since then. Allegheny Springs, Homestead's water park added in the 2000s, is where the resort's 400-foot lazy river is. Fed by water coming from the natural springs below, the lazy river and pools immerse guests in a natural hot springs paradise, once frequented by the area's original Native American inhabitants.
While floating down the river, guests pass colorful flowers and are showered by waterfalls flowing out of "mini-mountains." And, of course, views of the resort's picturesque, red-brick buildings are ever-present. Inside these buildings, a spa serving rejuvenating facials, body treatments, and aqua therapy makes for calm days. For true laid-back enjoyment, Homestead's long menu of activities is one of the resort's biggest strengths. Horseback riding, fly fishing, archery and ax throwing, hiking, falconry, pickleball, and lawn games like croquet and cornhole are among the activities available to guests.
Indoors, afternoon tea, multiple game rooms, bingo, and more are also available. Homestead also has its own championship golf course for a few relaxing rounds. The long menu of relaxing activities, along with the gorgeous views from the pool area, impressed this guest on Reddit: "The views from the pool are unreal. Especially when watching a thunderstorm roll into the valley or when the leaves are changing in the fall. And for being somewhat remote there's so many activities! Unique activities too – hot springs, falconry." The resort also has about a dozen casual and formal eateries and features both rooms and suites.
Marriott Marquis Houston: Houston, Texas
Visitors recommending the Marriott Marquis in Houston, Texas, all raved about one interesting feature of the resort's lazy river. The winding river is shaped like Texas. This is how a previous guest described it on Reddit: "Marriott Marquis Houston has an amazing Texas shaped lazy river, plus tons of pools. No water slide though." Fun as it is, the unusual shape of Marriott Marquis' lazy river isn't its biggest draw.
Most excitingly, the lazy river meanders through the resort's sixth-floor rooftop, where the Altitude Rooftop and Pool is located. The rooftop overlooks the city of Houston, so guests can expect amazing views of Houston's skyline while floating around. When the skyline grows monotonous, luxe-looking cabanas and pergolas surrounded by rainbow-strewn flowerbeds offer idyllic views. A bar serving cocktails and live music is part of the rooftop area, so those views can come with drinks and entertainment.
After floating around to the tune of music and skyline views, Marriott Marquis's spa is nearby for more relaxation. Guests can also enjoy sound bath therapy in the infinity pool and yoga. Mealtimes turn delicious at six eateries ranging from Xochi by Hugo Ortega, a James Beard Award winner that serves upscale Mexican cuisine, to a farm-to-table eatery that opens early enough for breakfast. Premium suites and rooms, including many with rooftop views, make up the accommodations.
Wilderness Hotel & Golf Resort: Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin
During research, we found that even well-traveled guests were impressed with Wilderness Hotel & Golf Resort's lazy river. This is how one such traveler recommended the resort's lazy river on Reddit: "I do like the Four Season Orlando's lazy river and the resort in general, the Atlantis one is also great, but the actual best lazy river I have ever been to is the double-decker outdoor lazy river at the Wilderness in the Wisconsin Dells ... Their lazy river has 2 levels with the ability to transfer from the upper loop to the lower loop via a slide and back up via a slow conveyor belt." The reviewer went on to say: "It's perfect for kids aged 5-18."
Located in Wisconsin Dells, one of America's top cities for a family vacation, there's no doubt that kids will enjoy the resort's eight spectacular water parks and lazy river. But even adults will enjoy the multilevel wonder. Found inside Lost World Water Park, the lazy river, called Lost World Adventure River, is as adventurous as it is relaxing. Bubbling rapids add exhilaration, while slower waves alternate to add relaxing moments. As the river makes its way, waterfalls and buckets that shower water upon floaters add to the experience. And as the traveler on Reddit mentioned, guests can zip between the top and lower levels of the river. Wilderness also has another lazy river inside Klondike Kavern Water Park.
Wilderness is America's largest water park resort (via Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau), so countless accommodations are available and spread across three areas. Glacier Canyon Lodge offers condos and rooms. Wilderness Resort has suites, rooms, cabins, and condos. And Wilderness on the Lake has two- and three-bedroom condos along a lake. The resort also offers 29 eateries.
Four Seasons Resort Orlando: Orlando, Florida
With its reputation for extravagant family vacations, Disney World is the perfect place for families looking for a lazy river that their kids will enjoy. The Four Seasons Resort Orlando calls Disney World home and has a family-friendly lazy river that delivers on Disney's promise of extreme family entertainment. Nestled inside the resort's Explorer Island water park, the lazy river is all thrills and frills. Spray canyons and a nine-foot-tall waterfall fill the air with the soothing sound of moving water while dousing riders. And swirling rapids add motion. The river journeys beneath rock-strewn bridges and passes ferns, palm trees, and other tropical plants.
The whole family can relax in one of Explorer Island's cabanas or in ultra-private bungalows, also on Explorer Island. Other ways to enjoy a leisurely day include golfing at Four Seasons' on-site golf course, known for lush greens and soothing landscapes, and booking a spa or wellness treatment. Eight restaurants and bars, including Capa, Four Seasons' Michelin-starred steakhouse, stimulate the taste buds. As a Four Seasons property, the suites and rooms are on the luxury end. While you may have to splurge on the resort, our mini guide to planning an affordable Disney vacation has some inventive ways to save at Disney World.
St. Regis Longboat Key Resort: Longboat Key, Florida
Travelers looking for a resort with a lazy river where luxury is more than a buzzword will enjoy the St. Regis Longboat Key in Florida. Its 2024 opening makes it one of the newer properties on Longboat Key, and the restrained modern decor around the resort echoes this. From the lobby's sitting areas to the furniture around the suites, whites, neutrals, and clean lines dominate. The decor may be understated, but the views ooze coastal finery. The lazy river snaking its way around is one of the best areas to enjoy the resort's blissful coastal ambiance.
Called the Winding River, the lazy river twists and turns around Mangrove Island, with views of stately palm trees and bright tropical plants at every turn. As the river flows along, guests can veer to go through a waterfall area where a surprise awaits. Hidden behind the waterfalls is The Grotto, with its jetted hot tubs and Champagne service. Guests can end the ride here and relax in the Jacuzzi, champagne in hand, or continue the relaxing trip. This is how a Redditor recommended the resort's lazy river: "An interesting one is the new St. Regis Longboat Key ... they have champagne deliveries to your rafts as you go down."
The coastal paradise ambiance continues in the lobby, where the ceiling above the St. Regis bar is covered with thousands of delicate capiz shells, and in the spa, which opens to the ocean for the most amazing views during massages. There is also a private beach for laid-back mornings. A lagoon filled with stingrays and colorful fish offers snorkeling. From a steakhouse to an Italian eatery, four restaurants offer a variety of cuisines. The resort also has three bars.
Mandalay Bay: Las Vegas, Nevada
Say Mandalay Bay and regulars to Vegas think of the iconic, glittery building at the southern entrance to the Las Vegas Strip, or Michael Jackson One, the astounding feat of dance, song, and visual effects that wows attendees at the Mandalay Bay Theatre every week. Those who've actually stayed there will probably think of Mandalay Bay Beach, an 11-acre tropical paradise with bars, a grill, a lazy river, a lagoon, and an astounding 1.6 million-gallon wave pool with waves that can reach six feet. These waves wash up to 2,700 tons of golden sand imported from California, giving it an authentic beach vibe.
The lazy river is also impressive. It journeys under waterfalls spilling from rock structures, with both tall and short palm trees dotting its banks. Mandalay Bay's water amenities left a strong impression on this Redditor: "... they pretty much have the best outdoor amenities on the strip in my opinion, including their lazy river." After floating down the river, poolside massages can be booked for more relaxation, or adults so inclined can spend time at Moorea Beach Club, where tops are optional, and cabanas make for cool, refreshing days.
Mandalay Bay also has a spa for relaxing treatments, and offers leisurely golfing excursions to a few partner golf courses. The Shadow Creek Golf Course has waterfalls, a creek, and lush landscaping with mountains as its backdrop, and is one of the nearest courses. Accommodations include rooms with views of the Las Vegas Strip and suites with multiple bedrooms.
The Woodlands Resort: Woodlands, Texas
Originally built to immerse guests in the nature-filled forests surrounding the property, The Woodlands Resort in Texas may have evolved, but it continues its heritage of bringing the outdoors to guests while offering luxury accommodations. The lazy river is no exception. The winding pool carries on the tradition from its location inside the Forest Oasis Water Park and Lazy River, an amenity-filled play area with pools, a lazy river, water slides, waterfalls, and a bar and grill.
Guests can float their cares away on the 1,005-foot-long river while serene forest scenes pass by. Everywhere, views of Texas pines and the scent of fresh forest air refresh the soul, while the open skies bring a feeling of expansiveness. After being lulled by nature, a surprise jerks relaxed guests back to reality as the ride ends. The river ends with a slide that plunges guests into a lagoon pool for more fun. Other surprises around the water park include underwater music and racer slides. The Woodlands was highly recommended on Reddit for its lazy river: "The Woodlands Resort in the Woodlands, Texas. Great lazy river. Multiple slides. Underwater music. Poolside service."
Those looking for more low-effort fun can book a round of golf at the North Course, where 20 acres of wildflowers, towering trees, and water bodies create a stunning backdrop. The resort also boasts a second golf course, the West Course, that is equally breathtaking. Other relaxing amenities include a hot tub, in-room spa treatments, and over 200 miles of hiking trails. The Woodlands Resort has over 400 rooms and suites and five eateries for those wanting to book a stay.
Methodology
In addition to our own experience visiting some of these resorts, we looked to travel and discussion platforms like Reddit, where travelers were actively reviewing and recommending resorts with lazy rivers. Once we had tallied those with the highest mentions, reviews and upvotes, we searched their official websites, along with their city or state tourism board websites, for information travelers planning a trip would find useful.