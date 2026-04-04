5 Highly Anticipated Small Businesses Set To Open In 2026 In Sacramento's Midtown Neighborhood

Once viewed as a pit stop between the Bay Area and Lake Tahoe, Sacramento, California's "City of Trees" with a thriving culinary scene, has turned into a destination in its own right. Near Old Sacramento's riverfront district, Sacramento's Midtown in particular has evolved into a place people want to visit, thanks in no small part to the collection of 1,200 trendy shops, restaurants, and other small businesses.

Marking another year in the neighborhood's evolution from stately Victorians and tree-lined streets to a thriving economic and social center, Midtown welcomes visitors with at least 12 new businesses set to open or expand in 2026. These five restaurants, cafes, and shops have garnered particular attention in the community through local news features, grassroots funding campaigns, participation in entrepreneur incubator programs, exclusive soft openings, and word of mouth.

Often referred to as "The Grid" by locals, Midtown occupies a nearly perfect square of grid-like streets located east of Downtown Sacramento. When the weather isn't incredibly hot, the neighborhood is walkable and easy to navigate. Visitors can also use this local business map to plan their trips and see what's new. As a Bay Area local who visits Sacramento, I used my knowledge of Midtown (both past and present) to provide additional insight into this neighborhood, even though I haven't personally checked out these small businesses yet.