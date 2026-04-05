Europe's Overlooked Capital Is An Underrated Escape Filled With History, Award-Winning Wines, And Opera

When picturing verdant vineyards, breathtaking boulevards, and locals in fancy attire heading to the opera, you are likely to think of large European capitals, like Paris and Rome. Tucked in the farthest eastern corner of Europe, Moldova's underrated capital, Chișinău, has all the above in heaps. And yet, it is regarded among the least-visited capitals in Europe, with the entire country counting as few as 90,000 yearly visitors as of 2026, during a record-breaking year, according to its National Bureau of Statistics (via M1 Moldova).

Sandwiched between the two larger countries of Romania and Ukraine, Moldova has historically had a reputation as a country for the connoisseur adventurer. While its capital Chișinău still retains its hidden-gem quality, people are starting to realize it has globally renowned wines, historic monuments and trails, and high-end entertainment that is also affordable. In fact, an evening show at the Maria Bieșu National Opera and Ballet Theatre will cost you under $10, and you can get a fine-dining experience at Fuior (recognized by foodies the likes of Stanley Tucci) for about $50 per person from starter to wine and dessert.

The Balkans are probably Europe's most underrated corner, and many travellers don't realise they are well connected to, and within easy reach of, most major European hubs. To get to Chișinău, you can fly to its international airport, Chișinău International. Or take the scenic route and check out two capitals in one by flying to Bucharest, Romania, and then taking the historic "Friendship Train" that connects the two capitals overnight — a great way to experience the region like a local.