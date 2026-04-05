Europe's Overlooked Capital Is An Underrated Escape Filled With History, Award-Winning Wines, And Opera
When picturing verdant vineyards, breathtaking boulevards, and locals in fancy attire heading to the opera, you are likely to think of large European capitals, like Paris and Rome. Tucked in the farthest eastern corner of Europe, Moldova's underrated capital, Chișinău, has all the above in heaps. And yet, it is regarded among the least-visited capitals in Europe, with the entire country counting as few as 90,000 yearly visitors as of 2026, during a record-breaking year, according to its National Bureau of Statistics (via M1 Moldova).
Sandwiched between the two larger countries of Romania and Ukraine, Moldova has historically had a reputation as a country for the connoisseur adventurer. While its capital Chișinău still retains its hidden-gem quality, people are starting to realize it has globally renowned wines, historic monuments and trails, and high-end entertainment that is also affordable. In fact, an evening show at the Maria Bieșu National Opera and Ballet Theatre will cost you under $10, and you can get a fine-dining experience at Fuior (recognized by foodies the likes of Stanley Tucci) for about $50 per person from starter to wine and dessert.
The Balkans are probably Europe's most underrated corner, and many travellers don't realise they are well connected to, and within easy reach of, most major European hubs. To get to Chișinău, you can fly to its international airport, Chișinău International. Or take the scenic route and check out two capitals in one by flying to Bucharest, Romania, and then taking the historic "Friendship Train" that connects the two capitals overnight — a great way to experience the region like a local.
Explore Chișinău's historic sites and open-air wonders
Not only is Paris a top-ranked destination for stress-free, safe, solo travel in the heart of Europe, but it is also a very walkable destination. You can experience a similar atmosphere in Chișinău, with its leafy boulevards and main highlights easily reachable on foot. If you start your day by strolling and shopping along the main thoroughfare, Stefan cel Mare Boulevard, and then walk to the lake in Valea Morilor Park, it will take you about 20 minutes. All the city's main monuments and historic landmarks are between the two, making it easy to plan your sightseeing.
After peering inside the Metropolitan Cathedral of Christ's Nativity, notable for its frescoed walls, walk past the monument memorializing Stephen the Great, or "Stefan cel Mare". It is one of the many tributes dedicated to the late-medieval king (or "voivode") who cemented Moldavian independence and ruled during the region's golden age. A 10-minute walk away is the National Museum of Art of Moldova, with a wide breadth of Moldavian and international paintings and sculptures forming its core collection. Entry costs around $3. Bookish travellers may want to plan a detour at the Alexander Pushkin House and Museum, dedicated to the writer's three-year residence in the city. The small museum has several rooms filled with history and artifacts.
Finally, head to the 88-foot-tall Chisinau City History Museum, known locally as the Water Tower, for a panoramic view of the city from above, and several photo and object collections bringing the city's history to life. From there, cross the street to Valea Morilor Park — with its cascading steps and pristine urban woodland.
Enjoy award-winning wines and opera
Not only is Chișinău filled with history and culture, but it is also representative of Moldova's fame as a scenic and affordable wine paradise. Though it produces a wide variety of wines from different grapes and denominations, its endemic grapes include the full-bodied reds rară neagră and fetească neagră, and the aromatic white viorica variety. You can sample and scout for the best labels in Carpe Diem wine shop, or embark on a self-guided wine walking tour that covers the city's main four posts for wine aficionados at an easy-going pace. There, you can find some of the country's award-winning bottles, including the Chateau Purcari's Maluri de Prut, a dry red blend, and Asconi Winery's Sol Negru, a cabernet sauvignon rosé. While the former won a bronze award at the London Wine Competition 2023 and a gold at the Decanter World Wine Awards in 2023, the latter was commended on several occasions by Decanter's awards, and most notably won the "Best in Show" title in 2020.
After enjoying the best wines the Moldovan capital has to offer, head for a pre-theater dinner at Fuior. Focusing on local ingredients and elevating traditional cuisine within a unique atmosphere, Fuior is one of the city's most popular spots for gourmands. After dinner, it is time to join the queue in front of the unassuming, Soviet-style building that hosts the Maria Bieșu National Opera and Ballet Theatre for a classic Italian, French, or Spanish operatic piece or a ballet performance. Germany may be the European country with some of the world's most impressive opera houses, but Chișinău comes out on top for affordable luxury. Whether you want to indulge in the appassionata Tosca, or blend in the Seville streets with Carmen, the price of a ticket for this cultural staple ranges between $8 for a basic seat and $23 for the most expensive.