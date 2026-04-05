Social Media's Viral 'Extreme Day Trip' Trend Is A One-Way Ticket To Regret
If you're looking for the perfect day trip destination, most of us set a 1- to 2-hour limit on travel time. It's reasonable — not overly exhausting — and still leaves most of the day to enjoy your destination before heading home. But what about people who hop on a 4- or 5-hour flight instead?
The trend, known as "extreme day trips," involves traveling to a far-off destination and returning within 24 hours. It has taken social media by storm over the past year, with no indication of slowing down. It was even forecast as one of the biggest travel trends of 2026.
"A 6-hour vacation is better than no vacation," said travel influencer Kevin Droniak in an Instagram video. Droniak has gone viral on Instagram and TikTok for his extreme day trips, taking him to places like St. Maarten, (a 4-hour flight) Switzerland (a 7-hour flight), and Egypt (10 hours) and then back to New York City, all in one quick swoop. While we can't disagree with that sentiment entirely, it also doesn't share the whole truth behind the extreme trend. "Please do not normalize this, this is terrible," said one commenter on Droniak's Switzerland video.
Are extreme day trips worth the cost and effort?
One common argument that proponents of the extreme day trip trend make is that it's cost-effective — proving that you don't need thousands of dollars, or multiple days off, to experience new places. But saving on hotel costs doesn't necessarily make them budget-friendly. In fact, we'd argue the opposite.
Creator Grace Andrews shared one cost breakdown of an extreme day trip from Chicago to Denver in a July 2025 TikTok video: $637.26 (she notes that she could have spent less on food, but also omitted her shopping costs from the video). Whether you can find affordable flights also depends heavily on where you're based. And while "affordable" varies from person to person, if you ask us, it's definitely not over $600 spent in one day.
Add in travel time — including arriving at the airport 1 to 2 hours early for each flight – and the need to rush through your destination, and it's hard to justify that price. There's also little opportunity (if at all) to experience local culture, go off the beaten path, or even relax. "Each to their own, but a 'holiday' where 1/3 of it is spent in airports or on planes sounds absolutely hellish," said one Redditor in r/UnitedKingdom. You're better off looking into ways to save on flights and hotels (like utilizing points and miles), so that you can take things at a slightly slower pace and actually enjoy. And with travel delays at epidemic crisis levels — a 2-hour flight delay or any issue could derail your entire trip.
The environmental cost
As lovers of travel, we agree with Rick Steves' take on "flight shaming." Flights are often the only means of seeing the world, and travelers shouldn't be guilted into flying or made to bear the brunt of offsetting all environmental impacts. However, it's impossible to ignore the consequences. According to the International Energy Agency. 2.5% of global energy-related CO2 emissions are attributed to flying as of 2023. Yes, the flight takes off with or without you, and it could be argued that you're taking the same number of flights whether you stay for 24 hours or 24 days. But, extreme day trips can encourage airlines to meet the growing demand over time.
There's also the issue of overtourism. Because these trips leave little time to travel far from the airport, they can concentrate visitors in already crowded areas, a concern noted by Euronews. "I obviously fly, but we know that flying less is better for the planet," commented Washington Post travel reporter Natalie Compton in a TikTok, where she tried out the trend. "My take is: if you are going to fly, at least enjoy it/get some value out of it. This trip felt like the AI Slop version of a vacation."
Next time you're getting itchy feet but have limited time, consider a place closer to home. Or, wait til you can snag a good hotel deal, and make it at least a weekend away. As one commenter on Kevin Droniak's Switzerland video said, "Beautiful and all ... But why not simply stay an extra day or two?" So yes, while some social media users applaud the extreme day trip trend as a great use of free will, that freedom might be better spent on slower, more meaningful travel experiences that offer greater value — and a lighter impact.