Social Media's Viral 'Extreme Day Trip' Trend Is A One-Way Ticket To Regret

If you're looking for the perfect day trip destination, most of us set a 1- to 2-hour limit on travel time. It's reasonable — not overly exhausting — and still leaves most of the day to enjoy your destination before heading home. But what about people who hop on a 4- or 5-hour flight instead?

The trend, known as "extreme day trips," involves traveling to a far-off destination and returning within 24 hours. It has taken social media by storm over the past year, with no indication of slowing down. It was even forecast as one of the biggest travel trends of 2026.

"A 6-hour vacation is better than no vacation," said travel influencer Kevin Droniak in an Instagram video. Droniak has gone viral on Instagram and TikTok for his extreme day trips, taking him to places like St. Maarten, (a 4-hour flight) Switzerland (a 7-hour flight), and Egypt (10 hours) and then back to New York City, all in one quick swoop. While we can't disagree with that sentiment entirely, it also doesn't share the whole truth behind the extreme trend. "Please do not normalize this, this is terrible," said one commenter on Droniak's Switzerland video.