These 5 Abandoned NASCAR Tracks Around America Are Unique Areas Packed With History

NASCAR races weren't always held at the massive speedways fans see on the schedule today. In its early days, races were held at a mix of regional tracks, including some road courses and fairgrounds. As NASCAR's popularity grew, larger and more modern tracks were built. However, this expansion came with a tradeoff. NASCAR has scaled back the number of races in recent decades, leaving many of these historic tracks without scheduled events.

Some former tracks have sat abandoned for years, while other properties were sold off to real estate developers and subsequently demolished. A couple of former speedways have made a comeback and are holding events again. North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina, for example, recently began scheduling events after a 26-year hiatus. Now, the speedway is set to host its first NASCAR Cup Series in three decades later this year.

Not every historic NASCAR track was spared. Tracks like Nazareth Speedway, Riverside Speedway, and Texas World Speedway were permanently closed. In some cases, almost nothing remains of the track, while in others, you can still spot remnants of the original layout. For racing fans, these former tracks represent an important period in NASCAR history.