These 5 Abandoned NASCAR Tracks Around America Are Unique Areas Packed With History
NASCAR races weren't always held at the massive speedways fans see on the schedule today. In its early days, races were held at a mix of regional tracks, including some road courses and fairgrounds. As NASCAR's popularity grew, larger and more modern tracks were built. However, this expansion came with a tradeoff. NASCAR has scaled back the number of races in recent decades, leaving many of these historic tracks without scheduled events.
Some former tracks have sat abandoned for years, while other properties were sold off to real estate developers and subsequently demolished. A couple of former speedways have made a comeback and are holding events again. North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina, for example, recently began scheduling events after a 26-year hiatus. Now, the speedway is set to host its first NASCAR Cup Series in three decades later this year.
Not every historic NASCAR track was spared. Tracks like Nazareth Speedway, Riverside Speedway, and Texas World Speedway were permanently closed. In some cases, almost nothing remains of the track, while in others, you can still spot remnants of the original layout. For racing fans, these former tracks represent an important period in NASCAR history.
1. Nazareth Speedway
Nazareth Speedway opened in 1910 as the Nazareth Fairgrounds track, although its roots date to the 1850s. The grounds were originally used for horse racing before expansion in the area necessitated moving the track to a different location. They rebuilt the track and reopened it to host motorsports events. Initially, Nazareth Speedway was a dirt track, but it eventually was repaved in 1987. The speedway once hosted IndyCar and CART events in addition to NASCAR races before closing for good in 2004.
Located in the historic hub of the Lehigh Valley, Nazareth is also the birthplace of Martin Guitars and where racing legend Mario Andretti's family settled after immigrating from Italy. Andretti grew up near the track and raced there early on in his career before he went on to become one of the most successful drivers in motorsports history. He's one of only two drivers ever to win races in NASCAR, IndyCar, Formula One, and the World Sportscar Championship.
Nazareth Speedway was eventually sold in 2015, and the agreement included a clause banning auto racing. Today, the track remains vacant with prior discussion of commercial and residential development, including an expansive warehouse for Martin Guitars.
2. Texas World Speedway
Texas World Speedway was originally known as the Texas International Speedway when it opened in 1969. Located in Texas' college city, College Station, Texas World Speedway once hosted the NASCAR Grand National Series. Racing fans will recognize this as the modern-day NASCAR Cup Series. Iconic NASCAR races held there included the Alamo 500 and the Texas 500, with the last major race taking place in 1981.
After racing ended, Texas World Speedway was used for driving school lessons and other auto events. However, the track eventually closed for good in 2015. During Hurricane Harvey, the former speedway became short-term storage for vehicles flooded in the storm.
While the track outline is still visible, most of the original ground has been torn up. After real estate developers decided to build residential communities, they cleared the vehicles and destroyed much of the original track. As of 2024, developers broke ground on construction of more than 2,000 homes with plans to completely overtake the grounds.
3. Occoneechee Speedway
Occoneechee Speedway's roots date back to NASCAR's earliest days. This track is the last remaining dirt speedway from NASCAR's inaugural season in 1949. It started as a race track for horses and then became an active race car speedway for two decades. The track's original owner was none other than Bill France Sr., founder of NASCAR. This historic speedway was only active for 20 years and closed due to local opposition from several organizations. Because races were held on Sundays, they conflicted with church and Bible studies. The last race at Occoneechee Speedway was in 1968, with Richard Petty taking the final checkered flag.
Although the track closed down, it was eventually added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2002. What remains today are overgrown remnants of a bygone era. However, the once-abandoned NASCAR track is now a thriving walkable green space. History buffs and NASCAR fans can walk along the trail that displays some remnants of the iconic track, including the original stands and rusted-out old cars. "Cars 3" also paid homage to this iconic speedway, using it and several other ghost tracks as inspiration for the fictional Thomasville Speedway.
4. Greenville-Pickens Speedway
Greenville-Pickens Speedway started as a dirt track in the 1940s and holds a rich history for motorsports racers and fans alike. Located in South Carolina's underrated city of Easley, Greenville-Pickens Speedway quickly became an important part of stock car racing in the area. Motorsports legends like Dale Earnhardt, Dale Jr., and Richard Petty all raced here. The track made history in 1971 as the speedway where NASCAR's first live televised race was held.
As the NASCAR schedule expanded and newer tracks became more popular, Greenville-Pickens Speedway started seeing fewer scheduled events. Ultimately, it closed in 2023. The track had painted many of the legendary racers' names on the speedway walls, some of which are still visible today.
Greenville-Pickens Speedway is still standing, but it's at risk of being destroyed. There are ongoing efforts to save it from demolition by real estate developers who want to transform the area into an industrial park. Even Dale Earnhardt Jr. has spoken out publicly about preserving the iconic speedway. Currently, Greenville-Pickens Speedway's fate hangs in the balance, as the Pickens County Planning Commission voted in March 2026 to reject redevelopment plans for the area around the speedway.
5. Riverside International Raceway
Located in Moreno Valley, California, Riverside International Raceway opened in 1957 and eventually closed in 1989. It was one of the most important tracks in American motorsports. Events held during its prime years included NASCAR, Formula 1, Can-Am, and IMSA.
The Riverside International Raceway was also a popular TV and filming location. The 1969 film, "Winning," starring Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, featured scenes filmed at Riverside International Raceway. Other movies also utilized the track during filming, such as "Speedway" starring Elvis Presley and "Stroker Ace" with Burt Reynolds. Popular TV shows filmed here include episodes of "Knight Rider" and "CHiPs."
Unfortunately, Riverside International Raceway no longer exists. A portion of it was redeveloped into the Moreno Valley Mall at Towngate, while another section is now a residential housing development. There is a nod to the area's history with a couple of nearby streets named after several racers. The Riverside International Automotive Museum paid homage to the raceway, complete with an expansive collection of race cars. Unfortunately, the museum's owner, Doug Magnon, died in 2015. The museum was then closed, and his car collection was sold off.