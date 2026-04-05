Virginia's Once-Thriving Victorian Mansion Is Now An Abandoned Piece Of History Hidden In A Golf Course

Located just over an hour away from Richmond, you'll find The Manor Golf Club in Farmville, a funky Virginia college town with a bustling arts scene and historic sites. Like at any golf course, you can expect to encounter manicured lawns and carefully planned obstacles here. But it features something else you likely wouldn't anticipate: an abandoned home with a storied past. Boasting 14 rooms, the Dunnington Mansion is a multi-floor abode whose current construction dates back to 1897. Featuring a red brick exterior and a prominent turret, the Dunnington Mansion, originally founded in 1748 as a farm known as Poplar Hill, is a rather stately structure — despite being deteriorated by time, nature, and neglect.

How and why would such a place be deserted? Well, it wasn't abandoned overnight. The property first belonged to a man named Richard Woodson, and Poplar Hill remained under his family's ownership for just over a century before being sold. By the late 19th century, it ended up in the possession of the Dunnington family. It was during this time that the Dunnington Mansion reached its present-day Victorian-style configuration, complete with an attached greenhouse.

However, the Dunnington family is not where the property's story ends. The home changed ownership in 1960 and was lived in until 2000, when it was sold to create The Manor Golf Club. According to The Farmville Herald, the house was abandoned in 2004, when plans to include it as part of the site fell through due to financial reasons. Now, golfers can only catch distant glimpses of the mansion's derelict beauty as they play.