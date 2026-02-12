Virginia's 5 Once-Thriving Towns That Now Lay Abandoned

Ghost towns are often associated with the American West, where abandoned towns once served travelers on Route 66 and sprang up during the gold rush, like Oregon's picturesque former mining hub of Cornucopia or the reportedly haunted outpost of Vulture City in Arizona. What many don't realize is that there is at least one ghost town in every U.S. state, including the densely populated states along the east coast. Based on Geotab's research into more than 3,800 ghost towns across America, Virginia has 19, more than the neighboring states of North Carolina (16), Maryland (15), Kentucky (13), and Tennessee (12), and just behind its northern neighbor of West Virginia (21).

Some of Virginia's abandoned towns have been reclaimed by nature, like the one-time mining town of Lignite, now reduced to a few chimneys and foundations along what remains of its main street. Others are inaccessible to visitors, including the remains of Bigler's Mill and Magruder, two small towns seized and emptied by the U.S. Navy in 1942 to make way for Camp Peary. Structures from the towns are still standing but are enclosed within the CIA training facility known by the ominously vague name "The Farm."

The five ghost towns below occupy a sweet spot for visitors: They offer visible evidence of the towns' remains, and each site is legally accessible to the public. Two of them — Union Level and Pamplin — still technically have small populations, but their commercial areas are abandoned, surviving only as relics of the communities that once thrived there.